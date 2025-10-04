 UTEP Soccer Storms Back To Tie Kennesaw State, 2-2

EL PASO, Texas – Trailing 2-0 going into halftime, the UTEP soccer team roared back behind second-half goals from Anai Lopez (66’) and Grace Culver (71’) to forge a 2-2 tie with Kennesaw State in front of 500+ fans at University Field Saturday evening.

It marked the first career goals for both the sophomore Lopez and the freshman Culver. Dannique Wilson was credited with her team-leading third assist of the campaign on the cracker by Lopez, which ignited the rally. Nearly six minutes later, it was Lopez who was in the role of playmaker. She sent the ball to Culver, who found the back of the net for the match-tying goal.

The Miners (3-7-3, 0-2-2 CUSA) thoroughly outplayed the Owls (1-8-4, 0-3-1 CUSA), holding significant advantages for both shots (21-8) and shots on goal (12-2). To their credit, the visitors made the most of their opportunities, besting UTEP netminder Savanah Finley twice on their only shots on goal of the night.

Brenna Young (32’) and Rebecca Womer (35’) scored less than four minutes apart in the latter stage of the first frame, which put the Orange and Blue in a daunting 2-0 deficit. The defense pitched a shutout from that point on, allowing the Miners to get going on offense on the way to earning a point in the standings.

Sara Hill (eight) and Charlee Bernal (two), who came on for an injured Hill midway through the second half, combined to record 10 saves for the Owls. It was a very physical game, but there were only 15 total fouls called, 10 of which went against KSU.

Neither team could establish much in the opening couple minutes of play, but UTEP started to assert itself. A loose ball in the box found the foot of Zeta McDannels (7’), who hammered it only to have Hill cleanly corral it. Ashlyn Neireiter (9’) unleashed a blast off a set piece that forced a save from Hill. Ana Quintero (10’) then made Hill dive to come up with a stop on a low shot that skipped in on frame. That capped a sequence with three shots on goal in three minutes.

A couple of quick passes set up McDannels (15’). Lopez tapped it to Quintero, who touched it to the freshman. She took one dribble before uncorking a try that was saved.

Kennesaw State’s first real foray into UTEP territory nearly resulted in a goal, but the keeper’s best friend came through as the shot from Raelyn Prince (22’) clanked off the post. Womer (22’) got to the rebound, but her shot back in was blocked.

UTEP was quickly back on the offensive, keeping Hill on her toes. Quintero (24’) had one blocked away before Wilson’s (26’) attempt was smothered by Hill.

The Owls did get on the board in in the 32nd minute on a counterattack, with Aly Bryan slicing a pass through traffic that found the foot of Young. She took a dribble to compose herself before sneaking the shot past Finley on a semi breakaway.

KSU stretched its cushion to 2-0 after a UTEP played slipped on the ball, which gave Womer a look from the area. She rifled it, and despite Finley’s efforts, it tickled the twine.

UTEP generated three shots in the final 11 minutes of the half, but none were on target.

Lopez (48’) and the Miners came out swinging to start the second half, but Hill came up with another save on a half volley. Quintero (49’) then had a try that could have caused issues, but a KSU defender got her foot on it to block it.

Finley (63’) got herself in the mix offensively when she crept up toward the midfield. She sent one in that skipped in on her counterpart, forcing her to make a stop. UTEP’s pressure broke the dam finally after a touch pass from Wilson set up Lopez (66’). She didn’t waste the positioning in the box, lacing it into upper 90’s country past Hill.

The goal rattled the visitors, with Quintero forcing a brilliant save from Hill less than a minute later. Unfortunately, Hill was injured on the sequence and had to exit the match. The Miners kept coming, with a header from Ashlyn Neireiter (69’) off a set piece whistling just high.

The close call proved moot as two minutes later, UTEP did indeed find the equalizer. Lopez lobbed it to Culver, who blasted it past Bernal. A minute later, Quintero was knocking on the door, but this try was denied by Bernal. Quintero (85’) forced one more save down the stretch.

UTEP will be back in action at Sam Houston at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT on Oct. 11. The match starts a stretch of three straight on the road (at WKU, Oct. 16 and at Middle Tennessee, Oct. 19) before the Miners return home to welcome I-10 rival NM State (Oct. 25) in the regular-season finale.

