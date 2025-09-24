Skip to Content
UTEP Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2025-26 Schedule

UTEP Athletics
Published 11:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas – Competing at the Jacksonville Classic (Nov. 24-25), hosting the 64th-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational (Dec. 21-22) against a stacked field and navigating through a 20-game Conference USA slate are among the highlights for the 2025-26 UTEP men’s basketball schedule as announced by head coach Joe Golding Wednesday.

The Miners will have 16 of their 31 regular-season contests inside the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center, including 10 in league action. UTEP also has a chance to play up to 10 games against teams that qualified for postseason play in 2025.

The Orange and Blue open at home with three straight, including a high-stakes contest against LMU (Nov. 11). The Miners welcome UTPB (Nov. 3) in the season opener and face WNMU (Nov. 7) before the matchup against the Lions.

St. Thomas (Texas) comes to El Paso on Nov. 19. Norfolk State, North Dakota State and UC Irvine help comprise the field for the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in the final nonconference affairs. UTEP will challenge the Spartans, who were 24-11 and fell to eventual national champion Florida in the first round of the 2025 Big Dance, in its first game (Dec. 21). It will face either the Bison (21-11 last year) or the Anteaters (32-7, 2025 NIT runner-up) on day two (Dec. 22).

The Miners open the road portion of their schedule at Utah State (Nov. 15), which has played in six of the past seven NCAA tournaments and boasts a home record of 356-61 (.854) since 2000. Other road nonconference matchups include at Seattle (Dec. 7) and at Hawaii (Dec. 13). UTEP will will also take part in the Jacksonville Classic, facing William and Mary (Nov. 24) and former CUSA rival and 2025 NIT quarterfinalist UAB (Nov. 25) in Jacksonville, Fla.

For the sixth time in the past eight years, the Orange and Blue begin CUSA play on the road. The Miners will have three straight and five of seven out of the gates in hostile territory. UTEP competes at LA Tech (Dec. 29) in the CUSA lidlifter before concluding the opening week away from home by locking up at Missouri State (Jan. 2) and at FIU (Jan. 4). Other league road matchups include at Delaware (Jan. 15), at Liberty (Jan. 17), at Sam Houston (Feb. 4), at Jax State (Feb. 11), at NM State (Feb. 21), at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 26) and at WKU (Feb. 28).

The Miners’ CUSA home opener pits them against Middle Tennessee (Jan. 8). Also venturing to the Sun City are WKU (Jan. 10), FIU (Jan. 22), Missouri State (Jan. 24), LA Tech (Jan. 28), Delaware (Jan. 31), NM State (Feb. 7), Liberty (Feb. 14), Kennesaw State (March 5) and Jax State (March 7).

Both Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 will be a big day for Miner basketball fans, with the men’s and women’s basketball teams each lacing it up at home on those dates. Furthermore, both the men’s and women’s squads will compete at NM State on the same date (Feb. 21).

Golding has assembled a new-look roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, with 10 newcomers helping replace all five starters and 11 letterwinners total from last year’s roster. Caleb Blackwell (South Plains), LA Hayes (Frank Phillips College) and Mouhamed Mbaye (Trinity Valley CC) join the Orange and Blue from the junior-college ranks, though Hayes did spend his freshman season at Kent State. C.J. Smith (Oklahoma State), David Tubek (Seton Hall), Kaseem Watson (Delaware State), Tyreese Watson (ULM) and Jamal West Jr. (Nicholls State) are DI transfers. Cassius Brooks (Arkansas Tech) is a DII transfer, while Bobby Montgomery Jr. (Mt. Zion Prep) will be a true freshman. Back in the fold are veterans Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones and KJ Thomas. Jordan Hernandez, who redshirted last year, is ready to go as well.

2025-26 UTEP Men’s Basketball Schedule

DateDayOpponentLocationTime
Nov. 3MondayUTPBDon Haskins Center7 p.m.
Nov. 7FridayWNMUDon Haskins Center7 p.m.
Nov. 11TuesdayLMUDon Haskins Center7 p.m.
Nov. 15Saturdayat Utah StateLogan, UtahTBA
Nov. 19WednesdaySt. Thomas (Texas)Don Haskins Center7 p.m.
Nov. 24Mondayvs. William & Mary+Jacksonville, Fla.TBA
Nov. 25Tuesdayvs. UAB+Jacksonville, Fla.TBA
Dec. 7Sundayat SeattleSeattle, Wash.TBA
Dec. 13Saturdayat HawaiiHonolulu, HawaiiTBA
Dec. 21SundayNorfolk State%Don Haskins Center7 p.m.
Dec. 22MondayNorth Dakota State/UC Irvine %Don Haskins CenterTBD
Dec. 29Mondayat LA Tech*Ruston, LaTBA
Jan. 2Fridayat Missouri State*Springfield, Mo.TBA
Jan. 4Sundayat FIU*Miami, Fla.TBA
Jan. 8ThursdayMiddle Tennessee*Don Haskins Center7 p.m.
Jan. 10SaturdayWKU*Don Haskins Center2 p.m.
Jan. 15Thursdayat Delaware*Newark, Del.TBA
Jan. 17Saturdayat Liberty*Lynchburg, Va.TBA
Jan. 22ThursdayFIU*Don Haskins Center7 p.m.
Jan. 24SaturdayMissouri State*Don Haskins Center2 p.m.
Jan. 28WednesdayLA Tech*Don Haskins Center7 p.m.
Jan. 31SaturdayDelaware*Don Haskins Center7 p.m.
Feb. 4Wednesdayat Sam Houston*Huntsville, TexasTBA
Feb. 7SaturdayNM State*Don Haskins Center7 p.m.
Feb. 11Wednesdayat Jax State*Jacksonville, Ala.TBA
Feb. 14SaturdayLiberty*Don Haskins Center2 p.m.
Feb. 21Saturdayat NM State*Las Cruces, N.M.TBA
Feb. 26Thursdayat Middle Tennessee*Murfreesboro, Tenn.TBA
Feb. 28Saturdayat WKU*Bowling Green, Ky.TBA
March 5ThursdayKennesaw State*Don Haskins Center7 p.m.
March 7SaturdayJax State*Don Haskins Center2 p.m.

Home Games in Bold

+ Jacksonville Classic (Jacksonville, Fla.)

% WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational

*Conference USA game

All game times Mountain

All game times subject to change

