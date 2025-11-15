Centennial drops to La Cueva in the quarterfinals, 24-21

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The La Cueva Bears knocked the Centennial Hawks out of the playoffs with a 24-21 win at the Field of Dreams on Saturday.

The Hawks had a 21-7 lead at the half, however the Bears found new momentum as they went on to score a touchdown pass, one pick-six and a game winning field goal to advance to the semifinals.

La Cueva is set to face the Las Cruces Bulldawgs in the Semifinals Friday, November 21st in Albuquerque, New Mexico at Wilson Stadium at 7p.m.