Bel Air High School soccer head coach suspended by UIL

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Longtime Bel Air High School boys' soccer head coach Sergio Delgado has been suspended for three years by the University Interscholastic League (UIL), the body that governs educational extracurricular academic, athletic, and music contests in Texas. The UIL also placed Delgado on probation for three years.

The State Executive Committee also issued a public reprimand for Delgado during a committee meeting Thursday morning.

Delgado was accused of violating Section 51(b) (1) of the UIL Constitution which includes "failing to comply with the Athletic Code, Athletic Code for Coaches, Music Code, Academic Code or One-Act Play Code. He was also accused of "school district personnel violations" according to the agenda posted by the UIL State Executive Committee.

In a statement, the Ysleta Independent School District told ABC-7, "The UIL State Executive Committee has issued a three-year suspension, three-year probation, and public reprimand for Bel Air High School boys soccer coach Sergio Delgado, who is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of a district investigation. Delgado serves as a P.E. teacher at Ysleta ISD. "

A district spokeswoman said teacher Steve Salcido will be the interim boys soccer coach at Bel Air High School while the district continues their investigation.

"We want to reassure our families that all personnel matters are handled in accordance with district policy, and Ysleta ISD will continue to fully cooperate with UIL officials throughout this process....campus leadership remains dedicated to maintaining a soccer program that brings out the best in every student-athlete." the District statement added.