UTEP Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2025-26 Schedule

EL PASO, Texas – Competing at the Jacksonville Classic (Nov. 24-25), hosting the 64th-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational (Dec. 21-22) against a stacked field and navigating through a 20-game Conference USA slate are among the highlights for the 2025-26 UTEP men’s basketball schedule as announced by head coach Joe Golding Wednesday.

The Miners will have 16 of their 31 regular-season contests inside the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center, including 10 in league action. UTEP also has a chance to play up to 10 games against teams that qualified for postseason play in 2025.

The Orange and Blue open at home with three straight, including a high-stakes contest against LMU (Nov. 11). The Miners welcome UTPB (Nov. 3) in the season opener and face WNMU (Nov. 7) before the matchup against the Lions.

St. Thomas (Texas) comes to El Paso on Nov. 19. Norfolk State, North Dakota State and UC Irvine help comprise the field for the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in the final nonconference affairs. UTEP will challenge the Spartans, who were 24-11 and fell to eventual national champion Florida in the first round of the 2025 Big Dance, in its first game (Dec. 21). It will face either the Bison (21-11 last year) or the Anteaters (32-7, 2025 NIT runner-up) on day two (Dec. 22).

The Miners open the road portion of their schedule at Utah State (Nov. 15), which has played in six of the past seven NCAA tournaments and boasts a home record of 356-61 (.854) since 2000. Other road nonconference matchups include at Seattle (Dec. 7) and at Hawaii (Dec. 13). UTEP will will also take part in the Jacksonville Classic, facing William and Mary (Nov. 24) and former CUSA rival and 2025 NIT quarterfinalist UAB (Nov. 25) in Jacksonville, Fla.

For the sixth time in the past eight years, the Orange and Blue begin CUSA play on the road. The Miners will have three straight and five of seven out of the gates in hostile territory. UTEP competes at LA Tech (Dec. 29) in the CUSA lidlifter before concluding the opening week away from home by locking up at Missouri State (Jan. 2) and at FIU (Jan. 4). Other league road matchups include at Delaware (Jan. 15), at Liberty (Jan. 17), at Sam Houston (Feb. 4), at Jax State (Feb. 11), at NM State (Feb. 21), at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 26) and at WKU (Feb. 28).

The Miners’ CUSA home opener pits them against Middle Tennessee (Jan. 8). Also venturing to the Sun City are WKU (Jan. 10), FIU (Jan. 22), Missouri State (Jan. 24), LA Tech (Jan. 28), Delaware (Jan. 31), NM State (Feb. 7), Liberty (Feb. 14), Kennesaw State (March 5) and Jax State (March 7).

Both Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 will be a big day for Miner basketball fans, with the men’s and women’s basketball teams each lacing it up at home on those dates. Furthermore, both the men’s and women’s squads will compete at NM State on the same date (Feb. 21).

Golding has assembled a new-look roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, with 10 newcomers helping replace all five starters and 11 letterwinners total from last year’s roster. Caleb Blackwell (South Plains), LA Hayes (Frank Phillips College) and Mouhamed Mbaye (Trinity Valley CC) join the Orange and Blue from the junior-college ranks, though Hayes did spend his freshman season at Kent State. C.J. Smith (Oklahoma State), David Tubek (Seton Hall), Kaseem Watson (Delaware State), Tyreese Watson (ULM) and Jamal West Jr. (Nicholls State) are DI transfers. Cassius Brooks (Arkansas Tech) is a DII transfer, while Bobby Montgomery Jr. (Mt. Zion Prep) will be a true freshman. Back in the fold are veterans Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones and KJ Thomas. Jordan Hernandez, who redshirted last year, is ready to go as well.

Season tickets are now on sale and may be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets, or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus), Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Join the 915 Campaign

UTEP Athletics has launched the "915 Campaign" with a goal of signing up 915 members by September 15. Fans can support the Miners by contributing as little as $9.15 per month to UTEP's Talent Acquisition Fund (TAF), which directly impacts the success of UTEP student-athletes. To join the "915 Campaign" and become a difference maker for UTEP Athletics, please click here.

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club. Visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/quick-donate/NTExNA%3D%3D today!

For complete coverage of UTEP men’s basketball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPMBB (Twitter), @utepmbb (Instagram) and on Facebook @UTEPMensBasketball or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at www.UTEPMiners.com

2025-26 UTEP Men’s Basketball Schedule

Date Day Opponent Location Time Nov. 3 Monday UTPB Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Nov. 7 Friday WNMU Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Nov. 11 Tuesday LMU Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Nov. 15 Saturday at Utah State Logan, Utah TBA Nov. 19 Wednesday St. Thomas (Texas) Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Nov. 24 Monday vs. William & Mary+ Jacksonville, Fla. TBA Nov. 25 Tuesday vs. UAB+ Jacksonville, Fla. TBA Dec. 7 Sunday at Seattle Seattle, Wash. TBA Dec. 13 Saturday at Hawaii Honolulu, Hawaii TBA Dec. 21 Sunday Norfolk State% Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Dec. 22 Monday North Dakota State/UC Irvine % Don Haskins Center TBD Dec. 29 Monday at LA Tech* Ruston, La TBA Jan. 2 Friday at Missouri State* Springfield, Mo. TBA Jan. 4 Sunday at FIU* Miami, Fla. TBA Jan. 8 Thursday Middle Tennessee* Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Jan. 10 Saturday WKU* Don Haskins Center 2 p.m. Jan. 15 Thursday at Delaware* Newark, Del. TBA Jan. 17 Saturday at Liberty* Lynchburg, Va. TBA Jan. 22 Thursday FIU* Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Jan. 24 Saturday Missouri State* Don Haskins Center 2 p.m. Jan. 28 Wednesday LA Tech* Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Jan. 31 Saturday Delaware* Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Feb. 4 Wednesday at Sam Houston* Huntsville, Texas TBA Feb. 7 Saturday NM State* Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. Feb. 11 Wednesday at Jax State* Jacksonville, Ala. TBA Feb. 14 Saturday Liberty* Don Haskins Center 2 p.m. Feb. 21 Saturday at NM State* Las Cruces, N.M. TBA Feb. 26 Thursday at Middle Tennessee* Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBA Feb. 28 Saturday at WKU* Bowling Green, Ky. TBA March 5 Thursday Kennesaw State* Don Haskins Center 7 p.m. March 7 Saturday Jax State* Don Haskins Center 2 p.m.

Home Games in Bold

+ Jacksonville Classic (Jacksonville, Fla.)

% WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational

*Conference USA game

All game times Mountain

All game times subject to change