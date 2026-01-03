Miners Host Defending CUSA Champion Liberty on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP women's basketball team (9–3, 1-0 CUSA) continues Conference USA play at home Sunday as the Miners host Liberty (7-5, 1-0 CUSA) at the Don Haskins Center. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. MT. UTEP enters the matchup 8–1 at home, looking to build early conference momentum in front of the home crowd.



GAME COVERAGE

Sunday vs. Liberty – Live Stats or Watch Here



SCOUTING LIBERTY

Liberty enters Friday's matchup at 7–5 overall and 2–1 on the road, coming off a 67-62 Conference USA road victory at New Mexico State on Jan. 2. The Lady Flames are led by head coach Alexis Sherard, who is in his first season guiding the program. Liberty is the defending Conference USA regular-season and tournament champion, returning as one of the league's top programs.



The Lady Flames are averaging 66.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, and 13.8 assists per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 35.0 percent from three, and 67.6 percent at the free-throw line. Liberty leads Conference USA and ranks among the nation's top 50 in three-point percentage. Defensively, the Lady Flames are holding opponents to 37.7 percent shooting (top 100 nationally, first in CUSA), including 29.3 percent from beyond the arc and own a +11.1-rebounding margin, ranking top 25 nationally and first in the league, while also leading Conference USA in defensive rebounds per game (28.3).



Liberty is Led by Avery Mills, who paces the team with 15.8 points per game while adding 5.0 rebounds per contest. Mills is one of the nation's top perimeter threats, shooting 40.7 percent from three, while averaging 3.0 made threes per game, which sits top 15 nationally. Emmy Stout adds 14.4 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game. Claudia Acin directs the Lady Flames' offense with a team-high 4.6 assists per game (70th nationally), while Ify Nwaobi anchors the interior, pulling down a team-best 9.8 rebounds per game (30th nationally), while contributing 8.0 points per outing.



MINER NOTABLES

Four Miners are averaging double figures in scoring, Ivane Tensaie (11.8), Ndack Mbengue (11.5), Sirviva Legions (11.1), and Mary Moses Amaniyo (10.0). Amaniyo and Mbengue are each averaging near double-doubles, with Amaniyo leading the team at 9.5 rpg and Mbengue close behind at 9.1 rpg. Portia Adams is handing out a team-high 3.3 assists per game, with Delma Zita contributing 2.7 apg. Heaven Samayoa-Mathis leads the team in steals at 1.8 spg. Amaniyo is shooting a team-best 52.2 percent from the floor, Adams leads from beyond the arc at 44.1 percent, and Zita is hitting a team-best 91.7 percent from the charity stripe.



MINERS TAKE CUSA OPENER AT HOME

UTEP opened Conference USA play with a resilient 82–71 victory over league newcomer Delaware on Friday night at the Don Haskins Center, improving to 9–3 on the season and 8–1 at home. The Miners delivered a composed and balanced effort, responding to early adversity and asserting control behind defensive pressure, timely shot-making, and interior dominance on both ends of the floor.



After falling behind early, UTEP settled in and began to dictate the tempo, trailing 23–17 after one quarter before flipping the momentum with a decisive second-quarter surge. The Miners used an aggressive defensive stretch and efficient offense to grab a narrow 43–42 halftime lead, then carried that energy into the second half. UTEP continued to apply pressure after the break, building separation in the third and closing the night with poise in the fourth to protect its home floor and secure a conference-opening victory.



CAREER NIGHT FOR MBENGUE

Ndack Mbengue turned in a career night in UTEP's CUSA-opening win over Delaware, finishing with career highs of 26 points and 14 rebounds to secure her fifth double-double of the season while adding two blocks. The senior forward controlled the paint on both ends, providing consistent scoring, rebounding, and physicality as the Miners seized momentum and pulled away down the stretch.



Mbengue set the tone early, scoring 19 points and grabbing six rebounds by halftime. She erupted for 14 points in the second quarter alone, tying for the third-most points scored in a single quarter in program history. Her dominant stretch fueled UTEP's decisive second-quarter run and helped flip the game in the Miners' favor before the break.



TENSAIE FOR THREEE!

