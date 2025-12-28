UTEP Men’s Basketball To Start CUSA Play At LA Tech Monday Night

RUSTON, Louisiana (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (4-7) will lock up at LA Tech (7-4) in the Conference USA opener for both squads at 5:30 p.m. MT/6:30 p.m. CT Monday. It is the first of three straight on the road to christen league play for the Miners, something that hasn’t happened since the 2016-17 season.

They will also challenge first-year member Missouri State (1/2) and FIU (1/4) on the trip. It marks the sixth time in the past eight years that UTEP is commencing CUSA play away from home. It is also the second straight season and third time in the past four years the Miners are facing LA Tech in the league lid lifter. The Bulldogs, who sport the top scoring defense in the country (55.3 ppga), are a perfect 7-0 at home while UTEP is in search of its initial triumph in hostile territory (0-3) this season. The Miners are coming off a 76-66 vanquishing of North Dakota State to secure third place at the 2025 WestStar Bank Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Dec. 22. It was their first victory against a DI opponent this year. LA Tech has also been idle since that date, having trounced Dallas Christian, 90-37. Jon Teicher (45th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners’ App for the tilt at LA Tech. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with the esteemed Malcolm Butler & Dickie Crawford on the call.

TALKING CUSA OPENERS

UTEP is 11-9 in Conference USA openers, including 4-7 when doing so on the road. It is the third time in the past four years that the Miners will challenge LA Tech in the situation, but the prior two such matchups occurred in El Paso. UTEP claimed its first six CUSA openers, but it stands 5-9 in them since. This year marks the final year that the Miners will be members of CUSA (joined in 2005-06), as they are set to move to the Mountain West for the ‘26-27 season.

GET TO KNOW LA TECH (7-4)

LA Tech rolled to a mark of 7-4 in nonconference play, including a perfect 7-0 at home. It was extremely consistent. The Bulldogs never lost more than one game in a row. They did, however, claim back-to-back victories on three separate occasions. LA Tech enters CUSA play with momentum, having gone 3-1 in its past four contests. Most recently, it drubbed Dallas Christian, 90-37, in its final tilt before the holiday break. AJ Bates runs the show for the Bulldogs, leading them in both scoring (12.3 ppg-20th CUSA and assists (5.9 apg-third CUSA/28th NCAA). Kaden Cooper is a key cog as well, topping the squad in rebounding (8.7 rpg-second CUSA/48th NCAA), blocks (1.1 bpg-eighth CUSA) and steals (1.3 spg) while sharing second for points (11.3 ppg) alongside DJ Dudley (11.3 ppg). Scooter Williams (9.8 ppg) is essentially in double figures for scoring as well too. LA Tech puts up 71.5 ppg, shoots it well as a team (46.1 percent) and dominates the glass (42.9-30.9 rpg), helping it hang its hat defensively. The opposition puts up only 55.5 ppg, with that scoring defense leading the nation. They’ve held opponents to 34.9 percent from the floor, including a paltry 24.3 percent (first CUSA/second NCAA) from distance. LA Tech is also among the league leaders and top-100 nationally for bench scoring (34.1-fifth/35th), blocks per game (4.7-fourth/44th), fewest fouls per game (15.6-third/49th), rebounding margin (+12.0-first/eighth), defensive boards per game (29.0-second/21st), offensive rebounds per game (13.9-fourth/36th), total rebounds per tilt (42.9-second/11th) and scoring margin (+16.0-second/41st). Making their defensive prowess even more impressive is that the Bulldogs don’t rely upon turnovers, with foes committing 13.1 per contest. Notable alumni include former NFL star and Super Bowl Champion and now TV personality Terry Bradshaw, former NBA standout Karl Malone and Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson.

