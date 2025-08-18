UTEP Rifle Announces 2025-26 Schedule 

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Rifle Head Coach Andrea Palafox has announced the 2025-26 competition schedule, which includes six home matches. All home events will take place at the UTEP Rifle Range, located inside UTEP's Military Science Building.

The Miners will open the campaign at home on October 4 when they host Ole Miss. The squad will then travel to Colorado Springs to face Air Force on October 11, before returning home for another early-season test against TCU on October 19.

A November road swing includes back-to-back matches in Columbus, Ohio, where UTEP will compete against Ohio State, Murray State, and Akron on November 8, followed by a tri-match with Murray State and West Virginia on November 9. The Miners close out the month with two home dates, welcoming Nebraska (November 15) and Ohio State (November 22) to El Paso.

The spring slate begins with a home match against Air Force on January 24, before a two-match series at TCU on January 31 and February 1, the latter also featuring Schreiner University.

Postseason competition kicks off at the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships, hosted by Ole Miss on February 7-8. UTEP then returns home to face Schreiner on February 15 before heading north to Fairbanks, Alaska, for the NCAA Qualifier match on February 21.

The Miners will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships, hosted by Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on March 13-14. The event will showcase the nation’s top smallbore and air rifle competitors, with smallbore on the 13th and air rifle on the 14th. UTEP aims to return to the national stage after Carlee Valenta represented the Miners at the 2025 NCAA Rifle Championships in Lexington, Kentucky.