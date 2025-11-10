UTEP Men’s Basketball To Host LMU In Battle Of Unbeatens Tuesday Night

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP men's basketball team (2-0) will challenge high-flying LMU (3-0) in an early-season battle of unbeaten teams at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m. MT Tuesday.

The Miners have drubbed a pair of DII programs (W, 98-56, vs. UTPB, 11/3 and W, 107-70, vs. WNMU, 11/7) to start the year strong. The Lions, who average 100.3 ppg (first WCC/20th NCAA), went 3-0 at home to open the campaign, including most-recently drilling UAPB, 94-72, on Nov. 8. UTEP, which is also explosive offensively at 102.5 ppg (third CUSA/20th NCAA), is in search of its first 3-0 beginning to a year since surging out at 5-0 in 2023-24. LMU is off to its best start to a season since 2018-19 (8-0). It is the return game for a home and home between with the programs, with the Orange and Blue vying to avenge a 67-47 setback at Gersten Pavilion on Nov. 25, 2023. The contest marks the final one of a three-game homestand to begin the year before UTEP will play five of six outside of El Paso. Tickets may be obtained by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or calling (915) 747-UTEP. Jon Teicher (45th year) and Steve Yellen (23rd year) will be on the call on "The Home of UTEP Basketball" 600 ESPN El Paso. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action.



VYING FOR 3-0 START

UTEP is aiming for a 3-0 start to the season for the second time under head coach Joe Golding . The Miners bolted to a 5-0 beginning in 2023-24 before eventually finishing at 18-16, aided by surging to the program's first appearance in the Conference USA Championships title tilt since 2011.



GET TO KNOW LMU (3-0)

LMU rolled to a 3-0 record on its season-opening three-game homestand, affording the Lions their best start to a year since bolting to 8-0 in 2018-19. They crushed Lincoln University, 137-54, for an 83-point victory to christen the campaign on Nov. 3, helped by their highest scoring output in a game since 1991. LMU looked to be in trouble against Eastern Washington, trailing by seven with 10:44 left before roaring back for a 70-62 win on Nov. 5. The Lions stayed perfect on the year with 94-72 dismantling of UAPB last time out on Nov. 8. It was a seven-point (38-31) affair at the break before LMU blew it open over the final 20 minutes. The Lions have a very balanced attack offensively, with five players (four starters, one reserve) in double digits for scoring. There are three others putting up at least 6.0 ppg, helping LMU average 100.3 ppg (first WCC/26th NCAA). Virginia Tech transfer Rodney Brown Jr. (17.0 ppg-seventh WCC) leads the way, followed by super sub and San Jose State transfer Myron Amey Jr. (15.7 ppg-13th WCC), UCLA transfer Jan Vide (13.0 ppg), Aaron McBride (12.3 ppg) and USC transfer Jalen Shelley (10.7 ppg). Shelley (8.3 rpg) and McBride (7.3 rpg) are also all over the boards while Vide is dropping 7.0 apg (second WCC/21st NCAA). Oklahoma transfer Rick Issanza (7-1), UCF transfer Rokas Jocius (6-10) and Josh Dalton (6-10) provide plenty of size. The Lions shoot the ball extremely well, nailing 55.2 percent (106-192, first WCC/20th NCAA) from the floor, including knocking down 41.4 percent from distance (36-87, third WCC/39th NCAA). LMU is also among the WCC & NCAA leaders for assist-to-turnover ratio (+2.25-second/22nd), assists per game (21.0-first/33rd), bench scoring (42.7-fourth/39th), blocks per game (5.0-second/68th), fastbreak scoring (17.3-third/83rd), field-goal percentage defense (37.6-fourth/92nd), rebound margin (+13.0-fourth/60th), scoring defense (62.7-fourth/75th), scoring margin (+37.7-first/20th), 3-pointers made per game (12.0-first/32nd), turnovers forced per game (15.7-fifth/99th) and fewest turnovers per game (9.3-second/45th). LMU is one of the top Catholic Colleges in the country, with a total enrollment of just past 10,000. Notable alumni include attorney Johnnie Cochran (defended OJ Simpson), Hank Gathers (led NCAAMBB in scoring and rebounding in 1988-89 before passing away mid game in 1990) and John Bailey (cinematographer who has worked on films such as Groundhog Day).



SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 3-2

UTEP leads the series, 3-2, but LMU bounced the Miners, 67-47, at home in Los Angeles, Calif., in the most-recent matchup on Nov. 25, 2023. The first three meetings, which included two UTEP wins, occurred before 1940. The Miners also handled the Lions at the Don Haskins Center, 84-58, on Dec. 15, 2000.



GOING BACK IN TIME (AT UTEP 107, WNMU 70, 11/7/25)

UTEP bolted to a 25-point halftime lead (52-27) on the way to cruising past Division II member, Western New Mexico, 107-70, at the Don Haskins Center on Nov. 7. It marked the most points in a game by the Miners in two years. The Mustangs scored the first point of the contest on a free throw, but it proved to be their only lead of the affair. The visitors were doing the best they could to hang around, trailing by seven (23-16) midway through the first half before UTEP turned up the heat. It closed the stanza on a 29-11 surge to cruise into the locker room up by 25 (52-27). The Miners never let the visitors get closer than that the rest of the way.



