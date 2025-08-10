El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 were recognized at the banquet ceremony at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel and Water Park on Sunday.

Six people were inducted in this year's class:

Jesse Estrada: He was All-City, All-District and All-State at Socorro High School. He was also drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2004 in the 31st round and went on to play for the Washington Nationals organization.

Ruben Munoz: He is a well-known baseball coach was has many levels for over 37 years.

Mark Scott: He's worked as an athletic trainer for UTEP, El Paso Diablos and Del Valle High School. He is now recognized as a rehab training specialist in El Paso.

Matthew Labranche: Recognized as Executive Vice President and general manager for El Paso Diablos and has been acknowledged for Community inclusion in El Paso area.

Don Plummer Jr.: He's El Paso Baseball's Hall of Fame first posthumous athlete. He coordinated Umpires for Summer High School Baseball leagues and coached high school offseason at Hanks High School.

Danny Carillo: Athletic trainer for Mountain View, Socorro, Andress, and Chapin High. He was also a student athletic trainer at the University of Texas Longhorns baseball starting in 1982.