UTEP collects first win of the season after defeating UT Martin 42-17

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners picked up its first victory of the season in its home opener against UT Martin.

SCORING PLAYS:

1Q:

A. Emory run for 2 yds for a TD (C. Arreola KICK), 7-0 UTEP

2Q:

Bryce Bailey run for 11 yds for a TD (Cade Hechter KICK), 7-7

Malachi Nelson pass complete to Toric Goins Jr. for 48 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK), 14-7

M. Nelson pass to A. Emory for 8 yds for a TD (C. McConnell Run For Two-point Conversion), 22-7 UTEP

H. Wilson run for 94 yds for a TD (C. Arreola PAT BLOCKED), 28-7 UTEP

Malachi Nelson pass complete to Kenny Odom for 74 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK), 35-10 UTEP

Malachi Nelson pass complete to Ashten Emory for 12 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK), 42-10 UTEP

Next up, the Miners will hit the road to face No. 7 Texas on Saturday at 2:15p.m.