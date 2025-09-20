Miners Sweep SFA to Close Non-Conference Play 

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP volleyball closed out non-conference play in dominant fashion, sweeping Stephen F. Austin, 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-22), Saturday afternoon at Shelton Gym. The Miners improve to 10-2 on the year while the Ladyjacks fall to 5-6.

ALL-TOURNAMENT

UTEP’s consistency carried over to the tournament honors as Sara Pustahija and Kalia Kohler were named to the six-member all-tournament team. SMU’s Malaya Jones was tabbed the tournament MVP.

MATCH SUMMARY

The Miners opened strong with a 25-22 win in the first set, taking advantage of early miscues from the Ladyjacks and closing with steady play at the net. UTEP carried its momentum into the second frame, building a mid-set cushion and holding off a late push to earn another 25-21 victory. In the third, the Miners jumped out early, weathered an SFA rally, and delivered in the closing points to secure a 25-22 win and complete the sweep.

LEADERBOARD

Torrance Lovesee led with nine kills and added two aces to finish with 12.5 points.

Danika Washington recorded a team-best .364 hitting percentage.

Setters Kalia Kohler (17) and Mattie Gantt (11) combined for 28 assists.

Sara Pustahija paced the defense with 12 digs.

Kaya Weaver led the net with five blocks.

SPLIT BOX

UTEP controlled the match with a balanced effort, overcoming SFA’s statistical edge in kills (44-39), assists (38-36), and blocks (9-7). The Miners finished with more aces (5-2) and digs (45-38) while posting a .210 hitting percentage and limiting the Ladyjacks to .197.

SET-BY-SET

ONE | UTEP jumped out to an early lead in the opening set against Stephen F. Austin and never looked back, taking it 25-22. The Miners capitalized on a string of SFA errors to build momentum, then got key contributions at the net from Lovesee, Weaver, and Washington to keep control. A late push from the Ladyjacks closed the gap, but UTEP held firm with kills from Pustahija and Weaver to secure the set and go up 1-0 in the match.

TWO | UTEP kept the momentum rolling in the second set, pulling away from Stephen F. Austin for a 25-21 victory and a 2-0 match lead. The Miners showcased balance at the net with kills from Pustahija, Lovesee, and Luvina Oguntimehin, while Kaya Weaver anchored the defense with a solo block. After SFA cut the gap late, UTEP steadied the frame behind kills from Oguntimehin and Lovesee to close out the set.

THREE | UTEP sealed the sweep with a hard-fought 25-22 win in the third set against Stephen F. Austin. The Miners jumped out to a quick lead behind early kills from Pustahija and Weaver, but SFA responded to take control midway through. UTEP regrouped out of a timeout, using strikes from Pustahija, Weaver, and Lovesee to regain the edge. With the set tied at 20-all, Lovesee delivered three clutch kills before SFA errors closed out the frame and gave the Miners the 3-0 victory.

UP NEXT

UTEP opens Conference USA play September 26-27 on the road at Sam Houston in Huntsville, Texas. Both matches will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Give a gift to UTEP Women's Volleyball by donating to the Point Miners Club.



Stay up to date with UTEP Volleyball by subscribing to the team's newsletter here.



For complete coverage of UTEP Women's Volleyball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @utepvb (Instagram), @UTEPVolleyball (Facebook), and @UTEPVB (X) or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.