CRASHING THE OFFENSIVE GLASS

UTEP was all over the offensive boards against WNMU, piling up 22 offensive caroms. It was the most in a game by the Miners since they also snagged 22 against UTRGV 10 years ago in an 85-64 victory (12/29/15). The effort nearly equaled the total amount of caroms by the Mustangs (25). Mouhamed Mbaye led the charge with six, helping him finish with a career-best eight boards. Elijah Jones (three), David Tubek (two) Kaseem Watson (two) and Jamal West Jr. (two) also had multiple offensive rebounds. Making the showing on the offensive glass more impressive was the fact that the Miners shot the ball extremely well. UTEP was 42-72 from the floor (58.3 percent) in the game.



OVERALL, A GOOD NIGHT ON THE BOARDS

UTEP finished with a +21 margin on the boards (46-25) in the win vs. WNMU on Nov. 7. It was the best showing in that category since dominating the glass against the Mustangs two years ago. In that beatdown on the boards, UTEP finished at +22 (51-29), which was aided by 21 offensive rebounds.



THAT'S A LOT OF POINTS

UTEP's 107 points were the most since blasting USAO, 123-72, on Nov. 9, 2023. The Miners' 205 combined points through two games are the third most by a UTEP team at this juncture of the season in program history, trailing only the efforts in 2023-24 (243) and 2003-04 (207). The result is the Orange and Blue producing 102.5 ppg (third CUSA/20th NCAA).



SHARING IS CARING

UTEP's 24 assists against WNMU on Nov. 7 were the most by the Miners in two years. The Orange and Blue were credited with 26 helpers in a 120-71 throttling of McMurry on Nov. 6, 2023. Tyreese Watson (seven) and Kaseem Watson (career-high five) led the charge in the department. On the year, the Miners are dropping 21.0 apg (third CUSA/33rd NCAA).



GET THAT WEAK STUFF OUT OF HERE

UTEP posted eight blocked shots against WNMU on Nov. 7, its most in a game since also swatting eight shots vs. the Mustangs two years ago (90-62, 11/4/23). Elijah Jones was the tone setter, rejecting a career-high five shots. That was the most by a Miner since Jamari Sibley also had five swats four seasons ago at UTSA (W, 59-54, 1/23/22). UTEP is registering 6.5 bpg (fourth CUSA/27th NCAA), paced by Jones (3.0 bpg/first CUSA/24th NCAA).



SCORING ACROSS THE BOARD

After four Miners reached double figures in the 98-56 stomping of UTPB in the opener on Nov. 3, UTEP once again flexed its depth in a 107-70 dispatching of WNMU last time out on Nov. 7. Five different players hit double figures in scoring, led by 16 each from Elijah Jones and Jamal West Jr. Tyreese Watson (15 points), David Tubek (career-high 14 points) and KJ Thomas (career-high 13 points) rounded out the list. On the year, Tyreese Watson (15.0 ppg), Jones (14.5 ppg), West Jr. (13.5 ppg) and Kaseem Watson (12.0 ppg) are all in double figures.



SHOOTING IT WELL

UTEP is shooting 56.4 percent from the floor (75-133), with that percentage putting it second in CUSA and 12th nationally. The Miners have done it through good ball movement and smart shot selection, with 103 two-point attempts and only 30 tries from distance. Jamal West Jr. has been the catalyst with a video-game like 78.6 percent (11-4) effort from the floor.



PLENTY OF TURNOVERS FORCED AGAIN

The Miners have forced 20+ turnovers in each of the first two tilts of the season. UTPB was harassed into 20 giveaways in the opener on Nov. 3 while WNMU made 22 last time out on Nov. 7. It marks the first time in two years that back-to-back foes have registered 20+ turnovers out of the gates. The last time the first three opponents all committed 20 or more turnovers was in 2003-04. Overall, foes are making 21.0 tpg (third CUSA/11th NCAA).



STEALING THE SHOW

While UTEP only has one individual ( KJ Thomas , 2.5 spg-98th) in the top-100 nationally for steals per game, the Miners head into the matchup with LMU high in the team rankings for steals. UTEP had 12 steals in each of its first two tilts for a readout of 12.0 spg (fourth CUSA/29th NCAA).



GETTING PLENTY OF BENCH SCORING

The Miners' bench is putting up 45.0 ppg, which is fifth in CUSA and 29th in the nation. Tyreese Watson had 15 points off the pine last time out in his Miner debut vs. WNMU. David Tubek (9.5 ppg), LA Hayes (8.5 ppg) and Cassius Brooks (8.0 ppg) have also proven effective through two tilts.



LOOKING FOR MORE NOVEMBER SUCCESS

UTEP is off to a 2-0 start on the year, which has improved the Miners to 21-9 in the month of November under head coach Joe Golding . It is not a recent trend, though, as the Orange and Blue haven't had a losing record in the month since going 2-4 in 2018-19.