Ivane Tensaie stayed hot from beyond the arc against Delaware, pouring in 20 points while knocking down six three-pointers. The graduate guard's timely perimeter scoring helped fuel UTEP's second-quarter surge and provided consistent spacing as the Miners seized momentum and pulled away down the stretch.



Tensaie previously delivered one of the best weeks of her UTEP career to claim Conference USA Player of the Week honors, highlighted by a season-high 26 points on 8 for 12 shooting from three against Denver on Nov. 29. Her eight made three-pointers set a UTEP single-game record, surpassing her previous mark of seven. Earlier in the week, she added 19 points on 5 for 8 from beyond the arc in the road win at Kansas City (Nov. 25).



LEGIONS LOCKED IN

Sirviva Legions filled the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds, and three steals in UTEP's win over Delaware, marking her ninth double-figure scoring performance of the season. The senior guard has now recorded 10 or more points with at least five rebounds in five of the last seven games for the Miners.



Legions remains a consistent presence in UTEP's backcourt, providing efficient scoring, physical rebounding, and defensive disruption from the guard spot as the Miners continue to build momentum in conference play.



ADAMS DISHING AND DELIVERING

Portia Adams delivered another strong all-around performance in the win, finishing with 10 points and a team-high eight assists to tie her career high while going a perfect 2-for-2 from three-point range. The senior guard followed up her seven-assist outing in the previous win against NAIA opponent University of the Southwest (Dec. 29) by once again controlling the tempo and consistently creating quality opportunities for teammates.



Adams continues to be a key catalyst for UTEP's offense, leading the team in three-point shooting at 44.1 percent. Her ability to balance efficient scoring with playmaking has been instrumental in the Miners' success, particularly as they open Conference USA play.



HEAVEN ON THE HEIST

Heaven Samayoa-Mathis made her presence felt defensively with three steals against Delaware, helping drive UTEP's pressure and transition opportunities throughout the night.



The senior guard leads the Miners with 1.8 steals per game and previously set a career high with six steals against Texas A&M-CC (Dec. 3), showcasing her instincts and ability to disrupt opposing offenses consistently.



DOUBLE-DOUBLE DUO

Forwards Ndack Mbengue and Mary Moses Amaniyo continue to anchor UTEP's frontcourt as one of the most productive interior duos in the nation. Each has recorded five double-doubles this season, tying for 30th nationally, while both average 4.3 offensive rebounds per game, ranking 12th nationally and consistently generating extra possessions for the Miners.



The pair also ranks among the nation's top 50 rebounders, with Amaniyo averaging 9.5 rebounds per game and Mbengue close behind at 9.1 rpg, giving UTEP a steady advantage on the glass every night. Their impact has extended beyond rebounding, as both have authored historic scoring bursts this season.



HISTORIC REBOUNDING EFFORT

UTEP delivered a historic rebounding performance in the win over University of the Southwest (Dec. 29), pulling down a program-record 74 total rebounds and a program-record 39 offensive boards.



The outing marked the second time this season UTEP has rewritten the record book on the offensive glass, after previously setting the program mark with 33 offensive rebounds against Western New Mexico (Nov. 11). Through 12 games, the Miners rank among the nation's elite on the boards, sitting 15th nationally in rebounds per game (44.8) and top five nationally in offensive rebounds per game (17.8), continuing to establish rebounding as a defining strength of this team.



QUARTER SCORING MILESTONES

UTEP has seen three individual 14-point quarters this season, each delivered by a different Miner and tying for the third-most points scored by a player in a single quarter in program history.

Ivane Tensaie , 3rd quarter at Kansas City (Nov. 25)

, 3rd quarter at Kansas City (Nov. 25) Mary Moses Amaniyo , 2nd quarter vs USW (Dec. 29)

, 2nd quarter vs USW (Dec. 29) Ndack Mbengue , 2nd quarter vs Delaware (Jan. 2)

FAST STARTS, HISTORIC RESULTS

UTEP matched a program record with 56 first-half points against USW (Dec 29), tying the most points scored in a half in program history. Mary Moses Amaniyo fueled the surge with 14 points in the second quarter. The Miners' early offensive rhythm, pace, and ball movement set the tone, as UTEP capitalized on second-chance opportunities and transition looks to build a commanding 56-22 halftime advantage.



