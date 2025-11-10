Lovesee, Kohler, Gantt Earn CUSA Honors

DALLAS, Texas -- UTEP's Torrance Lovesee, Kalia Kohler, and Mattie Gantt earned Conference USA Volleyball Player of the Week honors announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

CUSA Offensive Player of the Week – Torrance Lovesee, UTEP – Sr. – OH – Leon, Kan.

Lovesee powered the UTEP offense in the Miners’ weekend sweep of Kennesaw State. The senior outside hitter led the team with 37 kills (5.29 per set) while hitting an impressive .400 across the two matches. Lovesee had a career-high performance on Friday night, pacing all players with 22 kills in the 3-1 victory, before following up with 15 more in Saturday’s sweep. She finished the weekend with 39 total points (5.57 per set).

This marks Lovesee’s fourth career CUSA weekly honor, having previously earned three in 2022 (back-to-back Offensive Player of the Week awards and one Freshman of the Week recognition).



CUSA Co-Setter of the Week – Kalia Kohler, UTEP – So. – Alpine, Utah

Kohler helped orchestrate a balanced and effective attack in the Miners’ series sweep over Kennesaw State while running UTEP’s 6-2 offense. Kohler dished out 48 assists (6.86 per set) and tallied 13 digs. Her steady setting guided the Miners to a collective .298 hitting percentage on the weekend. Working in tandem with fellow setter Mattie Gantt, the duo combined for 84 assists (12 per set) to keep the UTEP offense firing on all cylinders.

This is Kohler’s 12th career CUSA weekly honor, including seven Co-Setter of the Week selections with Gantt, one Setter of the Week award earlier this season, and four Freshman of the Week honors from 2023.

CUSA Co-Setter of the Week – Mattie Gantt, UTEP – Sr. – Aledo, Texas

Gantt was instrumental in directing UTEP’s (23-3, 13-1 CUSA) efficient offense throughout the weekend sweep of Kennesaw State. Playing in all seven sets as part of the Miners’ 6-2 system, Gantt tallied 36 assists (5.15 per set) to go along with 16 digs. Her connection with UTEP’s hitters helped fuel a .298 team hitting percentage over the two-match series. Alongside setter partner Kalia Kohler, Gantt combined for 84 assists (12 per set), facilitating one of UTEP’s most consistent offensive weekends of the season.

This is Gantt’s eighth career CUSA weekly honor and seventh time earning Co-Setter of the Week alongside Kohler. She also earned one Co-Setter honor with Hande Yetis in 2022.



Conference USA Release

UP NEXT

UTEP closes out the regular season at home in El Paso, Texas, hosting FIU for Senior Weekend, Nov. 14-15, at Club Memorial. Both matches will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Give a gift to UTEP Women's Volleyball by donating to the Point Miners Club.



Stay up to date with UTEP Volleyball by subscribing to the team's newsletter here.



For complete coverage of UTEP Women's Volleyball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @utepvb (Instagram), @UTEPVolleyball (Facebook), and @UTEPVB (X) or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.