UTEP collects first win of the season after defeating UT Martin 42-17
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners picked up its first victory of the season in its home opener against UT Martin.
SCORING PLAYS:
1Q:
A. Emory run for 2 yds for a TD (C. Arreola KICK), 7-0 UTEP
2Q:
Bryce Bailey run for 11 yds for a TD (Cade Hechter KICK), 7-7
Malachi Nelson pass complete to Toric Goins Jr. for 48 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK), 14-7
M. Nelson pass to A. Emory for 8 yds for a TD (C. McConnell Run For Two-point Conversion), 22-7 UTEP
H. Wilson run for 94 yds for a TD (C. Arreola PAT BLOCKED), 28-7 UTEP
Malachi Nelson pass complete to Kenny Odom for 74 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK), 35-10 UTEP
Malachi Nelson pass complete to Ashten Emory for 12 yds for a TD (Carlos Arreola KICK), 42-10 UTEP
Next up, the Miners will hit the road to face No. 7 Texas on Saturday at 2:15p.m.