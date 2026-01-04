Miners Drop Conference Matchup to Liberty, 86–66

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP women’s basketball team suffered its first Conference USA loss of the season, falling 86–66 to Liberty on Sunday afternoon at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners moved to 9–4 overall and 1–1 in league play.

UTEP was strong at the free-throw line, shooting 22-24 (91.7 percent), but struggled to find rhythm from the field against the defending Conference USA Champions. Portia Adams led the Miners with 17 points, while Heaven-Samayoa-Mathis added 14 points, six rebounds, and a team-high four assists. Mary Moses Amaniyo recorded 14 points and a team-high 14 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. Ndack Mbengue pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with five points.

“It’s a 40-minute game, and our first quarter really hurt us,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “Liberty is a good team, and they have some talented pieces throughout their lineup. It was good to see improvement with our free throws today, but it was a tough shooting day for us, and on days like today we have to be better defensively.”

Liberty set the tone early with pressure and pace, opening on a 15-2 run over the first four minutes. UTEP responded by attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line, but the Lady Flames carried a 22-9 advantage after the opening quarter.

The Miners settled in during the second period, responding with improved defensive pressure and second-chance opportunities to slow Liberty’s momentum. Amaniyo anchored UTEP inside as the Miners put together a 7–0 run midway through the quarter to trim the deficit to seven with 6:37 remaining. Delma Zita closed the half with a buzzer-beating layup in transition, pulling the Orange and Blue within single digits at the break, 38-30. Amaniyo finished the first half with 12 points and seven rebounds.

UTEP opened the third quarter with renewed energy, trading baskets early as Adams converted a fast-break layup and Sirviva Legions added finishes inside to keep the margin within reach. However, Liberty answered with timely perimeter shots and second-chance opportunities to maintain control. Despite continued effort on the glass and a late three from Samayoa-Mathis, the Lady Flames used a late surge to extend the advantage and take a 63-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Miners continued to apply pressure in the final period, attacking the paint and converting at the free-throw line. Adams and Samayoa-Mathis delivered key baskets as UTEP worked to close the gap, but Liberty capitalized on transition opportunities and second-chance points to extend its lead. Despite continued defensive effort, the Lady Flames pulled away late as UTEP fell 86–66.

UTEP finished the game shooting 32.3 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from three, while adding 41 rebounds, eight assists, and forcing 14 turnovers.

Liberty was led by Avery Mills with 22 points, while Claudia Acin added 20 points and seven assists. Emmy Stout finished with 16 points, and Ify Nwaobi recorded 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

UTEP will open a two-game conference road swing with matchups at Middle Tennessee (Jan. 8) and WKU (Jan. 10).

TICKETS

For tickets, fans can call 915-747-UTEP or visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/buy?filterType=97 for more information.

JOIN THE 915 Campaign

UTEP Athletics has launched the "915 Campaign." Fans can support the UTEP Women’s Basketball Excellence Fund, which directly impacts the success of UTEP student-athletes. To join the "915 Campaign" and become a difference maker for UTEP Athletics, please click here .

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club.

Visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/quick-donate/NTExNA%3D%3D today!

For complete coverage of UTEP women's basketball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPWBB (Twitter), @utepwbb (Instagram) and on Facebook or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.