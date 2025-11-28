UTEP Football to Play Last CUSA Game at Delaware Saturday

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP football program, after 20 seasons, will play its final Conference USA game when the Miners head to Delaware to take on the Fightin' Blue Hens Saturday, Nov. 29, to close out the 2025 season. UTEP (2-9, 1-6 CUSA) and Delaware (5-6, 3-4 CUSA) are set for an 11 a.m. MT/1 ET kickoff at Delaware Stadium in Newark.



The contest will be aired on "The Home of UTEP Football" 600 ESPN El Paso. "The Voice of the UTEP Miners," Jon Teicher , is in his 45th season calling the action for the Orange and Blue, with former UTEP football coach Aaron Price joining "Teich" in the booth, and Mando Medina reporting from the sidelines. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.



The Miners will play their 164th and final CUSA game after 20 years as a member of the league. UTEP won its first-ever CUSA game, defeating Houston 44-41 in double overtime on Sept. 16, 2005, in the Sun Bowl. UTEP heads into the game 49-114 all-time in CUSA play.



UTEP lost its fourth consecutive game, 34-31, against rival NM State in the 102nd Battle of I-10 in Sun Bowl Stadium on Nov. 22. The Miners took a 31-27 lead when Skyler Locklear engineered a 97-yard, 12-play scoring drive that resulted in a Kenny Odom 28-yard left-handed touchdown catch with 58 seconds remaining in the game. However, the Aggies used only 35 seconds and marched 75 yards on six plays, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 21 seconds left. Redshirt freshman Ashten Emory amassed a career-high 181 yards on 18 carries (10.1 avg.) with a touchdown. Emory was instrumental in UTEP's first three scoring drives, taking a 21-0 advantage in the first quarter. Emory's career-long rush of 56 yards to the NMSU 2 helped set up the Miners' first score. Emory then took one to the house from 30 yards out to take a 14-0 lead. In UTEP's third scoring effort to take a 21-point lead, he accounted for 14 of 41 yards. The Aggies answered with 21 points in the second quarter to tie the ball game. UTEP and NM State exchanged field goals in the third quarter before the tense fourth quarter. Micah Davey tallied 12 more tackles, upping his total to 131 and tying for the national lead. KD Johnson came up with a big effort, tying his career best with eight tackles and recording a sack and 2.5 TFL.



Delaware has lost its last two games, falling at Sam Houston 26-23 on Nov. 15 and at Wake Forest 52-14. Starting quarterback junior Nick Minicucci leads CUSA and is fifth in FBS at 290.5 passing yards per game. The Fightin' Blue Hens rank fourth in CUSA in points per game (26.9) and 11th in points allowed per contest (32.6). Delaware's offense ranks second in total offense (408.2) and is 11th in total defense (414.9).



UTEP (2-9, 1-6) at Delaware (5-6, 3-4)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29

Time: 11 a.m. MT/1 ET

Location: Newark, Del.

Venue: Delaware Stadium (18,500)

X Updated: @UTEPFB



STREAM: ESPN+

PxP: Scott Klatzkin

Analyst: Pat Devlin



Radio: 600 ESPN

PxP: Jon Teicher

Analyst: Aaron Price

Sideline: Mando Medina



The contest can also be heard on the UTEP Miners app.



SERIES VS. DELAWARE

The Miners and Fightin' Blue Hens are squaring off for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.



ABOUT DELAWARE

The Fightin' Blue Hens have dropped their last two games, including a 52-14 loss at Wake Forrest on Nov. 22 and a 26-23 setback at Sam Houston on Nov. 15. Delaware is 3-4 in its first year in CUSA play. Overall, the Blue Hens average 26.9 points per game (fourth in CUSA) and give up 32.6 points per contest (11th in CUSA). Delaware averages 408.2 yards of total offense (second in CUSA, would rank 48th in FBS) and yields 414.9 yards (11th in CUSA). Junior quarterback Nick Minicucci ranks fourth in the FBS in passing yards per game (290.5). Minicucci ranks fifth in FBS with 3,196 yards and ranks second in CUSA with 19 passing scores. Minicucci has rushed for nine touchdowns, ranking fourth in CUSA. Wide receiver Sean Wilson ranks second in CUSA with 744 yards and is tied for second with 56 receptions. Wide receiver Kyre Duplessis leads the team with five receiving scores and ranks tied for sixth in CUSA. Junior linebacker Gavin Moul leads the defense with 90 tackles and ranks fourth in CUSA.



