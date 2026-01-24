Miners Battle Hard but Fall 73-60 at Jax State

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama - The UTEP women’s basketball team fell 73–60 at Jax State on Saturday afternoon, to close the road trip at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Miners move to 9–10 overall and 1–7 in Conference USA play.

UTEP delivered a strong all-around effort, shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range and controlling the paint with a 36–28 scoring advantage inside. The Miners also won the battle in second-chance points (13–7) and fast-break scoring (12–5), forcing 13 turnovers and collecting eight steals on the defensive end.

Portia Adams led UTEP with a team-high 15 points to go along with three assists and two steals. Sirviva Legions posted her second double-double of the season with 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, while Mary Moses Amaniyo added 10 points and seven boards.

“Today we competed and played harder,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “Jax State has a good team, and they shot it very well from behind the arc. That was the difference in the game. Our effort was better; we have to keep at it!”

UTEP set the tone early, winning the opening tip and attacking inside. Ndack Mbengue scored on a second-chance opportunity, and Adams finished in transition to keep the Miners within striking distance. Adams capped the opening quarter with a three-pointer in the final seconds, as UTEP trailed just 17–15 after one.

The Miners continued to battle in the second quarter, using defensive pressure and offensive rebounding to generate extra possessions. Amaniyo scored multiple times in the paint, while Legions and Adams contributed key baskets to keep the game close heading into halftime, with the Gamecocks holding a 35–27 edge.

UTEP came out of the locker room with momentum in the third quarter, putting together its best stretch of the game. The Miners used defensive pressure and pace to fuel a 10–0 run midway through the period, highlighted by three-pointers from Ivane Tensaie and Adams and a second-chance basket from Heaven Samayoa-Mathis. The surge pulled UTEP within one, showcasing the Miners’ ability to score in transition and capitalize on extra possessions. Jax State responded late in the quarter, but the Orange and Blue stayed within striking distance heading into the final period, trailing 53–47.

The Miners continued to compete in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to four on multiple occasions behind finishes from Legions and Amaniyo, while generating key defensive stops. UTEP remained aggressive attacking the paint and pushing the tempo, but Jax State closed the game with steady execution at the free-throw line down the stretch to secure the 73–60 decision.

Jax State was led by Makala Hobdy with 13 points and six assists. Mina Djurdjevic added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Mya Barnes chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

UP NEXT

UTEP opens a three-game homestand at the Don Haskins Center, starting with the Battle of I-10 against New Mexico State (Jan. 31) before hosting LA Tech (Feb. 5) and Sam Houston (Feb. 7).

TICKETS

For tickets, fans can call 915-747-UTEP or visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/buy?filterType=97 for more information.