SERIES HISTORY: LA TECH LEADS, 21-15

LA Tech leads the series with UTEP, 21-15, with each side successfully defending home court last season behind double-digit triumphs. The Bulldogs are 13-2 all time when playing at home (12-2 in Ruston) against the Orange and Blue, but the Miners did pick up a 63-60 road win during the 2021-22 season, which was Joe Golding’s first year on the sidelines in the Sun City. It was also their initial road victory against the Bulldogs on the road in 18 years. The two sides have squared off against each other as both members of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and now CUSA, but both programs are moving to different conferences. UTEP is venturing to the Mountain West for the start of the 2026-27 campaign while LA Tech is going to the Sun Belt no later than the beginning of the 2027-28 season.

BRUTAL NONCONFERENCE DI SLATE

UTEP endured a brutal nonconference slate against DI foes. Those seven opponents boast a record of 74-30. Utah State (10-1, NET 18), William & Mary (9-3, NET 68) and Seattle U (11-2, 94 NET) are in the top 100 of the NET. Norfolk State is UTEP’s only DI foe to stand below .500 on the year.

LAST GAME (AT UTEP 76, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 66, 12/22/25)

Elijah Jones erupted for a career-best 24 points while Jamal West Jr. and Caleb Blackwell each added 15 points to help UTEP storm past North Dakota State, 76-66, to claim third place at the 2025 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Dec. 22. It was a back-and-forth game with eight ties and 10 lead changes, but a huge second half from the Miners allowed them to rally past the Bison. UTEP surged out to a 14-2 lead only to have NDSU recover and eventually carry a 36-32 edge into the locker room. The Miners refused to be denied, outscoring the visitors by 14 points (44-30) over the final 20 minutes to pull out the win, including a game-ending 10-0 run.

MAKE IT TWO 20+ POINT GAMES THIS YEAR FOR ELIJAH

Elijah Jones, who is enjoying his best season as a Miner in his third year in the Sun City, torched North Dakota State for a career-best 24 points. He nailed 10-15 from the floor, both career highs, including 2-5 from distance, while also sinking 2-3 at the charity stripe. The 24 points were the most by a Miner since Kevin Kalu’s 26-point outburst against Middle Tennessee on “Senior Day” last year (3/1/25). It was also the second 20+ effort this year (21, vs. UAB, 11/25). His career best entering the season was 19 vs. USAO (11/9/23), which came during his freshman campaign.

ELEVEN UP AND 11 DOWN FOR JONES

Elijah Jones has hit double figures in all 11 contests this year, the longest such streak to begin a season by a Miner since the legendary Randy Culpepper ran off 14 straight out of the gates in 2009-10.

TALK ABOUT A LEAP

After registering a total of five double-digit scoring games through 60 contests played in his first two seasons with the Miners, Elijah Jones has done so in all 11 tilts in 2025-26. Overall, he has respective point totals of (13, 16, 10, 13, 15, 10, 21,18, 10, 10 and 24) this year.

THAT’S HOW YOU CLOSE A GAME

The contest with North Dakota State was tied, 66-66, with 3:59 to play before the Orange and Blue turned things up at both ends of the court for a game-closing 10-0 run.

BIG SECOND HALF

UTEP outpaced North Dakota State, 44-30, in the second half. That included a game-ending 10-0 run to send the Miners to the triumph after the tilt was tied, 66-66, with 3:59 remaining in regulation. The 44 second-half points were UTEP’s most vs. DI competition since a 50-point outburst in a home setback to WKU last year (2/27/25).

WEST JR. WAS COOKING THE FINAL 20

Jamal West Jr. accounted for 14 of his 15 points in the game against North Dakota State in the second stanza, aided by a pair of And-1s. He was 5-8 from the floor in the frame, and he drew six fouls in the period as well.

SMITH STEALS THE SHOW

CJ Smith logged only eight minutes of action against North Dakota State, but he certainly made them count. He contributed a career-high four steals in his time on the court, accounting for 33.3 percent (four of 12) of UTEP’s thefts in the contest.

BACK-TO-BACK GAMES WITH 10+ STEALS

The Miners were credited with 12 steals against North Dakota State, marking the second straight contest with double-digit thefts. UTEP posted 10 steals against Norfolk State. The Orange and Blue had tallied 14 total in the three prior games before getting back on track in the department.