A LITTLE CUSA-UTEP HISTORY

Heading into Saturday's game, UTEP is 49-114 all-time in Conference USA play. The Miners played their first CUSA game on Sept. 16, 2005, against Houston in El Paso, winning 44-41 in double overtime. UTEP finished 5-3 in its first year in the league under then-second-year head coach Mike Price. The Miners had one other winning CUSA record, finishing 5-3 in 2014 under then-second-year head coach Sean Kugler. The Miners were 4-4 in 2008, and 4-4 during the 2021 season under then-fourth-year head coach Dana Dimel.



EMORY'S CAREER DAY

RB Ashten Emory raced to a career-high 181 rushing yards on a career-most 18 carries (10.1 avg) and a touchdown against NM State. Emory added a career-long 56-yard dash and career highs in all-purpose yards (192) and total offense touches (20) against the Aggies. His 30-yard rushing touchdown put UTEP up 14-0.



MOST RUSHING YARDS BY A MINER IN NINE YEARS

Ashten Emory's 181 yards rushing were the most since Nov. 26, 20216, when Aaron Jones rushed for 301 yards against North Texas in the Sun Bowl.



ONLY MINER TO DO SO

Ashten Emory is the first Miner to rush for 181 yards in program history.



MOST RUSHING BY A MINER THIS YEAR

Ashten Emory's 181 rushing yards were the most by a UTEP rusher this season. RB Hasaun Wilson rushed for 117 yards on Sept. 6, versus UT Martin.



TOP 10 TOP RUSHERS WEEK 13 IN FBS

Ashten Emory's 181 yards were the tenth-best in FBS for week 13.



MORE ON EMORY

Ashten Emory leads the Miners with 540 yards on 107 attempts (5.0 avg.) and four touchdowns. He's added 95 yards on 15 catches and two receiving scores. Emory ranks ninth in CUSA in rushing yards.



SKYLER SETS THE RECORD

QB Skyler Locklear , after rushing for a one-yard touchdown against NM State, set the school record for the most rushing scores in a single season by a UTEP quarterback with eight in 2025. QB Bobby McKinleypreviously held the record with seven rushing touchdowns during the 1974 season.



SKYLER'S RANKINGS

Skyler Locklear ranks tied for fifth in CUSA with eight rushing touchdowns, and the second most by a CUSA QB, as Delaware's Nick Minicucci has nine this season. Locklear ranks tied for 15th in CUSA in rushing yards, while gaining the second-most rushing yards by a CUSA QB. Jax State's Caden Creel has rushed for 830 yards.



RUNNING MAN

Skyler Locklear has rushed for 358 yards in the last six games (59.7 avg.), including a career-high 82 yards on 17 attempts against Jax State on Nov. 8. Overall, Locklear has gained 401 yards on 91 attempts (4.4 avg.), ranking second on the team.



MOST RUSH YARDS BY A UTEP QB IN SIX YEARS

Skyler Locklear's 401 yards rushing are the most by a UTEP QB since Kai Locksley went for 535 yards in 2019.



TOUCHDOWNS ACCOUNTED FOR

Skyler Locklear has accounted for 17 touchdowns so far (9 TD passes, 8 TD rushes). Locklear has accounted for 15 touchdowns (8 TD passes, 7 TD rushes) in the last five games after tossing two and rushing for one against NM State.



THIRD IN THE NATION

Wondame Davis Jr. ranks third in the nation, averaging 22.4 yards per reception. Davis Jr. has 492 yards on 22 receptions and five touchdowns.