The performance continued a trend of strong opening surges this season. UTEP also posted 30 points in the first quarter against Nicholls (Nov. 8), tying for the 10th-most points in a quarter in program history, and erupted for 29 points in the third quarter at Kansas City (Nov. 25). The Miners' ability to generate early momentum and sustain offensive pressure has been a consistent driver of their success.



GOING BACK-TO-BACK

UTEP earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks earlier this season, marking the program's first back-to-back weekly awards since the 2013–14 campaign. Mary Moses Amaniyo claimed the honor on Nov. 24, followed by Ivane Tensaie on Dec. 1 after her record-setting performance from beyond the arc. The Miners' last pair of consecutive honorees prior to this season came in 2014, when Kayla Thornton earned the award on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.



DEFENSE DEFINES THE MINERS

UTEP opened the year with an impressive defensive run, holding its first seven opponents under 65 points. The streak marked the longest by any Conference USA program to begin a season since Southern Miss accomplished the feat in 2003–04, holding its first 10 opponents below the threshold.



It was also the first time in 29 years that UTEP started a season with seven straight opponents under 65 points. The last occurrence came during the 1996–97 campaign, when the Miners limited 11 consecutive opponents below the mark to open the year.



EXTRA EFFORT, EXTRA POINTS

UTEP consistently turned its rebounding advantage into scoring, outpacing opponents 186–101 in second-chance points across its 11-game nonconference slate. The Miners produced double-digit second-chance points in eight of their first 11 games, highlighted by a 17–0 margin in the overtime win over UT Martin, a season-best 29–5 advantage against University of the Southwest, and 26 second-chance points versus WNMU.



So far this season, UTEP is averaging 15.5 second-chance points per contest while limiting opponents to just 8.3, turning effort and offensive rebounding into a consistent scoring advantage.



QUARTER FRENZY

Ivane Tensaie has joined one of the rarest scoring lists in program history. With her previous 14-point third quarter at Kansas City (Nov. 25) and 13-point fourth quarter vs. FIU last season (Jan. 18, 2025), she is now one of only four players in UTEP history to record multiple quarters with 13+ points.



The exclusive list includes:

Sparkle Taylor - Four times ('16-17)

Najala Howell - Three times ('17-18)

Katarina Zec - Two times ('17-18) ('19-20)

AMANIYO JOINS ELITE COMPANY

Mary Moses Amaniyo continued to establish herself as one of the nation's elite rebounders, posting two of the top performances in program history within the first month of the season. She opened the year with a UTEP-record 22 rebounds against PVAMU (Nov. 3) and later grabbed 18 boards in the win over UT Martin (Nov.22).



Amaniyo is the first Miner since Kayla Thornton in 2013-14 to record multiple games with 18 or more rebounds in the same season. Her presence on the glass continues to anchor UTEP's interior play and generate critical extra-possession opportunities.



SENIOR 5

For the first time since UTEP began tracking lineup records in 1983, the Miners are starting an all-senior lineup. The veteran group provides experience, leadership, and stability, anchoring UTEP's strong start to the season.



MINER MENTOR

The winningest coach in UTEP women's basketball history, Keitha Adams , is in her third season (second stint) and her 19th overall at the helm of the program. Adams previously guided UTEP from 2001–17, steering the team to four postseason appearances (two NCAA, two WNIT) and four Conference USA championships (three regular season, one tournament). She has collected 314 victories with the Miners and more than 500 wins overall in her career, including 396 at the Division I level.



THE BEAR'S DEN

The Orange and Blue are off to an 8-1 start at the Bear's Den in 2025-26.



ORANGE AND BLUE NATION

UTEP averaged 1,386 fans per game last season at the Don Haskins Center, finishing second in Conference USA attendance. More than 20,000 fans turned out over the course of the year to support the Miners.



UP NEXT

UTEP will open a two-game league road swing at Middle Tennessee (Jan. 8) and at WKU (Jan. 10).