FILLED IT UP FROM DISTANCE

UTEP finished 8-20 on 3-pointers vs. North Dakota State, with the makes and percentage (40.0) both rating as its second-best effort on the season. Only a 9-21 effort (42.9 percent) against LMU (11/11/25) was better this year.

BLACKWELL WAS THE MAIN CULPRIT

Caleb Blackwell led the charge from beyond-the-arc, nailing a career-best four triples on five tries (one shy of equaling personal high). Elijah Jones also knocked down a pair while KJ Thomas and Kaseem Watson each nailed one.

DROPPING DIMES

For the first time of his career, KJ Thomas has recorded four assists in back-to-back games. The effort of late his elevated his season average to 3.3 apg, tying him with Tyreese Watson for the team lead in the category.

KASEEM STAYS HOT

Kaseem Watson has reached double figures in three straight and six of the past seven contests. He is accounting for 12.1 ppg in the stretch, which has elevated his seasonal output from 8.4 ppg to 10.2 ppg. He has seven total double-digit scoring tilts on the season, putting him behind only Elijah Jones (11) and Jamal West Jr. (eight) in the category.

BACK-TO-BACK WINNING EFFORTS ON THE BOARD

UTEP has won the rebounding battle in consecutive contests. The Miners were +5 (38-33) against Norfolk State (12/21) before standing +4 (31-27) against North Dakota State last time out. It is the first time that UTEP has outrebounded consecutive DI opponents since doing so in both of its contests in the 2025 CUSA Championships. The last time the Miners did so (vs. DI foes) in three straight was a four-game run in the stretch run of the 2023-24 campaign. UTEP will have its hands full against LA Tech, as the Bulldogs boast a +12.0 rebounding margin (42.9-30.9) in the department, with the +12.0 margin leading CUSA and placing eighth in the country.

SURPASSED 70 AGAIN

UTEP has topped 70 points in back-to-back contests, including putting up its most points (76) vs. a DI opponent this season in the victory vs. North Dakota State. The last time UTEP had back-to-back 70+ points vs. nonconference DI competition was last year when it went off for 88 vs. Seattle U (12/7/24) before following that up with 74 points at ACC power Louisville (12/11/24).

IDENTICAL SHOOTING EFFORTS

In both the game against Norfolk State (12/21/25) and then vs. North Dakota State, the Miners finished an identical 26-55 (47.3 percent) from the floor. They have also now connected on 40.0 percent or better from the field in five consecutive contests, the longest stretch since an eight-game surge in CUSA play last year (1/25/25 through 2/22/25).

EL PASOAN PROVIDED SOME JUICE

El Paso native Jordan Hernandez brought some energy off the bench in the victory against North Dakota State, recording one steal (tied career high) and one rebound in just five minutes of action.

BOUNCED BACK AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

The Miners turned in their best effort at the free-throw line this season against North Dakota State, finishing 16-21 (76.2 percent). It was a much-needed turnaround for the Orange and Blue, who had hit the wall at the charity stripe in the prior two contests. UTEP was a combined 17-37 (45.9 percent) in the difficult stretch, including going 12-27 (44.4 percent) vs. Norfolk State (12/21/25). The readout of 44.4 percent was the lowest by the Orange and Blue in a game (min. 10 attempts) since finishing 4-10 (40.0 percent) against WKU (3/8/23) three years ago. The Miners also were 15-37 (40.5 percent) against LA Tech (12/17/22) earlier that season.

MIX AND MATCHING THE STARTING FIVE

UTEP has deployed five different starting lineups in 11 contests this year, including different looks in each game of the 2025 WestStar Bank Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. The Miners’ most successful unit this happened to be the one it tipped things off with last time out against North Dakota State, with Caleb Blackwell, KJ Thomas, Kaseem Watson, Elijah Jones and Jamal West Jr.) standing 3-1 as a starting quintet.

