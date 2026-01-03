UTEP Men’s Basketball Looks To Bounce Back At FIU Sunday

WESTCHESTER, Florida -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (4-9, 0-2 CUSA) will wrap up its longest road trip to start CUSA play in nine years when it challenges FIU (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) in Miami, Fla., at 2 p.m. MT/4 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Miners, who are playing three straight in hostile territory to commence CUSA action, dropped their second straight contest by virtue of a 79-55 setback at first-year league member Missouri State on Jan 2. The Panthers won for the third time in the past four contests after smacking NM State, 89-74, at home on Jan. 2. FIU is a stellar 8-2 in its Arena, while the Orange and Blue are seeking their first road triumph (0-5) of the campaign. FIU is in the midst of a four-game homestand, including the initial three tilts in league play, and its hasn’t had to play outside of its home venue since locking up at then (RV) Miami (L, 81-98, 12/16). It is the first of two scheduled matchups on the season between the programs, with the Panthers making the trip to El Paso in less than three weeks (Jan. 22). UTEP has won three straight, including sweeping the season series last year, and it is 19-3 all time against FIU, but the Panthers are playing tremendous basketball heading into the tilt. Furthermore, their eight wins in 2025-26 nearly match their total (10-23) from a year ago. Jon Teicher (45th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners’ App for the tilt at FIU. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Corey Brooks, Stephen Strom, Natalie Witten (sideline) describing the action.

GET TO KNOW FIU (8-5, 1-1 CUSA)

High-flying FIU comes into the game at 8-5 overall, including 1-1 in CUSA play, following an 89-74 takedown of NM State on Jan. 2. It is a welcomed turnaround for the Panthers, who were 10-23 overall and 3-15 in CUSA action a year ago. They are playing their best basketball of the season, standing 6-2 over their past eight contests to render a 2-3 start to the year moot. They are 8-2 at home, including the most-recent win against the Aggies. Only James Madison and reigning CUSA regular-season and tournament champions Liberty have ventured to Miami, Fla., and come away with a victory, with the Flames requiring OT to do so (L, 94-97, OT). Jeremy Ballard returned for his eighth season on the sidelines, and he sports a mark of 106-129 in that timeframe. FIU plays a frenetic of style, pressing and pressuring defensively while pushing the pace every chance it gets on the offensive side of the floor. The result is the Panthers putting up 88. 1 points per game (third CUSA/35th NCAA), which is aided by unselfish basketball (18.6 apg-first CUSA/27th NCAA). FIU forces 16.3 turnovers per tilt (first CUSA/17th NCAA), and it comes up with 10.6 steals per game (first CUSA/ninth NCAA). FIU has been held out of the 80’s just twice, has a trio of 100+ point tilts and another showing with 94 points. It is also among the league leaders and top-100 nationally for bench scoring (32.0-sixth/51st), blocks per game (5.2-first/23rd), fastbreak points per game (16.2-second/40th), free throws made (17.2-third/85th) and attempted (25.3-third/42nd) per tilt, offensive rebounds per contest (14.5-fourth/13th), overall rebounds per game (40.3-fitth/44th), 3-point percentage (36.9-second/58rd) and turnover margin (+3.3-first/17th). Given the pace they play, it is not surprising that the Panthers concede 79.2 points per game (12th CUSA/317th NCAA). They have also been challenged at times to knock down free throws (67.3 percent-eighth/300th), but their sheer volume of tries compensates for that. Individually, Corey Stephenson (18.2 ppg-third CUSA/72nd NCAA) is the head of the snake offensive, aided by sinking 2.5 triples per game (sixth CUSA) at a sizzling readout of 48.5 percent (third CUSA/10th NCAA). He also tops the squad in rebounding (7.1 rpg-eighth CUSA), thanks in part to crashing the offensive boards hard (3.5 orpg-second CUSA/30th NCAA). He has plenty of help, however, with Julian Mackey (12.8 ppg-16th CUSA), Hamed Olayinka (11.0 ppg) and Zawdie Jackson (10.1 ppg) putting up double figures on the year for scoring. Eric Dibami (3.1 orpg-fifth /65th NCAA) and Olayinka (2.9 orpg-sixth CUSA/89th NDAA) clean up plenty of misfires. Dibami (1.50 bpg-fourth CUSA), Olayinka (1.46 bpg-fourth CUSA/100th NCAA), and Ibrahim Olajuwon (0.9 bpg-15th CUSA) not allowing any easy shots. Jackson (3.8 apg-sixth CUSA) and Ashton Williamson (3.4 apg-10th CUSA) do a great job of distributing the ball. Notable school alumni include Andy Garcia (actor who starred in Ocean’s 11) and Dennis Lehane (author of Mystic River).

