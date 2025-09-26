UTEP Volleyball Sweeps Sam Houston in CUSA Opener 

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – UTEP volleyball earned its eighth sweep victory of the 2025 season Friday night as the Miners opened Conference USA play in Huntsville, Texas, at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum, defeating Sam Houston in straight sets (25-16, 25-14, 25-18).

With the win, UTEP improves to 1-0 in CUSA play (11-2 overall), while Sam Houston falls to 0-1 in league action (8-6 overall).

MATCH SUMMARY

The Miners set the tone early in the first frame, using a balanced attack, tough serving, and monster blocks to grab control and pull away for a 25-16 win. UTEP carried that momentum into the second set, surging ahead behind a strong run of kills, aces, and defensive stops to roll to a 25-14 victory. In the third, the Miners weathered a brief rally from the Bearkats but responded with steady scoring and a closing block at set point to finish off the sweep, 25-18.

LEADERBOARD

Landry Braziel was the only player on either side to reach double figures in kills, finishing with 10 on a match-best .474 hitting percentage.

Kalia Kohler (16) and Mattie Gantt (14) combined for 30 assists (10 per set) to fuel the offense.

Sara Pustahija and Kohler each registered two aces.

Fuka Sekita led all players with 13 digs.

Danika Washington totaled a match-high seven blocks while adding 11.5 points.

SPLIT BOX

The Miners hit .308 as a team while holding the Bearkats to a .019 efficiency and finished ahead in every major statistical category, including kills (39-28), assists (35-28), aces (6-1), digs (42-36), and blocks (11-7).

SET-BY-SET

ONE | UTEP opened conference play with a dominant first set, taking control early and never letting go in a 25-16 win over Sam Houston. Kaya Weaver sparked the Miners with multiple early kills, while Braziel and Torrance Lovesee added firepower at the net to build momentum. Pustahija and Sekita delivered aces to extend the lead, and strong blocking from Luvina Oguntimehin, Washington, and Weaver sealed the set for UTEP.

TWO | The Miners rolled through Set 2, powering past Sam Houston 25-14 to take a 2–0 lead in the match. Braziel and Weaver set the tone early with kills and blocks, while Washington caught fire at the net with five kills and three huge blocks. Kohler added a pair of aces to fuel the run, and UTEP’s defense forced the Bearkats into error after error. Washington closed the frame in style with another kill before a Sam Houston miscue sealed the deal for the Miners.

THREE | UTEP closed out the match in commanding fashion, taking Set 3 by a 25-18 margin to sweep Sam Houston on the road. Pustahija and Braziel sparked the attack with timely kills, while Lovesee and Washington continued to dominate at the net. Weaver and Hannah Crowe added blocks to slow the Bearkats’ rally attempts, and the Miners forced Sam into errors down the stretch. Lovesee and Crowe shut the door with a block on set point, securing a 3–0 victory for the Orange and Blue.

UP NEXT

The Miners and Bearkats will meet again on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 12 p.m. MT in Huntsville. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

