Delaware Downs UTEP in High-Scoring Season Finale, 61-31

NEWARK, Delaware -- Nick Minicucci threw for 311 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), leading Delaware to a 61-31 win over UTEP on Saturday afternoon at Delaware Stadium.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens picked up their sixth win of the season (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) in their first year as an FBS member. The Miners’ season ended with a 2-10 mark. UTEP finished 1-7 in its 20th and final year in CUSA.

“There’s a lot of great building blocks this year, but a lot of things we have to correct and a lot to adjust,” second-year UTEP head coach Scotty Walden said. “But there are a lot of bright spots, contrary to popular belief, that a lot of guys grew and a lot of them got better. I’m very proud of the fight of this team. I think there were multiple instances where we could’ve shut it down, laid it down, but this team doesn’t do that. We just didn’t have enough firepower. We didn’t win the line of scrimmage and turned the ball over too much. I’m proud of the seniors, proud of these guys, but we ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard too many times.”

Delaware turned in a stout performance on both sides of the ball, setting season highs in points, total yards (527), tackles for loss (14), and sacks (five).

The Miners were playing catch-up after Delaware scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to break a 7-7 tie. UTEP made it a one-possession game (31-23) late in the third quarter, but the Hens put the next 10 points on the board, putting the game out of reach in the process.

UTEP scored 31 points for the second consecutive week and generated five plays of 27+ yards in the passing game. Skyler Locklear completed 22-of-40 passes for a career-high 338 yards, but also threw five interceptions. The Miners coughed up the football six times overall, leading to 17 points for the Hens.

The Miners picked up 243 of their 370 yards on five pass plays, including long touchdown throws from Locklear to Kenny Odom (49 yards), Josh Schuchts (64 yards) and Wondame Davis Jr. (68 yards).

Davis Jr. led UTEP with three catches for 112 yards. Odom chipped in with seven receptions for 94 yards, and Schuchts had four catches for 87 yards.

Kyre Duplessis snagged four balls for 104 yards for Delaware.

The UTEP defense was missing Micah Davey, the nation’s leading tackler. Jayden Wilson led the unit with 10 stops.

“I have to look at myself first, then look at our staff, look at our roster, and decide what adjustments need to be made in the offseason to put the best product on the field in 2026,” Walden said.

UP NEXT

The Miners will launch a new era of football and rekindle old rivalries when they join the Mountain West Conference on July 1, 2026.