BROWN'S BREAKOUT GAME

WR Jaylan Brown , who's started the last two games, came up with career bests in receptions (three), receiving yards (46), and long reception (34 yards). Brown also hauled in a crucial 34-yard pass to the NMSU 28 and a fourth-and-11 play that helped set up a UTEP touchdown and lead with 56 seconds remaining in the game.



NATIONAL LEADER

Micah Davey is tied for the lead in FBS in total tackles (131). Davey ranks tied for first in FBS in tackles per game (11.9). Davey totaled 12 more tackles against NM State. He has 100 in his last eight games (12.5 per game). Davey's 64 solo tackles rank second in FBS. For his college career, Davey has amassed 442 tackles in 39 games (11.3 per game).



DOUBLE-DIGIT MACHINE

Micah Davey registered his seventh consecutive double-digit tackle game after posting 12 against NM State. The string started with 12 against LA Tech, 12 versus Liberty, 14 at Sam Houston, a season-high 17 at Kennesaw State, 13 against Jax State, and 12 at Mo State. Davey has eight overall in 2025 and 26 in his collegiate career.



ANOTHER STELLAR EFFORT

DT KD Johnson tied his career best with eight tackles against NM State. Johnson added a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.



A FORCE INSIDE

KD Johnson has 55 tackles in 2025, ranking tied sixth on the team and tied for 37th in CUSA. Johnson leads all CUSA DT/NTs in tackles. Johnson has added 12.0 tackles for loss, ranking second in CUSA and leading all CUSA DT/NTs. Johnson, starting in 23 of 35 career games played, has racked up 117 tackles (49 solo) with 20.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and two pass breakups.



MOST FORCED FUMBLES

LB Jayden Wilson has forced three fumbles, tied for first in CUSA.



SOLO PICKS OFF ANOTHER ONE

S Solo Barnes picked off a pass against NM State, his second in the Sun Bowl. He picked off his first pass in a UTEP uniform against Jax State on Nov. 8. Barnes leads the team with two INTs.



BIG BAD BARNES

Solo Barnes ranks third in the team with 61 total tackles and ranks second with 34 solo tackles. Barnes is tied for 22nd in CUSA in total tackles and has the third most by a CUSA safety.



YESSMAN'S CAREER EFFORT

DB Yessman Green tallied a career-high 10 tackles (eight solo) against NM State in his first career start. Green has tallied 15 tackles and blocked a punt at Missouri State last week that led to a UTEP touchdown.



BALDWIN'S SOLID EFFORT

DL Elijah Baldwin registered his first sack since Oct. 15, at Sam Houston, when he tallied a half sack. It was his first full sack since the season opener at Utah State when he recorded 1.5 sacks. Baldwin added his third pass breakup of the season during the third quarter.



FIRST SACK SINCE WEEK 1

DL Ashaad Hall recorded his first sack since getting 2.0 sacks in the season opener at Utah State.



THIRD-DOWN DEFENSE IS FIFTH IN FBS

UTEP ranks first in Conference USA and is ranked fifth in FBS in third-down conversion percentage defense (29.4, 47-of-160). Texas A&M leads the nation at 21.9 percent (31-141).



ORANGE SWARM SACK ATTACK

UTEP is tied for the lead in Conference USA with 28 sacks. The Miners' 2.6 sacks per game rank tied for first in CUSA. The Miners rank tied for 26th in FBS.



TACKLING BEHIND THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE

UTEP has tallied a Conference USA-best 84 tackles for loss after racking up. The Miners rank fifth in FBS in total TFL. Its 7.6 TFL per game is also first in CUSA and ranks fifth in FBS. Oklahoma leads the nation in total TFL (110) and TFL per game (10.0). UTEP's 314 yards lost on the TFL ranks 18th in FBS.



QUICK NIK

WR/KR/PR Nik Henry tallied a career-best 80 yards on five kickoff returns (tied career high). Henry recorded a career-long 22-yard kickoff return. Henry recorded a career-long 41-yard punt return at Missouri State a few weeks back.