Chapin boys kickoff District play with a win over Canutillo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Chapin Huskies pick up a 56-41 win over the Canutillo Eagles to kickoff District play on Friday.

Last season, the Eagles made a Sweet 16 appearance where they took a tough loss to Mansfield Summit.

As for the Huskies, they made it to the Elite Eight where the fell short against Amarillo..

Next up for Chapin, they'll host the Andress Eagles on Tuesday, January 20th at 7:30p.m.

Canutillo will pay a visit to Jefferson on Tuesday, January 20th at 7:30p.m.