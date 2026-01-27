UTEP Men’s Basketball To Challenge LA Tech At The Don Wednesday Night

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (7-13, 3-6 CUSA) will continue its four-game homestand when it locks up with LA Tech (11-8, 4-4 CUSA) at 7 p.m. MT Wednesday. The Miners are looking to avenge a setback (L, 75-63, 12/29) earlier in the season against the Bulldogs, in addition to getting back into the win column.

UTEP was held off by Missouri State, 62-57, in a wild game that featured big runs by both squads last time out on Jan. 24. The setback prevented a perfect way for the Orange and Blue, who knocked off FIU, 83-77, (1/22) prior to falling to the Bears. Even with coming up short, the Miners have been playing much better basketball of late. After an 0-3 start to league action, UTEP stands 3-3 in its past six tilts. The Bulldogs have also been getting after it, claiming three of the last four tilts, including dispatching Kennesaw State, 82-76, last time out at home on Jan. 23. The contest with LA Tech is the third of the four-game homestand, something the Miners haven’t had in league play since the 2019-20 campaign. It is also part of a stretch with six of eight at home (1-1 thus far). UTEP is 6-4 at home (2-2 CUSA) while LA Tech is winless on the road in the 2025-26 campaign (0-7, 0-4 CUSA). Following the matchup with the Bulldogs, UTEP will look to complete the season sweep of Delaware at 7 p.m. MT Saturday. That matchup is part of a doubleheader with the UTEP women’s basketball team, which plays host to I-10 rival NM State at 2 p.m. Fans who purchase a ticket for the contest vs. the Aggies will get in free later that night for the Miners and Fightin’ Blue Hens. For information on all ticket specials, call (915) 747-UTEP. Prices start as low at $9.15. Jon Teicher (45th year) and Steve Yellen (23rd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso for both games this week. They will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required), with Andy Morgan and former Miner assistant coach Bobby Braswell describing the action.

GET TO KNOW LA TECH (11-8, 4-4 CUSA)

LA Tech rolled to a mark of 7-4 in nonconference play, including a perfect 7-0 at home (now 11-0 at home). The Bulldogs bested UTEP, 75-63, in the league opener for both squads (12/29) only to endure three consecutive loses (two on the road). They have gotten back on track by claiming three of four since to improve to 11-8 overall (4-4 CUSA) but enter the matchup with the Miners still in search of their first road victory of the season (0-7, 0-3 CUSA). LA Tech is led offensively by DJ Dudley (13.8 ppg-13th CUSA), with AJ Bates (10.9 ppg), Scooter Williams Jr. (9.7 ppg) and Kaden Cooper (9.2 ppg) also being consistent threats. Bates runs the show by dishing out 5.4 assists per game (third CUSA/46th NCAA) while also taking good care of the ball with a strong +2.58 assist-to-turnover ratio (third CUSA/79th NCAA). Melian Martinez patrols the paint by swatting 1.47 shots per game (second CUSA/96th NCAA). Cooper (7.4 rpg-sixth CUSA) and Avery Thomas II (6.5 rpg) have keyed the efforts on the boards. LA Tech is incredibly stout on defense, yielding only 61.3 ppg to sit second in the country for scoring defense, helped by opponents connecting on just 38.1 percent of their shots (first CUSA/fifth NCAA). Incredibly, the Bulldogs manage to defend so tightly without fouling much (15.9 fpg-third CUSA/51st NCAA). They are also in the league leaders and among the top-100 nationally for bench scoring (27.5-sixth/78th), blocks per game (4.3-fourth/70th), rebound margin (6.4-third/42nd), defensive boards per game (26.5-fourth/74th), offensive rebounds per game (13.0-fifth/49th), rebounds per game (39.5-fourth/44th) and 3-point percentage defense (30.3-third/48th). LA Tech is 300th or worse in the country for assists per game (12.0-314th), free-throw percentage (64.2-355th), free throws made per game (12.3-319th), scoring offense (68.4-327th NCAA), 3-pointers made (342nd) and attempted (322nd) per game) and 3-point percentage (335th). Notable alumni include former NFL star and Super Bowl Champion and now TV personality Terry Bradshaw, former NBA standout Karl Malone and Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson.

