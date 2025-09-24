UTEP Women’s Basketball Finalizes 2025-26 Schedule

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women's basketball head coach Keitha Adams announced the Miners' 2025-26 schedule on Wednesday. It is highlighted by 16 home games and a competitive non-conference slate that sets the stage for Conference USA play.



"We're excited to get our season started," Adams said. "We have a very good nucleus of players back and added some talented newcomers. Miner fans, we will play several homes games, so come out and get to know our team. Look forward to seeing you in the Don! Go Miners!"



The Miners open the season with four straight home contests, welcoming Prairie View A&M (Nov. 3), Nicholls State (Nov. 8), WNMU (Nov. 11), and UT Martin (Nov. 22). UTEP will also host Denver (Nov. 29), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 3), UC Irvine (Dec. 18), and USW (Dec. 29) before the calendar turns to 2026.



The Orange and Blue will have three non-conference road trips, including challenging matchups at TCU (Dec. 6) and BYU (Dec. 13), along with a visit to Kansas City (Nov. 25).



Conference USA play tips off Jan. 2 when Delaware visits the Don Haskins Center, followed by Liberty (Jan. 4). The Miners' other home league contests are Missouri State (Jan. 15), FIU (Jan. 17), rival NM State (Jan. 31), LA Tech (Feb. 5), Sam Houston (Feb. 7), Jax State (Feb. 26), and Kennesaw State (Feb 28).



The road portion includes trips to Middle Tennessee (Jan. 8), WKU (Jan. 10), Kennesaw State (Jan. 22), Jax State (Jan. 24), Liberty (Feb. 12), Delaware (Feb. 14), and the Battle of the I-10 rematch at NM State (Feb. 21). The Miners close the regular season on the road with back-to-back contests at Sam Houston (Mar. 5) and LA Tech (Mar. 7).



UTEP returns 10 players from last year's 2024-25 team, including three statistical leaders – Ivane Tensaie (scoring), Ndack Mbengue (rebounds) and Delma Zita (assists).



2025-26 UTEP Women's Basketball Schedule

Date Day Opponent Location Nov. 3 Monday Prairie View A&M Don Haskins Center Nov. 8 Saturday Nicholls State Don Haskins Center Nov. 11 Tuesday WNMU Don Haskins Center Nov. 22 Saturday UT Martin Don Haskins Center Nov. 25 Tuesday At Kansas City Kansas City, Mo. Nov. 29 Saturday Denver Don Haskins Center Dec. 3 Wednesday Texas A&M Corpus Christi Don Haskins Center Dec. 6 Saturday at TCU Fort Worth, Texas Dec. 13 Saturday at BYU Provo, Utah Dec. 18 Thursday UC Irvine Don Haskins Center Dec. 29 Monday USW Don Haskins Center Jan. 2 Friday Delaware Don Haskins Center Jan. 4 Sunday Liberty Don Haskins Center Jan. 8 Thursday at Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn. Jan. 10 Saturday at WKU Bowling Green, Ky. Jan. 15 Thursday Missouri State Don Haskins Center Jan. 17 Saturday FIU Don Haskins Center Jan. 22 Thursday at Kennesaw State Kennesaw, Ga. Jan. 24 Saturday at Jax State Jacksonville, Ala. Jan. 31 Saturday NM State Don Haskins Center Feb. 5 Thursday LA Tech Don Haskins Center Feb. 7 Saturday Sam Houston Don Haskins Center Feb. 12 Thursday at Liberty Lynchburg, Va. Feb. 14 Saturday at Delaware Newark, Del. Feb. 21 Saturday at NM State Las Cruces, N.M. Feb. 26 Thursday Jax State Don Haskins Center Feb. 28 Saturday Kennesaw State Don Haskins Center March 5 Thursday at Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas March 7 Saturday at LA Tech Ruston, La.

Home Games in Bold