SCORING FROM LOTS OF PLAYERS

Four straight players reached double figures in scoring for the Miners against North Dakota State. It marked the third straight occasion and eighth time this total that at least four UTEP players have tallied 10+ points in a contest. Elijah Jones has been the most consistent by doing so in all 11 games, while Jamal West Jr. (eight contests) and Kaseem Watson (seven tilts) have buoyed his efforts.

TOP TWO IN CUSA & AMONG NATION’S BEST FOR MAKING SHOTS

UTEP boasts the top two players in Conference USA for field-goal percentage heading into the contest at LA Tech. Jamal West Jr. (63.4 percent, first CUSA/13th NCAA) is atop the list, and he’s followed by Elijah Jones (57.7 percent, second CUSA/75th NCAA).

GETTING OFFENSIVE

Elijah Jones (14.5 ppg-11th CUSA) and Jamal West Jr. (13.5 ppg-12th CUSA) are hitting shots at a high rate, so it comes as no surprise that the pair sits first and second, respectively for scoring on the team. Kaseem Watson (10.2 ppg) is also in double figures on average while Caleb Blackwell (9.5 ppg) and Tyreese Watson (8.0 ppg) and have also been threats on offense.

WEST IS THE ALPHA ON THE BOARDS

Three different Miners are contributing at least 4.0 rebounds per game, but Jamal West Jr has emerged as the true leader in the department. He is securing a team-best 6.5 rpg while Kaseem Watson (4.5 rpg) and Elijah Jones (4.2 rpg) are also getting after it on the glass.

PENCIL HIM IN FOR MULTIPLE STEALS

Tyreese Watson would lead CUSA and be among top-30 nationally (not enough games to qualify) with 2.3 steals per contest. He has been the epitome of consistency in the department this year. Watson had two or more in each of his first five tilts (2/5/3/2/2) he appeared in (missed first game) before coming up with one against both UAB and at Seattle U. He has missed the past two tilts.

STEALS ARE SECONDARY IN NATURE TO US

UTEP has produced 24 total steals the past two tilts, elevating its seasonal average to 9.4 spg (second CUSA/40th NCAA). The Miners have been among the very best in the nation for the category the past few years under Joe Golding. The Orange and Blue were second nationally for steals per game in 2024-25 (10.2), led the country in 2023-24 (11.4) and were 12th in the NCAA in 2022-23 (9.0). They topped CUSA in each of those campaigns.

TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 60 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so six times in 11 contests this year. To put that figure into perspective, consider that it matches the total such efforts (60) in the prior 15 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival (started for 2021-22 season).

DOING IT ALL

Elijah Jones has stepped things up at both ends of the court this year. He tops the team in scoring (14.5-ninth CUSA). He is also second in field-goal percentage (57.7 percent-second CUSA/65th NCAA) and blocked shots (1.1-eighth CUSA) and third for rebounding (4.2 rpg).

TURNING TEAMS OVER IS WHAT WE DO

UTEP is up to its old tricks with forcing turnovers in 2025-26. The Miners enter the game at LA Tech with the opposition committing 15.6 giveaways per game (second CUSA/33rd NCAA). The Miners have led CUSA and been among the best, if not the best in the country, in that area the past three years (2024-25, 16.0-sixth, 2023-24, 18.7-first and 2022-23,16.8-10th).

THAT’S A MARGIN WE LIKE

Thanks in large part to forcing 15.6 turnovers per game (second CUSA/33rd NCAA), the Miners enter the matchup at LA Tech with a quality turnover margin. UTEP boasts a +2.7 figure in the category, which places it second in CUSA and 66th nationally.

JAMAL DOESN’T MISS MUCH

Jamal West Jr. is connecting on a ridiculous 63.4 (59-93) of his shots on the year to lead CUSA and rank 22nd nationally. Overall, he is second on the team in scoring at 13.5 ppg (12th CUSA), helped by a squad-leading eight And-1s.

QUICK RUNDOWN

- Lost all five starters and 11 letter winners overall from last year.