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 19-3

UTEP leads the series with FIU, 19-3, including a mark of 8-2 when facing off in Miami, Fla., Helping UTEP’s cause was a season sweep last year. The Orange and Blue have claimed three straight matchups and eight of the past nine. The Miners are 17-3 (including the CUSA Tournament) against the Panthers since they joined the league. After a stretch with four consecutive contests decided by single digits. UTEP powered to a 14-point victory (77-63) in the most-recent meeting between the programs at the Don Haskins Center last year.

BRUTAL DI SLATE

UTEP has endured a brutal slate against DI foes. Those nine opponents boast a record of 86-44. Utah State (11-1, NET 19) and William & Mary (11-3, NET 79) and Seattle U (12-4, 100) are all in the top 100 of the NET. Norfolk State is UTEP’s only DI foe to stand below .500 on the year.

LAST GAME (AT MISSOURI STATE 79, UTEP 55, 1/2/26)

UTEP was defeated at Missouri State, 79-55, on Jan. 2. The Miners were hanging around, trailing by 10 (30-20) with seven-plus minutes to play in the opening stanza, but the Bears ripped off a half-closing 19-3 run to take control of the contest to the tune of 49-23 at the break. UTEP showed plenty of heart by storming out the gates in the second half on a 20-6 surge to fight all the way back within 12 (55-43, 11:05, 2H), but the first-year CUSA members managed to slam the door on the rally and not let the Orange and Blue get any closer. Missouri State shot a ridiculous 66.7 percent (18-27) in the opening frame before finishing at 53.1 percent (26-49) for the game. The Miners connected on 39.6 percent (19-48), helped by 47.6 percent (10-21) during the second half. UTEP was 13-20 on free throws compared to the home side’s effort of 19-26 (73.1 percent).

THAT’S HOW YOU BUST OUT OF A SLUMP

Trey Horton III came off the bench firing, nailing 4-8 overall (3-5 on triples, 1-2 at the line) en route to a season-high 12-point showing at Missouri State last time out. He had been stuck in a 1-14 skid, including 0-11 on 3-pointers, in the prior three contests before busting loose. It marked the first time of his career (66 games played) that he at least shared for the team lead in scoring. His 12 points equaled Elijah Jones for the team high.

GIVE ME THAT BALL

Kaseem Watson posted two steals at Missouri State. It marked the second time in the past three tilts and the fifth occasion this year that he notched multiple thefts.

SOLID SHOOTING

While his double-digit scoring streak ended at a season-best four games, Kaseem Watson still was locked in at Missouri State. He connected on 4-8 from the floor, and he nailed his lone free throw as part of an And-1, on the way to tallying nine points.

WEST JR. BRINGS IT EVERY NIGHT

Jamal West Jr. scored 11 points on 4-6 shooting (3-7 free throws) to secure his fifth double-digit scoring effort in the past six contests. His nine games with 10+ points this year is second on the squad, trailing only Elijah Jones (all 13).

KJ WAS IN ATTACK MODE

KJ Thomas set career highs for both free throws made (seven) and attempted (eight) last time out at Missouri State. He misfired on his only two shots from the field, but his willingness to get downhill allowed him to make a difference in the scoring column.

