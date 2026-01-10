Skip to Content
Sports

El Paso native Ricardo Pepi suffers forearm fracture in PSV Eindhoven match

By
Updated
today at 11:10 PM
Published 10:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario graduate Ricardo Pepi suffered a forearm fracture while scoring for PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in 22 matches for the club. Pepi is expected to undergo surgery and be sideline for 2 months.

Prior to the injury, El Paso native was expected to be a strong contender for the 2026 World Cup in June for the United States National team. However, this injury may pose a setback.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.