A pair of former Miners are headed to Super Bowl LX

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners will be represented on both sidelines of Super Bowl LX, with Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight and New England Patriots teams coordinator Jeremy Springer.

Knight was drafted by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was selected with the 118th overall pick. He had a phenomenal rookie season earning the starting spot mid-way through the 2024 season where he garnered 88 total tackles.

However, ongoing injuries and medical issues, highlighted by a concussion in Week 11 and prior knee concerns, have sidelined him from a starting role, with Seattle leaning on linebackers Drake Thomas and Chazz Surratt. So far this season, Knight has 37 solo tackles and 2 sacks.

Jeremy Springer was a four-year linebacker at UTEP from 2007-2011, appearing in 33 games with 161 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and one interception. In his 2011 senior season he was named the team captain.

He was a graduate assistant at UTEP for the 2013-2014 season then became a special teams quality control coach for Texas A&M from 2015-2017. His first gig as a special teams coordinator was in 2018 with Arizona.

Then, in 2022 he served as the assistant special teams coach for the Los Angeles Rams. Springer joined the Patriots as the special teams coordinator in 2024 and will now coach in Super Bowl LX.

The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots Sunday, February 8th at 4:30p.m. in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium.