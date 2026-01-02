Miners Open Conference USA Play at Home Friday night vs. Delaware

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (8–3) continues its homestand on Friday as the Miners host Conference USA newcomer Delaware at the Don Haskins Center to open league play. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. UTEP enters the matchup 7–1 at home, looking to begin Conference USA action on a strong note in front of the home crowd.

GAME COVERAGE

Friday vs Delaware – Live Stats or Watch Here

SCOUTING DELAWARE

Delaware enters Friday’s matchup at 6-6 overall and 3-3 on the road, looking to snap a two-game losing streak following a 70-63 road loss to Harvard on Dec. 29. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are led by head coach Sarah Jenkins, who is in her fourth season guiding the program.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are averaging 68.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game, while shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 30.8 percent from three, and 71.0 percent at the free-throw line. Delaware ranks among the nation’s top 75 in both free throws attempted per game (20.08) and free throws made per game (14.25). Defensively, Delaware is holding opponents to 40.0 percent shooting from the field and 26.8 percent from beyond the arc (51st nationally), while allowing 65.2 points per game.

Delaware is led by Ande’a Cherisier who averages 13.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Kailah Correa adds 12.8 points per contest and leads the team with 2.9 assists per game, while Lay Frantroy contributes 10.7 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds per outing. Safi Kolliego anchors the defensive end, pacing the Blue Hens with 2.5 steals per game while also adding 8.8 points per contest.

MINER NOTABLES

Four Miners are averaging double figures in scoring, Ivane Tensaie (11.1), Sirviva Legions (10.8), Mary Moses Amaniyo (10.5), and Ndack Mbengue (10.2). Amaniyo is averaging a double-double and pulls down a team-best 10.2 rebounds per game, followed by Mbengue at 8.6 rpg. Portia Adams is handing out a team-high 2.9 assists per game, with Delma Zita contributing 2.6 apg. Heaven Samayoa-Mathis leads the team in steals at 1.9 spg. Amaniyo is shooting a team-best 52.3 percent from the floor, Adams leads from beyond the arc at 40.6 percent, and Zita is hitting a team-best 91.7 percent from the charity stripe.

MINERS EARN CONVINCING WIN OVER USW

UTEP rebounded in emphatic fashion with a 102–43 victory over NAIA opponent University of the Southwest on Dec. 29, snapping a three-game losing skid and improving to 8–3 on the season. The Miners delivered a dominant all-around performance at the Don Haskins Center, controlling the game from the opening tip and showcasing their depth, physicality, and pace on both ends of the floor.

UTEP seized momentum early and never relented, building a 27–9 advantage after one quarter and carrying a commanding 56–22 lead into halftime. The Miners continued to overwhelm USW in the second half with relentless pressure defense, rebounding dominance, and transition scoring, stretching the margin to 77–33 after three. UTEP closed the night with authority, opening the fourth on a decisive run and finishing with a wire-to-wire victory that reestablished its identity and energy on its home floor.

AMANIYO’S BOARD WORK REMAINS ELITE

Mary Moses Amaniyo turned in a career performance against the NAIA opponent, scoring a career-high 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to secure her fifth double-double of the season. The effort places Amaniyo among the nation’s top 25 in double-doubles and marked another complete outing from the Miners’ interior anchor.

Through 11 games, the sophomore forward is averaging 10.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest, becoming the first UTEP player to average at least 10 points and 10 rebounds through 11 games since Tamara Seda in 2017–18. (13.9 ppg, 10.2 rpg). Amaniyo continues to rank among the national leaders in rebounding and offensive boards, providing consistent production and physicality in the paint.

MBENGUE’S CONSISTENCY IN THE PAINT

Ndack Mbengue continued her strong interior presence with 11 points and 12 rebounds, securing her fourth double-double of the season. The effort followed a 17-point, six-rebound performance versus UC Irvine and a 10-point, 10-rebound outing at No. 8 TCU, giving her three double-doubles over UTEP’s last six games. She also pulled down seven rebounds at BYU, reinforcing her consistency on the glass.

Mbengue’s recent stretch includes a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds at Kansas City (Nov. 25), part of back-to-back double-doubles against the Roos and Denver (Nov. 29) in which she totaled 30 points and 20 rebounds. She enters the week ranking among the top 25 nationally in offensive rebounds per game (4.0) and top 75 nationally in rebounds per game (8.6), continuing to anchor UTEP’s frontcourt with physicality and efficiency.

ADAMS DISHING AND DELIVERING

Portia Adams delivered a strong all-around performance in the win, finishing with 11 points, four rebounds and a team-high seven assists, one shy of her career best. The senior guard controlled the tempo throughout the night, consistently creating opportunities for teammates.

Adams continues to be a key catalyst for UTEP’s offense, leading the team in three-point shooting at 40.0 percent. Her ability to balance scoring with playmaking has been instrumental in the Miners’ success.

LEGIONS LOCKED IN

Sirviva Legions continued her steady early-season production with 12 points and seven rebounds, marking her eighth double-figure scoring performance of the season. The senior guard has now recorded 10 or more points with at least five rebounds in six of the first 11 games, underscoring her reliability on both ends of the floor.

Legions has been a consistent presence in UTEP’s backcourt throughout the opening stretch, providing efficient scoring and physical rebounding from the guard spot as the Miners continue to build momentum.

BENCH BOOST FROM ASENSIO

Sophomore guard Irene Asensio provided a major spark off the bench against the Mustangs, scoring a career-high 13 points in just 15 minutes of action. Her efficient outing helped fuel a dominant second unit, as UTEP totaled 53 bench points in the victory, underscoring the Miners’ depth and balanced rotation.

HISTORIC REBOUNDING EFFORT

UTEP delivered a historic rebounding performance in the win over University of the Southwest, pulling down a program-record 74 total rebounds and a program-record 39 offensive boards.

The outing marked the second time this season UTEP has rewritten the record book on the offensive glass, after previously setting the program mark with 33 offensive rebounds against Western New Mexico (Nov. 11). Through 11 games, the Miners rank among the nation’s elite on the boards, sitting top 10 nationally in rebounds per game (45.9) and top five nationally in offensive rebounds per game (18.5), continuing to establish rebounding as a defining strength of this team.

FAST STARTS, HISTORIC RESULTS

UTEP matched a program record with 56 first-half points against USW, tying the most points scored in a half in program history. Mary Moses Amaniyo fueled the surge with 14 points in the second quarter, tying for the third-most points scored in a single quarter in program history. The Miners’ early offensive rhythm, pace, and ball movement set the tone, as UTEP capitalized on second-chance opportunities and transition looks to build a commanding 56-22 halftime advantage.

The performance continued a trend of strong opening surges this season. UTEP also posted 30 points in the first quarter against Nicholls (Nov. 8), tying for the 10th-most points in a quarter in program history, and erupted for 29 points in the third quarter at Kansas City (Nov. 25). The Miners’ ability to generate early momentum and sustain offensive pressure has been a consistent driver of their success.

GOING BACK-TO-BACK

UTEP earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks earlier this season, marking the program’s first back-to-back weekly awards since the 2013–14 campaign. Mary Moses Amaniyo claimed the honor on Nov. 24, followed by Ivane Tensaie on Dec. 1 after her record-setting performance from beyond the arc. The Miners’ last pair of consecutive honorees prior to this season came in 2014, when Kayla Thornton earned the award on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

DEFENSE DEFINES THE MINERS

UTEP opened the year with an impressive defensive run, holding its first seven opponents under 65 points. The streak marked the longest by any Conference USA program to begin a season since Southern Miss accomplished the feat in 2003–04, holding its first 10 opponents below the threshold.

It was also the first time in 29 years that UTEP started a season with seven straight opponents under 65 points. The last occurrence came during the 1996–97 campaign, when the Miners limited 11 consecutive opponents below the mark to open the year.

EXTRA EFFORT, EXTRA POINTS

UTEP consistently turned its rebounding advantage into scoring, outpacing opponents 178–92 in second-chance points across its 11-game nonconference slate. The Miners produced double-digit second-chance points in eight of their first 11 games, highlighted by a 17–0 margin in the overtime win over UT Martin, a season-best 29–5 advantage against University of the Southwest, and 26 second-chance points versus WNMU.

So far this season, UTEP is averaging 16.1 second-chance points per contest while limiting opponents to just 8.3, turning effort and offensive rebounding into a consistent scoring advantage.

BACK-TO-BACK POWER 4 TESTS

UTEP’s game at BYU (Dec. 13) marked its second straight contest against a Power 4 opponent, following its Dec. 6 road game at No. 8 TCU. It was the Miners’ first stretch of consecutive Power 4 opponents in eight seasons.

The last occurrence came during the 2016–17 campaign, when UTEP faced LSU (Nov. 24, 2016) and NC State (Nov. 25, 2016) on back-to-back days at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

QUARTER FRENZY

Ivane Tensaie has joined one of the rarest scoring lists in program history. With her previous 14-point third quarter at Kansas City (Nov. 25) and 13-point fourth quarter vs. FIU last season (Jan. 18, 2025), she is now one of only four players in UTEP history to record multiple quarters with 13+ points.

The exclusive list includes:

Sparkle Taylor - Four times (‘16-17)

Najala Howell - Three times (‘17-18)

Katarina Zec - Two times (‘17-18) (‘19-20)

AMANIYO JOINS ELITE COMPANY

Mary Moses Amaniyo continued to establish herself as one of the nation’s elite rebounders, posting two of the top performances in program history within the first month of the season. She opened the year with a UTEP-record 22 rebounds against PVAMU (Nov. 3) and later grabbed 18 boards in the win over UT Martin (Nov.22).

Amaniyo is the first Miner since Kayla Thornton in 2013-14 to record multiple games with 18 or more rebounds in the same season. Her presence on the glass continues to anchor UTEP’s interior play and generate critical extra-possession opportunities.

SENIOR 5

For the first time since UTEP began tracking lineup records in 1983, the Miners are starting an all-senior lineup. The veteran group provides experience, leadership, and stability, anchoring UTEP’s strong start to the season.

UP NEXT

UTEP will continue its homestand by hosting defending Conference USA regular-season and tournament champion Liberty on Sunday (Jan. 4), before opening a two-game league road swing at Middle Tennessee (Jan. 8) and WKU (Jan. 10).

