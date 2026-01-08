Miners Fall 86–43 at Middle Tennessee in CUSA Action

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee --

The UTEP women’s basketball team fell 86–43 to Middle Tennessee on Thursday night at the Murphy Center. The Miners are now 9–5 overall and 1–2 in Conference USA play.

UTEP struggled offensively, shooting 26.3% from the field and 21.4% from three-point range. Mary Moses Amaniyo led the Miners with 14 points and 10 rebounds, recording her second straight double-double and seventh of the season. UTEP also forced 13 turnovers and collected 31 rebounds in the contest.

“We struggled offensively in the first half, and it affected us on both ends of the floor,” said head coach Keitha Adams.

UTEP opened the game with a new starting lineup for the first time this season, as Heaven Samayoa-Mathis scored the first basket of the night. Middle Tennessee responded with a 16–0 run midway through the first quarter, taking a 23–9 lead into the second period.

The Miners battled in the second quarter but had difficulty scoring. Sophomore guard Irene Asensio, coming off the bench, hit a 3-pointer, while Amaniyo provided a steady presence inside. Despite their efforts, Middle Tennessee maintained control, taking a 44–19 lead into halftime.

UTEP came out in the third quarter with renewed energy, generating stops and attacking the paint. Amaniyo and Sirviva Legions combined for 10 points early, but Middle Tennessee extended its lead with timely perimeter shooting and strong rebounding. The Miners trailed 68–29 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, UTEP improved defensively, holding MTSU to 7-of-21 shooting. Freshman Aolani Woldai sparked the team with an old-fashioned 3-point play, and the Miners scored 14 points by attacking the rim and forcing turnovers. However, Middle Tennessee capitalized on second-chance opportunities and points in the paint, as UTEP fell 86-43.

Kirsten Verhulst led Middle Tennessee with 17 points, while Blair Baugus added 15 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

UP NEXT

UTEP continues Conference USA action on the road at WKU (Jan. 10) before returning home for a two-game homestand against Missouri State (Jan. 15) and FIU (Jan. 17).

TICKETS