DROPPING DIMES TOO

In addition to getting to the charity stripe, KJ Thomas did a good job of ball distribution at Missouri State. He was credited with six assists, one shy of his career high. It marked his third game this year with at least five helpers. More importantly, he registered just two turnovers in the tilt

PLENTY OF MINUTES FOR HIM TOO

With both Caleb Blackwell and Tyreese Watson missing the game at Missouri State due to injuries, fellow guard KJ Thomas hardly left the court. He logged a career-high 35 minutes of playing time. Fellow guard Trey Horton III also set a career best for playing time (27 minutes) while forward CJ Smith logged a personal-high 14 minutes.

CAREER ACHIEVEMENTS FOR CJ

CJ Smith recorded a career-high tying three rebounds while also matching his personal best for blocks (one) in a career-most 14 minutes of action at Missouri State. He also attempted a trio of 3-pointers, equaling his career high.

THIRTEEN UP AND 13 DOWN FOR JONES

Elijah Jones got things going early on the way to tallying a team-high tying 12 points at Missouri State on Jan. 2. He has reached double figures in scoring in all 13 contests this year, the longest such streak to begin a season by a Miner since the legendary Randy Culpepper ran off 14 straight out of the gates in 2009-10.

TALK ABOUT A LEAP

After registering a total of five double-digit scoring games through 60 contests played in his first two seasons with the Miners, Elijah Jones has done so in all 12 tilts in 2025-26. Overall, he has respective point totals of (13, 16, 10, 13, 15, 10, 21,18, 10, 10, 24 and 11) this year.

GOTTA GET OVER THESE SLOW STARTS

UTEP has endured slow starts in its first two CUSA tilts-both on the road- and it has not been able to overcome them in either affair. The Miners have led for a combined 31 seconds in that sequence. They trailed by 15 (19-4) less than six minutes into the game last time out at Missouri State. UTEP was down by 20 (35-15) after 13 minutes of action at LA Tech. In both contests, the Orange and Blue made some big runs, but the deficit was simply too big to erase.

CONSISTENCY WITH SCORING

Elijah Jones (13), Jamal West Jr. (nine) and Kaseem Watson (eight) have been the most consistent scorers in terms of double-digit point totals this year.

GET THAT WEAK STUFF OUT OF HERE

Jamal West Jr. has four games total this year with at least two blocks, having swatted a season-high three shots at Utah State (11/15/25). Furthermore, West Jr. boasts at least one blocked shot in eight straight and 11 of 13 affairs on the season. The consistent effort has helped him pace the team and rate ninth in CUSA with 1.3 blocks per game.

KASEEM IS COOKING

Kaseem Watson has reached double figures in scoring in seven of the past nine contests, falling just short (nine points) last time out at Missouri State. He is accounting for 12.2 ppg in the stretch, which has elevated his seasonal output from 8.4 ppg to 10.5 ppg.

CRASHING THAT OFFENSIVE GLASS

UTEP has registered 10+ offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests, equaling the longest such stretch since also doing so during the final four games of the 2024-25 campaign. The last time the Miners enjoyed a longer streak with 10 or more offensive boards was during a six-tilt surge three years ago in the stretch run of that 2022-23 season.

MIX AND MATCHING THE STARTING FIVE

UTEP has deployed six different starting lineups in 12 contests this year. The Miners’ most common unit is also their most successful one. The quintet of Caleb Blackwell, KJ Thomas, Kaseem Watson, Elijah Jones and Jamal West Jr.) stands 3-2 in the situation. The Miners had a new combination, in part due to injuries, last time out at Missouri State with Thomas, Cassius Brooks, Watson, Jones and West Jr. starting things off for the Orange and Blue.

