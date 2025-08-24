Dallas Cowboys’ Cornerback Trevon Diggs cleared to play ahead of NFL roster deadline

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After suffering a season ending knee injury last season, Trevon Diggs has been removed from the Physically Unable to Play list and is now eligible to suit up in week one against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Will he start or play against the Eagles is still up in the air but the fact that he's eligible is a step in the right direction to get him back on the gridiron. Diggs is known to be a major asset to the Cowboys' defense as he's collected 20 career interceptions.

Now that Diggs is back in the mix, that gives defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus a chance to orchestrate his second string ahead of the regular season.

Diggs has had a rollercoaster of a journey dealing with severe injuries including his ACL tear in practice in 2023 and ending his season 11 games in due to another injury to the right knee.

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, September 4th at 6:20p.m.