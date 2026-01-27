Quiñonez sisters “run” Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two sisters from Fabens, Texas, Angel and Victoria Quiñonez, are often seen running around town. While they've built a reputation on the cross-country course, their dedication and leadership off the course reveal there's much more to them than just running.

Angel is a junior at Fabens High School and is a top student with a 4.0 GPA while also being enrolled at EPCC. When she graduates from high school, she will also be graduating with her Associate's Degree.

Despite her passion for athletics, she plans to pursue a career in nursing after graduating from high school. In the meantime, she hopes to continue her success on the course.

"I've gone to Regionals three times and one time to the State Championship meet," Angel said. "I feel like that's a great accomplishment and hopefully I can make it next year to Regionals and State."

Running is deeply rooted in the Quiñonez family, making it a true family affair. Her father, Teo, who is a former Fabens Wildcat, is the one who trains her and her siblings. The family is made up of six siblings making Victoria the youngest sister out of the bunch.

She said she didn't like to run up until four years ago, which is when she started her running journey.

"My sister inspired me since she ran track in middle school and she always won medals," Victoria said.

Victoria may have started out far behind her older siblings, but now she's right on their hip. An elite 5k time for a 12-year old girl is under 20 minutes, and Victoria's personal best is 19 minutes and 17 seconds.

Competing in area races at only 12 years old, she has already beaten athletes at the college level..

"My mindset it to go out in front of them, and don't have fear, just run," Victoria said.

Her sights are set on the Olympics, but her next challenge is conquering the high school XC State Championship title.

"When I go to high school I want to go to state, and win," Victoria said "I want to be top ten."