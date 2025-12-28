Del Valle QB Jake Fette suits up for first practice with Arizona State in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After four years in navy blue and silver, Del Valle's star quarterback Jake Fette made the switch, wearing maroon and gold for his first practice as an Arizona State Sun Devil on Sunday at Eastwood High School.

"It's crazy, you get thrown into it at the end of the year and you're lost," Fette said. "I'm just trying to get as much knowledge and everything as I can from these players and coaches. It's real advanced out here. You have to learn a new system, which isn't as simple. And then just the players, they're way bigger, way faster, they're just a bunch of animals out here."

Fette has been committed to Arizona State for a year and a half, despite offers from other elite programs including SEC schools like Ole Miss, Mississippi State and LSU to name a few. Fette felt connected to ASU due to the coaching staff who offered a family-like dynamic.

"It was awesome to have Jake join us," Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham said. "He was at our meeting and then to get them out here and get them throwing the ball around, start getting him acclimated to our system and the verbiage. It was a great see him out here."

"It was awesome to finally get him out there where we can touch a ball with him and talk through some football," Arizona State Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo said. "We've had some opportunities at camps and stuff so we've had the chance to work but he's an awesome person, awesome player, awesome family, he's a great addition to our program."

Arizona State will face Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Wednesday at 12p.m.