SCORING FROM LOTS OF PLAYERS

In eight of the 13 contests this year, at least four UTEP players have reached double figures in scoring. Elijah Jones has been the most consistent by doing so in all 13 games, the longest such stretch to start a season in 16 years (Randy Culpepper, 16, 2009-10). Jamal West Jr. (nine) and Kaseem Watson (eight) have buoyed his efforts. Caleb Blackwell (four), Tyreese Watson (three) and KJ Thomas (two) also have multiple games with 10+ points.

TWO OF TOP THREE IN CUSA & AMONG NATION’S BEST FOR MAKING SHOTS

UTEP boasts the number one and number three rated individuals in Conference USA for field-goal percentage, respectively heading into the contest at FIU. Jamal West Jr. (64.4 percent, first CUSA/18th NCAA) is atop the list, with Elijah Jones (54.8 percent, third CUSA/86th NCAA) also sinking shots with consistency.

GETTING OFFENSIVE

Elijah Jones (14.1 ppg-10th CUSA) and Jamal West Jr. (12.8 ppg-16th CUSA) are hitting shots at a high rate, so it comes as no surprise that the pair sits first and second, respectively, for scoring on the team. Kaseem Watson (10.5 ppg) is also in double figures on average while Caleb Blackwell (9.3 ppg) and Tyreese Watson (8.0 ppg) and have also been threats on offense.

WEST IS THE ALPHA ON THE BOARDS

Three different Miners are contributing at least 4.0 rebounds per game, but Jamal West Jr has emerged as the true leader in the department. He is securing a team-best 6.4 rpg while Elijah Jones (4.5 rpg) and Kaseem Watson (4.1 rpg) are also getting after it on the glass. West Jr. has shared for the squad lead or paced it outright in rebounding in eight different contests.

PENCIL HIM IN FOR MULTIPLE STEALS

Tyreese Watson would lead CUSA and be among top-30 nationally (not enough games to qualify) with 2.3 steals per contest. He has been the epitome of consistency in the department this year. Watson had two or more in each of his first five tilts (2/5/3/2/2) he appeared in (missed first game) before coming up with one against both UAB and at Seattle U. He has, however, missed the past four tilts due to injuries

STEALS HAVE BEEN SECONDARY IN NATURE TO US

The Miners enter the game at FIU averaging 8.8 spg (second CUSA/56th NCAA). The Miners have been among the very best in the nation for the category the past few years under Joe Golding. The Orange and Blue were second nationally for steals per game in 2024-25 (10.2), led the country in 2023-24 (11.4) and were 12th in the NCAA in 2022-23 (9.0). They topped CUSA in each of those campaigns.

TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 60 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so six times in 12 contests this year. To put that figure into perspective, consider that it matches the total such efforts (60) in the prior 15 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival (started for 2021-22 season).

DOING IT ALL

Elijah Jones has stepped things up at both ends of the court this year. He tops the team in scoring (14.1-10th CUSA). He is also second in field-goal percentage (54.8 percent-third CUSA/86th NCAA), blocked shots (1.0-11th CUSA) and rebounding (4.5 rpg).

TURNING TEAMS OVER IS WHAT WE DO

UTEP is up to its old tricks with forcing turnovers in 2025-26. The Miners enter the game at FIU with the opposition committing 15.0 giveaways per game (second CUSA/47th NCAA). The Miners have led CUSA and been among the best, if not the best in the country, in that area the past three years (2024-25, 16.0-sixth, 2023-24, 18.7-first and 2022-23,16.8-10th).

JAMAL DOESN’T MISS MUCH

Jamal West Jr. is connecting on a ridiculous 64.4 (65-101) of his shots on the year to lead CUSA and rank 16th nationally. Overall, he is second on the team in scoring at 12.8 ppg (16th CUSA), helped by a squad-leading eight And-1s. He has nailed better than 65 percent from the floor in back-to-back games (6-8 in stretch) and eight times total this season.

QUICK RUNDOWN

- Lost all five starters and 11 letter winners overall from last year.

- Lost 89.0 percent of scoring, 77.7 percent of the rebounding, 90.3 percent of its assists, 90.8 percent of the steals and 74.7 percent of its blocks.

