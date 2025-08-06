UTEP’s Danika Washington earns extra year of eligibility for a chance to build off historic season with the Miners

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's middle blocker, Danika Washington, will return with the Miners as she meets all requirements of the Deigo Pavia Rule, giving her an extra year of eligibility after spending two seasons at a junior college.

Last year, Washington collected 191 kills, 114 blocks (8 solo) and 23 digs.

After the season ended in December of 2024 after losing to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Washington was planning on moving on from volleyball.

"After the season ended I thought to myself, I guess I have to go to LinkedIn and find a job," Washington said.

She was devastated when her collegiate career came to a halt but was delighted when she learned she was returning for one last season with the Miners.

"It was one of those moments where I felt like I had come back from the dead," Washington said. "I was sad and I grieved so much, but thanks to the NCAA for giving me another year. I feel like I have to take this opportunity and go all out."

UTEP's head volleyball coach Ben Wallis and outside hitter Torrance Lovesee are glad to have some maturity back this season.

"It's like having another coach back," Coach Wallis said. "We're excited, she's really looking forward to the opportunity to have another free go."

"As a player, as a human being and as a teammate she gives a lot to our team," Lovesee said. "She gives that competitive edge and she does a lot of like caring for our younger girls."

The Miners will kickoff a team scrimmage Saturday, August 9th at 6p.m. at Memorial Gym.



