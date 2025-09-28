UTEP Soccer Drops Heartbreaker To Delaware, 2-1

EL PASO, Texas – Dannique Wilson (57’) found the back of the net for her first career goal while Savanah Finley made five saves, but Delaware’s Lilli Lubic (30’, 89’) scored twice, including the decider with seven seconds left in regulation, as the UTEP soccer team fell, 2-1, in heartbreaking fashion at University Field Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Hens (8-1-3, 1-1-1 CUSA) took a 1-0 lead in 30th minute after Lubic bested Finley on a partial breakaway. The visitors carried that lead into halftime, but the Miners (3-7-2, 0-2-1 CUSA) fought back. Ana Quintero set up Wilson in the box, who spun and fired it past Delaware netminder Sophia Hall for the equalizer in the 57th minute. UTEP looked poised to pick up a point only to have Lubic head home a service from Gabby Riley on a corner with seven seconds left in the match. There was a lot of congestion in the box, and neither Finley nor the UTEP defense were able to get to the ball before Lubic redirect it in.

UTEP outshot the Blue Hens, 20-14, while each squad had seven tries on target. Hall finished with five saves, and Delaware had a team save as a well after a shot from the Miners was cleared off the line in the opening moments of the affair.

Quintero was credited with her first career assist on the goal by Wilson.

UTEP nearly pounced on the Blue Hens within the first 90 seconds of the game, with Zeta McDannels getting left open in the box. She fired a shot that bested Hall but was cleared off the line for a team save. The visitors generated a chance off a corner where Finley was up to the task on a soft header courtesy of Sophia Zeppos (3’).

UTEP then was back on the attack, generating a pair of chances in the span of 20 seconds. Olivia Roskos (8’) fired from the left wing toward the near post, but it was corralled cleanly by Hall. After the Miners stole the ball back, Quintero dropped it off to Eve Barry (8’) in the box. She didn’t get as much on it as she would have preferred, resulting in an easy stop by Hall. UTEP kept the pressure on, with Anai Lopez’s (13’) attempt from outside the area being handled by Hall.

The Blue Hens tried to get on the board with a deflection by Brooke Vogel (14’) that was tracked perfectly from Finley.

Play settled down the next several minutes, with a Barry (18’) shot trickling wide. A possible threat for the Miners was wiped out with an offside whistle.

The Blue Hens, having survived the onslaught, got on the board first with a quick burst. A ball was played into space where Lubic ran it down. She fired and Finley, despite having reduced the angle, couldn’t come up with the save as Delaware snagged the 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

The Miners earned a corner kick a minute after conceding, however, a foul with the service in the air wiped out the opportunity. The Blue Hens looked to push their edge to 2-0, but quality marking allowed the Miners to block multiple shots down the stretch of the first half.

Mina Rodriguez (41’) had a look off a hand ball in the final minutes of the stanza, but she rocketed wide. Hall snagged it for good measure, but it would have gone out for a goal kick.

The Orange and Blue set up shop at the six-yard box almost immediately to initiate the second half, but respective shots from Quintero and Wilson were blocked 13 seconds apart. After a Delaware giveaway in the 50th minute, UTEP launched a counterattack. Two clean looks, however, were blocked away. Wilson (51’) then had a header that was pounced on by Hall after a service on a set piece.

The Miners kept the Blue Hens pinned in, and Ashlee Mora unleashed a low, hard shot that forced Hall to dive to snag it before it skipped in on frame. UTEP kept pressing, and it broke through with an absolute laser from Wilson (57’). Quintero fed it to in the box, where Wilson spun and nailed it into the far, right corner of the net.

UTEP kept coming, but Quintero’s (62’) chance for the go-ahead tally was blocked. Finley came up big by denying a well-hit ball from Adiat Olaogun-Dickson (80’). The Miners then went back on the offensive, but Lopez’s (81’) try was well high of the arc. McDannels (82’) had a look that was blocked by the defense after a fine service. Barry (86’) tried to break up the deadlock, but it was errant.

The match seemed to be destined for a tie, but the Lubic header proved otherwise.

UTEP will wrap up its three-match homestand when it plays host to Sam Houston at 6 p.m. MT Saturday.

Give a gift to UTEP Soccer by donating to the Futbol Club.

Join the 915 Campaign

UTEP Athletics has launched the "915 Campaign." Fans can support the Miners by contributing as little as $9.15 per month to UTEP's Talent Acquisition Fund (TAF), which directly impacts the success of UTEP student-athletes. To join the "915 Campaign" and become a difference maker for UTEP Athletics, please click here.

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club. Visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/quick-donate/NTExNA%3D%3D today!



Stay up to date with UTEP Soccer by subscribing to the team's newsletter here.



For complete coverage of UTEP women's soccer, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPSoccer (Twitter), @utepminerssoccer (Instagram) and on Facebook or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.