Las Cruces Bulldawgs fall to Cleveland Storm in NMAA 6A Football State Championship, 35-28

RIO RANCHO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Bulldawgs fall to the Cleveland Storm in the State Championship game on Saturday, 35-28.

The Bulldawgs were looking to win its 10th state title in program history, the last time they won a title was back in 2013.

In the regular season, the Bulldawgs handed the Storm a 4-point loss on the road but the Storms' offense executed the game plan in round two, winning the State Championship title.

"They're got us off the field a couple times, and we weren't able to get their offense off the field," Las Cruces football head coach said. "At the end of the day, that's just what it came down to, two good teams, and they executed when they needed to. I love these players, love what they did on and off the field, for our school and our community. They're not just great football players, they're great human beings."

Las Cruces finished its 2025 campaign with a 12-1 record.