QUICK RUNDOWN

- Lost all five starters and 11 letter winners overall from last year.

- Lost 89.0 percent of scoring, 77.7 percent of the rebounding, 90.3 percent of its assists, 90.8 percent of the steals and 74.7 percent of its blocks.

- Returned four players from last year, including two who started the opener ( Elijah Jones & KJ Thomas ), and another ( Jordan Hernandez ) who made his UTEP debut.

- Ten newcomers joined the squad, including DI transfers C.J. Smith (Oklahoma State), David Tubek (Seton Hall), Tyreese Watson (ULM), third-team All-MEAC member Kaseem Watson (Delaware State) and back-to-back All-Southland Conference second-team honoree Jamal West Jr. (Nicholls State). Second-team NJCAA All-American and the No. 12 JUCO player nationally Caleb Blackwell (South Plains), first-team all-conference and NJCAA All-Tourney team LA Hayes (Frank Phillips College) and 2025 NJCAA National Champion Mouhamed Mbaye (Trinity Valley CC) venture from the JUCO ranks. Three-star recruit Bobby Montgomery Jr. (Mt. Zion Prep) is a true freshman. DII transfer and second-team All-GAC recipient Cassius Brooks (Arkansas Tech), who scored more than 900 points in two years, rounds out the list of newcomers.



WINNING WAYS WITH GOLDING

UTEP head coach Joe Golding has led his squad to three winning seasons in four years, securing 18+ wins in each of them. That hadn't happened since the Miners claimed 18+ games in four straight seasons from 2012-16. UTEP has also posted consecutive campaigns with 18 wins for the first time since that stretch.



HOME COOKING

The Miners are 2-0 thus far at home and are in search of a sixth straight season with at least 10 triumphs in the Sun City. UTEP was 11-5 at the Bear's Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight year.



WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE

UTEP stands 24-3 at home in nonconference games dating to the start of the 2022-23 campaign, including 2-0 in the situation this year. The Miners were 7-0 in the Sun City against out-of-conference opposition in 2024-25, marking the first undefeated effort (min. five games) in the department since 2019-20 (8-0). UTEP did not drop a nonconference contest at the Don in 2020-21, but they it had only three such tilts due to Covid-19.



THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for all four years of head coach Joe Golding 's tenure. In 2024-25 the Orange and Blue topped the league in both categories. UTEP averaged a CUSA-best 5,247 fans and had a league-most 83,954 pass through the turnstiles.



PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish eighth in Conference USA for the 2025-26 season, as voted upon by the league's head coaches. Defending regular-season and tournament champion Liberty (143) led the way, followed by Kennesaw State (113), NM State (113), Middle Tennessee (103), LA Tech (82), WKU (79), Jax State (67), the Miners (66), Sam Houston (56), FIU (36) and league newcomers Delaware (35) and Missouri State (30). UTEP did not land anyone on the league's All-CUSA Preseason Team.



A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Compiled a record of 18-15 in 2024-25, marking the third season of at least 18 triumphs in four years under head coach Joe Golding .

- Outlasted I-10 rival NM State, 66-63, on the road, for its first victory against the Aggies in the Pan-American Center in 14 years.

- Won the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season.

- Surged out to the best record through 20 games (15-5) in 15 years.

- Won at least one contest at the CUSA Championships for the second consecutive campaign. That hadn't happened since an eight-season run (2010-17).

- Nailed 241 triples, the second-most in a single season in program history.



THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP'S PROGRAM

- This is the 105th season of UTEP men's basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.



GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fifth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 230-208 in his 15th season as a collegiate head coach, including 72-63 at UTEP. He has enjoyed three winning seasons in four years, piling up at least 18 triumphs in those campaigns above .500. He stands fifth all-time on the school's list for career victories, and he has a very good chance of taking over third place by year's end. Tony Barbee (82-52, 2006-10) and George McCarty (77-58, 1954-59) hold third and fourth, respectively. Golding set the tone for his tenure in his first year (2021-22) on the sidelines in the Sun City. He became the fourth head coach in program history to have a winning season in their first season. Don Haskins was the first to do so when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.



UP NEXT

UTEP will hit the road for the first time this year when it plays at perennial NCAA tournament participant Utah State at 2 p.m. MT Saturday. The contest will be broadcast on 600 ESPN El Paso and streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required).

Join the 915 Campaign

UTEP Athletics has launched the "915 Campaign." Fans can support the Miners by contributing as little as $9.15 per month to UTEP's Talent Acquisition Fund (TAF), which directly impacts the success of UTEP student-athletes. To join the "915 Campaign" and become a difference maker for UTEP Athletics, please click here.



Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club. Visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/quick-donate/NTExNA%3D%3D today!



For complete coverage of UTEP men's basketball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPMBB (Twitter), @utepmbb (Instagram) and on Facebook @UTEPMensBasketball or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at www.UTEPMiners.com