- Returned four players from last year, including two who started the opener (Elijah Jones & KJ Thomas), and another (Jordan Hernandez) who made his UTEP debut.

- Ten newcomers joined the squad, including DI transfers C.J. Smith (Oklahoma State), David Tubek (Seton Hall), Tyreese Watson (ULM), third-team All-MEAC member Kaseem Watson (Delaware State) and back-to-back All-Southland Conference second-team honoree Jamal West Jr. (Nicholls State). Second-team NJCAA All-American and the No. 12 JUCO player nationally Caleb Blackwell (South Plains), first-team all-conference and NJCAA All-Tourney team LA Hayes (Frank Phillips College) and 2025 NJCAA National Champion Mouhamed Mbaye (Trinity Valley CC) venture from the JUCO ranks. Three-star recruit Bobby Montgomery Jr. (Mt. Zion Prep) is a true freshman. DII transfer and second-team All-GAC recipient Cassius Brooks (Arkansas Tech), who scored more than 900 points in two years, rounds out the list of newcomers.

WINNING WAYS WITH GOLDING

UTEP head coach Joe Golding has led his squad to three winning seasons in four years, securing 18+ wins in each of them. That hadn’t happened since the Miners claimed 18+ games in four straight seasons from 2012-16. UTEP has also posted consecutive campaigns with 18 wins for the first time since that stretch.

HOME COOKING

The Miners are 4-2 thus far at home, and they are looking for 10+ wins in the Sun City for the sixth straight year. UTEP was 11-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight year.

WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE

UTEP went 4-2 in nonconference play this year on the way to improving to 26-4 at home in nonconference games dating to the start of the 2022-23 campaign. The Miners were 7-0 in the Sun City in the situation last year. It was the first undefeated effort (min. five games) in the area since 2019-20 (8-0).

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for all four years of head coach Joe Golding’s tenure. In 2024-25 the Orange and Blue topped the league in both categories. UTEP averaged a CUSA-best 5,247 fans and had a league-most 83,954 pass through the turnstiles.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish eighth in Conference USA for the 2025-26 season, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches. Defending regular-season and tournament champion Liberty (143) led the way, followed by Kennesaw State (113), NM State (113), Middle Tennessee (103), LA Tech (82), WKU (79), Jax State (67), the Miners (66), Sam Houston (56), FIU (36) and league newcomers Delaware (35) and Missouri State (30). UTEP did not land anyone on the league’s All-CUSA Preseason Team.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Compiled a record of 18-15 in 2024-25, marking the third season of at least 18 triumphs in four years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Outlasted I-10 rival NM State, 66-63, on the road, for its first victory against the Aggies in the Pan-American Center in 14 years.

- Won the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season.

- Surged out to the best record through 20 games (15-5) in 15 years.

- Won at least one contest at the CUSA Championships for the second consecutive campaign. That hadn’t happened since an eight-season run (2010-17).

- Nailed 241 triples, the second-most in a single season in program history.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 105th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fifth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 232-215 in his 15th season as a collegiate head coach, including 74-71 at UTEP. He has enjoyed three winning seasons in four years, piling up at least 18 triumphs in those campaigns above .500. He stands fifth all-time on the school’s list for career victories, and he has a chance of taking over fourth place or even third place by year’s end. Tony Barbee (82-52, 2006-10) and George McCarty (77-58, 1954-59) hold third and fourth, respectively. Golding set the tone for his tenure in his first year on the sidelines in the Sun City in 2021-22. He became the fourth head coach in program history to have a winning season in their initial season. Don Haskins was the first to do so when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP has a quick turnaround, returning to the Sun City for its CUSA home opener against Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. MT Thursday. The game will be nationally televised by CBS Sports Network. Tickets may be obtained by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/tickets or calling (915) 747-UTEP. Jon Teicher (45th year) and Steve Yellen (23rd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso and the UTEP Miners’ App.