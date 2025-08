EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces High graduate and 16-time USA National Champion, Joscelyn Olayo-Muñoz, claimed a gold medal in the Brandenburg Cup Youth Under-19 Tournament in Frankfurt, Germany on Saturday.

Olayo-Muñoz battled it out with Italy's Amelia Sula in the 106-pound division and by a unanimous decision she was crowned champion.