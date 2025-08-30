UTEP falls in season opener to Utah State, 28-16
LOGAN, Utah (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners opened its season on the road to face the Utah State Aggies on Saturday.
1Q:
Malachi Nelson pass to Kenny Odom for 34-yard TD pass, 7-3 UTEP.
Miles Davis run for 58 yards for a TD, 10-7 USU.
2Q:
Tanner Rinker 28-yard FG GOOD, 13-7 USU.
Bryson Barnes pass complete to Broc Lane for a 52-yard TD, 20-7 USU.
Carlos Arreola 42 yard FG GOOD, 20-10 USU.
3Q:
Bryson Barnes runs for 12 yards for a TD, 28-10 USU.
4Q:
Ashton Emory runs for 2 yards for a TD, 28-16 USU.