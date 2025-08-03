UTEP football program content with defensive depth this season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This season UTEP's defense will be led by new defensive coordinator, Bobby Daly, after the departure of J.J. Clark to join the Dallas Cowboys staff.

UTEP's head coach Scotty Walden is excited about the depth and leadership from the linebacker and defensive line groups.

"We are very blessed to have elite depth in the box, especially defensive line/linebacker," Walden said. "We have to do our best job of getting the best players on the field and so we're cross training a few guys. I do like the leadership we have there that has been evident all summer."

One player who will be looking to make an impact in the defensive line group is the former NMSU aggie, Derek Burns. He didn't get the playing time he was hoping for with the Aggies last season but is looking to turn things around with the Miners.

"Me and coach Walden go way back," Burns said. "He tried to recruit me back when I was in Junior college and so we had a great connection for a long time. I didn't get the right opportunity I needed over at New Mexico State so I entered the portal and the first person that contacted me was coach Walden. I feel comfortable, he gave me an official visit and it was amazing."

The UTEP Miners will kick off its season on the road against Utah State on August, 30th at 5:30p.m.