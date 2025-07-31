UTEP Football’s Kam Thomas Lands on Paul Hornung Award Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KVIA) -- UTEP football’s Kam Thomas was recognized on the 2025 Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List on Thursday. The Paul Hornung Award, presented by Texas Roadhouse, honors the most versatile player in major college football.

Thomas, who started in all nine games played in 2024, is coming off his first season with the Miners, during which he led the team in multiple categories. The redshirt senior led UTEP in all-purpose yards (871) and all-purpose yards per game (96.8). Thomas ranked fifth in Conference USA in all-purpose yards. Thomas also ranked first on the team in punt returns (10), punt return yards (200), return average (20.0), and took one back 93 yards for a touchdown at rival NM State. He was one of two CUSA players to return a punt for a score, while he ranked second in the league in punt return yards. Thomas tied for the team lead in receptions (47), gaining 532 yards and scoring two touchdowns. The Birmingham, Ala., product added 27 yards rushing and 112 yards on seven kickoff returns.

Thomas was named to the 2024 All-CUSA first team special teams following his successful campaign. He opened his UTEP career with 71 yards on seven receptions with a 38-yard touchdown and a 29-yard punt return at Nebraska. Thomas tallied a season-high 99 yards receiving against SUU. Thomas took a catch of 47 yards to the house at LA Tech. At NM State, Thomas helped the Miners rally back from 17 points down to win the ball game. Thomas had 90 yards receiving on four catches and 109 yards on a pair of punt returns. His 69-yard grab helped set up a touchdown that got UTEP within three points in the third quarter, while his 93-yard punt return for a TD put the Miners up 35-24 early in the fourth.

PAUL HORNUNG AWARD OVERVIEW

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college football. The Award was created by the LSC in January 2010 with the support of the Golden Boy himself, Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

Hornung is considered by many the most versatile player in the history of college and pro football. He won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at quarterback for Notre Dame and was the number one pick in the 1957 NFL draft. He played every position in the backfield during his career with the Irish, where he also punted, kicked, returned kicks, and played defensive back. While in the NFL, Hornung was a multi-threat offensive back and prolific kicker. He was a member of four NFL championship teams as an all-pro halfback for the Green Bay Packers and led the NFL in scoring 1959-60-61, set the single season scoring record in 1960 with 176 points, and was named League MVP following the 1961 season.

In the spirit of partnership with Paul Hornung, the LSC oversees and administers all aspects of the Award including budget, selection process, marketing and PR, banquet, trophy, sponsorships, and hospitality. An Advisory Committee comprised of the LSC President and CEO, board leadership, and local business leaders provides guidance to insure the integrity of the Award.

In 2016 the Paul Hornung Award became an associate member of the prestigious National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935.