- Lost 89.0 percent of scoring, 77.7 percent of the rebounding, 90.3 percent of its assists, 90.8 percent of the steals and 74.7 percent of its blocks.

- Returned four players from last year, including two who started the opener (Elijah Jones & KJ Thomas), and another (Jordan Hernandez) who made his UTEP debut.

- Ten newcomers joined the squad, including DI transfers C.J. Smith (Oklahoma State), David Tubek (Seton Hall), Tyreese Watson (ULM), third-team All-MEAC member Kaseem Watson (Delaware State) and back-to-back All-Southland Conference second-team honoree Jamal West Jr. (Nicholls State). Second-team NJCAA All-American and the No. 12 JUCO player nationally Caleb Blackwell (South Plains), first-team all-conference and NJCAA All-Tourney team LA Hayes (Frank Phillips College) and 2025 NJCAA National Champion Mouhamed Mbaye (Trinity Valley CC) venture from the JUCO ranks. Three-star recruit Bobby Montgomery Jr. (Mt. Zion Prep) is a true freshman. DII transfer and second-team All-GAC recipient Cassius Brooks (Arkansas Tech), who scored more than 900 points in two years, rounds out the list of newcomers.

WINNING WAYS WITH GOLDING

UTEP head coach Joe Golding has led his squad to three winning seasons in four years, securing 18+ wins in each of them. That hadn’t happened since the Miners claimed 18+ games in four straight seasons from 2012-16. UTEP has also posted consecutive campaigns with 18 wins for the first time since that stretch.

HOME COOKING

The Miners are 4-2 thus far at home, and they are looking for 10+ wins in the Sun City for the sixth straight year. UTEP was 11-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight year.

WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE

UTEP stands 26-4 at home in nonconference games dating to the start of the 2022-23 campaign, including 4-2 this year. The Miners were 7-0 in the Sun City in the situation last year. It was the first undefeated effort (min. five games) in the area since 2019-20 (8-0).

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for all four years of head coach Joe Golding’s tenure. In 2024-25 the Orange and Blue topped the league in both categories. UTEP averaged a CUSA-best 5,247 fans and had a league-most 83,954 pass through the turnstiles.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish eighth in Conference USA for the 2025-26 season, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches. Defending regular-season and tournament champion Liberty (143) led the way, followed by Kennesaw State (113), NM State (113), Middle Tennessee (103), LA Tech (82), WKU (79), Jax State (67), the Miners (66), Sam Houston (56), FIU (36) and league newcomers Delaware (35) and Missouri State (30). UTEP did not land anyone on the league’s All-CUSA Preseason Team.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Compiled a record of 18-15 in 2024-25, marking the third season of at least 18 triumphs in four years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Outlasted I-10 rival NM State, 66-63, on the road, for its first victory against the Aggies in the Pan-American Center in 14 years.

- Won the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season.

- Surged out to the best record through 20 games (15-5) in 15 years.

- Won at least one contest at the CUSA Championships for the second consecutive campaign. That hadn’t happened since an eight-season run (2010-17).

- Nailed 241 triples, the second-most in a single season in program history.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 105th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fifth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 232-214 in his 15th season as a collegiate head coach, including 74-70 at UTEP. He has enjoyed three winning seasons in four years, piling up at least 18 triumphs in those campaigns above .500. He stands fifth all-time on the school’s list for career victories, and he has a chance of taking over fourth place or even third place by year’s end. Tony Barbee (82-52, 2006-10) and George McCarty (77-58, 1954-59) hold third and fourth, respectively. Golding set the tone for his tenure in his first year on the sidelines in the Sun City in 2021-22. He became the fourth head coach in program history to have a winning season in their initial season. Don Haskins was the first to do so when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP continues its three-game roadswing to start CUSA play by competing at first-year league member Missouri State at 5 p.m. MT/6 p.m. CT on Friday (1/2), ringing in the New Year in the process. Jon Teicher (45th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners’ App for the contest. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required).