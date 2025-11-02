Miners Tip Off 2025-26 Season Against Prairie View A&M

EL PASO, Texas – A new year of UTEP women’s basketball gets underway when the Miners welcome Prairie View A&M to the Don Haskins Center on Monday, Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. MT.

LOOKING BACK AT LAST SEASON

The Miners closed the 2024-25 campaign with a record of 11-19, including 4-14 in CUSA play. UTEP averaged 60.5 points and 35.5 rebounds per contest while adding 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. The Orange and Blue shot 41% from the floor, 31% from deep, and 72% from the charity stripe.

In the CUSA tournament, the miners fell to Kennesaw State in the first round. Several players stood out across the year, with second team all-conference selection Ivane Tensaie leading the team in scoring at 12.6 ppg and Ndack Mbengue pacing the boards with 5.2 rpg. Delma Vita led the team in assists at 3.7 apg.

CUSA OUTLOOK

In the 2025-26 preseason poll, UTEP was picked to finish tied for eighth with Kennesaw State. LA Tech was selected as the preseason favorite, followed by reigning champ Liberty, and Middle Tennessee in second and third, respectively.

Missouri State came in fourth, with WKU and FIU rounding out the top six. Sam Houston was voted seventh, while UTEP and Kennesaw State shared the eighth spot. NM State, Delaware, and Jax State completed the poll.

SEASON OPENER THROUGH THE YEARS

UTEP owns a 31-20 record all-time in season debuts, highlighted by wins in 10 of the last 11 openers.

OPENING AT “THE DON”

The Don Haskins Center has long provided a spark for the Miners, who enter the season with a 37-14 record in home openers. UTEP has won 10 of the past 11 contests when the starting the year on its own floor. Monday’s Matchup marks the 15th consecutive season “The Don” has hosted the season opener.

WHO’S BACK

The Miners return 7 letterwinners from last year’s roster, including, Preseason All-Conference selection Ivane Tensaie, Delma Zita, Portia Adams, Ndack Mbengue, Heaven Samayoa-Mathis, Irene Asensio, and Mary Moses Amaniyo. The group brings a strong mix of experience, leadership, and scoring ability to lead a new-look squad.

REDSHIRT RETURNERS

Redshirt junior Abby Priscilla returns to the lineup after missing the 2024-25 season due to injury, bringing added experience to the Miner backcourt.

NEW MINERS

Head Coach Keitha Adams and her staff brought in 5 newcomers for the 2025-26 season, a group that features three freshman and two transfers. The transfer class includes Tatiana Collazo (San Jose City College) and Sirviva Legions (Long Island University), both expected to provide an immediate boost with their collegiate experience. The freshman class consists of Brooklyn Terry (Mansfield, Texas/Legion Prep HS), Blessing Okhwodiasa (Madrid, Spain), and Aolani Woldai (Fort Worth, Texas / Brewer HS).

This blend of experience and youth gives the Miners added depth and versatility heading into the new campaign.

THE BEAR’S DEN

The Orange and Blue went 8-8 at the Don Haskins Center in 2024-25, continuing to show the impact of home-court advantage. UTEP

ORANGE AND BLUE NATION

UTEP averaged 1,386 fans per game last season at the Don Haskins Center, finishing second in Conference USA attendance. More than 20,000 fans turned out over the course of the year to support the Miners.

THE COACHING STAFF

Adams, the winningest coach in UTEP women’s basketball history, enters her third straight season back the helm and her 19th overall with the Miners. She is once again joined by Associate Head Coach Ewa Laskowska, who has been on Adams’ staff for 26 years. Rounding out the staff are assistant coaches Jareica Hughes and LuLu McKinney, both UTEP alumnae who starred under Adams during their playing days.

SCOUTING PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

The Panthers wrapped up the 2024-25 season with a 10-19 record, including eighth in SWAC action. They averaged 59.9 points and 32.6 rebounds per game, while also recording 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks. Prairie View returns four from last year’s team, including leading scorer Crystal Schultz, who averaged 8.7 ppg.

SERIES HISTORY

This marks the sixth all-time meeting between UTEP and Prairie View A&M. The Miners hold a 5-0 lead in the series.

UP NEXT

After opening against Prairie View A&M, the Miners continue a season-opening homestand with matchups against Nicholls State (Nov 8), WNMU (Nov 11), and UT Martin (Nov 22) before their first road test at Kansas City on Nov. 25.

