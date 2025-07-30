From El Paso to Israel, former Miner Otis Frazier III reflects on his journey ahead of professional career debut

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former UTEP forward, Otis Frazier III, pushed through an irregular heart condition entering his freshman year in college and will now get ready to begin his professional career in Israel.

Frazier will play for Elitzur Briga Netanya, a professional basketball club that plays in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, which is the highest level of basketball in the country.

The Arizona native will go down in history books for UTEP as he was the first Miner in program history to be an All-District honoree, All-Conference member and All-Defensive team recipient in the same year.

However, he was active on both ends of the ball. Frazier led Conference USA in steals and was rated in the top-20 nationally.