Skip to Content
Sports

UTEP falls in season opener to Utah State, 28-16

UTEP Athletics
By
Updated
today at 9:09 PM
Published 7:13 PM

LOGAN, Utah (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners opened its season on the road to face the Utah State Aggies on Saturday.

1Q:

Malachi Nelson pass to Kenny Odom for 34-yard TD pass, 7-3 UTEP.

Miles Davis run for 58 yards for a TD, 10-7 USU.

2Q:

Tanner Rinker 28-yard FG GOOD, 13-7 USU.

Bryson Barnes pass complete to Broc Lane for a 52-yard TD, 20-7 USU.

Carlos Arreola 42 yard FG GOOD, 20-10 USU.

3Q:

Bryson Barnes runs for 12 yards for a TD, 28-10 USU.

4Q:

Ashton Emory runs for 2 yards for a TD, 28-16 USU.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content