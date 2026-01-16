Skip to Content
Ex-UTEP quarterbacks Nelson, Locklear announce commitments

Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two former UTEP quarterbacks who competed in a QB battle during the 2025 season both announced their commitments after entering the transfer portal.

Former five star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson has committed to Syracuse and is expected to compete for the starting quarterback spot.

Nelson, who earned the starting spot at UTEP threw for 1,163 yards, 8 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

In the middle of the season, Nelson was replaced by Skyler Locklear who announced he'll be heading to Missouri State via "X". Locklear threw for 1, 418, 11 interceptions and 13 touchdowns.

This leaves a major question mark surrounding who UTEP will lean on in its quarterback room.

