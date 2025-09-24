Skip to Content
UTEP Women’s Basketball Finalizes 2025-26 Schedule

UTEP Athletics
By ,
Published 2:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women's basketball head coach Keitha Adams announced the Miners' 2025-26 schedule on Wednesday. It is highlighted by 16 home games and a competitive non-conference slate that sets the stage for Conference USA play.

"We're excited to get our season started," Adams said. "We have a very good nucleus of players back and added some talented newcomers. Miner fans, we will play several homes games, so come out and get to know our team. Look forward to seeing you in the Don! Go Miners!"

The Miners open the season with four straight home contests, welcoming Prairie View A&M (Nov. 3), Nicholls State (Nov. 8), WNMU (Nov. 11), and UT Martin (Nov. 22). UTEP will also host Denver (Nov. 29), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 3), UC Irvine (Dec. 18), and USW (Dec. 29) before the calendar turns to 2026.

The Orange and Blue will have three non-conference road trips, including challenging matchups at TCU (Dec. 6) and BYU (Dec. 13), along with a visit to Kansas City (Nov. 25).

Conference USA play tips off Jan. 2 when Delaware visits the Don Haskins Center, followed by Liberty (Jan. 4). The Miners' other home league contests are Missouri State (Jan. 15), FIU (Jan. 17), rival NM State (Jan. 31), LA Tech (Feb. 5), Sam Houston (Feb. 7), Jax State (Feb. 26), and Kennesaw State (Feb 28).

The road portion includes trips to Middle Tennessee (Jan. 8), WKU (Jan. 10), Kennesaw State (Jan. 22), Jax State (Jan. 24), Liberty (Feb. 12), Delaware (Feb. 14), and the Battle of the I-10 rematch at NM State (Feb. 21). The Miners close the regular season on the road with back-to-back contests at Sam Houston (Mar. 5) and LA Tech (Mar. 7).

UTEP returns 10 players from last year's 2024-25 team, including three statistical leaders – Ivane Tensaie (scoring), Ndack Mbengue (rebounds) and Delma Zita (assists).

2025-26 UTEP Women's Basketball Schedule

DateDayOpponentLocation
Nov. 3MondayPrairie View A&MDon Haskins Center
Nov. 8SaturdayNicholls StateDon Haskins Center
Nov. 11TuesdayWNMUDon Haskins Center
Nov. 22SaturdayUT MartinDon Haskins Center
Nov. 25TuesdayAt Kansas CityKansas City, Mo.
Nov. 29SaturdayDenverDon Haskins Center
Dec. 3WednesdayTexas A&M Corpus ChristiDon Haskins Center
Dec. 6Saturdayat TCUFort Worth, Texas
Dec. 13Saturdayat BYUProvo, Utah
Dec. 18ThursdayUC IrvineDon Haskins Center
Dec. 29MondayUSWDon Haskins Center
Jan. 2FridayDelawareDon Haskins Center
Jan. 4SundayLibertyDon Haskins Center
Jan. 8Thursdayat Middle TennesseeMurfreesboro, Tenn.
Jan. 10Saturdayat WKUBowling Green, Ky.
Jan. 15ThursdayMissouri StateDon Haskins Center
Jan. 17SaturdayFIUDon Haskins Center
Jan. 22Thursdayat Kennesaw StateKennesaw, Ga.
Jan. 24Saturdayat Jax StateJacksonville, Ala.
Jan. 31SaturdayNM StateDon Haskins Center
Feb. 5ThursdayLA TechDon Haskins Center
Feb. 7SaturdaySam HoustonDon Haskins Center
Feb. 12Thursdayat LibertyLynchburg, Va.
Feb. 14Saturdayat DelawareNewark, Del.
Feb. 21Saturdayat NM StateLas Cruces, N.M.
Feb. 26ThursdayJax StateDon Haskins Center
Feb. 28SaturdayKennesaw StateDon Haskins Center
March 5Thursdayat Sam HoustonHuntsville, Texas
March 7Saturdayat LA TechRuston, La.

Home Games in Bold

Bea Martinez