SERIES HISTORY: LA TECH LEADS, 22-15

LA Tech leads the series with UTEP, 22-15, with LA Tech successfully defending home court earlier this season (W, 75-63, 12/29). The Miners will now try to return the favor, and if they are successful, it would mark the second consecutive campaign that the programs split the series. The matchup could be the last in the regular season between the schools for the foreseeable future. The two sides have squared off against each other as both members of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and now CUSA, but both programs are moving to different conferences. UTEP is venturing to the Mountain West for the start of the 2026-27 campaign while LA Tech is going to the Sun Belt no later than the beginning of the 2027-28 season.

LAST GAME (MISSOURI STATE 62, AT UTEP 57, 1/24/26)

In a back-and-forth game with big scoring runs from each side, UTEP was held off by second-place Missouri State, 62-57, inside the Don Haskins Center on Jan. 24. It was a tale of two halves, with the Miners coming out strong on the way to carrying a 31-21 advantage into the break against the Bears. Missouri State blitzed UTEP with seven straight start the second half on the way to a big performance (41-26) over the final 20 minutes to escape El Paso with the triumph.

LOCKED THE BEARS UP IN THE FIRST HALF

UTEP allowed only 21 first-half points vs. Missouri State, the fewest against a DI opponent since also limiting Long Beach State (11/26/24) to 21 points in the second half of a game last year. It is also the lowest scoring output in a half by a CUSA opponent since the Miners kept Charlotte (2/28/21) to 18 points in the opening frame five years ago. That’s a span of 88 contests vs. CUSA foes (including tournament).

HELD THEM WAY UNDER THEIR AVERAGE

Even with a big second half where MSU missed only seven shots (13-20, 65.0 percent), the Miners limited the Bears to 62 points in the narrow setback. That is 14 points below MSU’s scoring average entering the game.

HARD TO DO VS. CUSA OPPONENT

The 62 points allowed vs. MSU are the fewest in UTEP’s past 27 contests against CUSA opposition (including tournament). The last time the Miners kept a league foe to less than 62 was in a 70-60 win against LA Tech in the conference opener last year (1/2/25).

DIGGING INTO THAT

Missouri State attempted only 45 field goals, the fewest by a DI opponent since Tarleton State (12/16/24) tried only 40. The last time CUSA foe had less FGA was when Jax State (2/29/24) was 19-39.

DON’T TAKE IT FOR GRANTED

Elijah Jones has reached double figures in 18 of 20 games this year (eight and nine points in two others), and he only seems to be getting better. Jones is putting up 17.0 ppg the past three games on a combined 19-32 (59.4 percent) shooting. That includes 10-15 (66.7 percent) from distance. He’s added 5.3 rpg in the stretch for good measure. One issue has been seven fouls in the last two after six in the prior four.

SHUT DOWN THE 3 BALL

The Miners kept MSU to 5-18 (27.8 percent) from distance. It was a noticeable improvement from the first meeting between the programs this year when the Bears filled up 8-19 (42.1 percent). The five 3-pointers made tied as the second fewest by a CUSA opponent this season.

TURNED THEM OVER

The Miners forced 15 turnovers against Missouri State, (most vs. CUSA foe this year), which led to 16 UTEP points. The Miners also finished with eight steals after producing nine vs. FIU (1/22). UTEP’s 17 thefts the past two tilts nearly match its combined total (19) from the prior four. The effort moved the Miners up in the rankings at 13.3 turnovers forced per game (second CUSA/91st NCAA).

TOOK BETTER CARE OF THE BALL

After having 16 turnovers against FIU (1/22), the Miners cut that figure down to 10 vs. Missouri State. It marks the third time in nine league games that UTEP finished a contest with 10 giveaways or less. KJ Thomas, who had a season-high four TOs vs. FIU (1/22), was much sharper vs. MSU with just one in 35 minutes of action.

KASEEM VALUING THE ROCK

Kaseem Watson has a total of five turnovers the past four games (139 minutes), bouncing back from five giveaways vs. WKU (1/10).

HAVEN’T SEEN THIS IN FOUR YEARS

UTEP is a combined 30-67 (44.8 percent) from distance the past three games, making at least eight treys while shooting better than 40.0 percent in all three contests. The last time the Miners connected on at least 40.0 percent from 3-point range while sinking eight or more three pointers in three consecutive contests was the middle of the 2021-22 season. That year, the Orange and Blue enjoyed a four-game streak with those metrics.

HE’S ON FIRE

Elijah Jones is a combined 8-10 from 3-point range (80.0 percent) the past two contests, hitting the most of his career (four) both vs. FIU (1/22) and against Missouri State last time out.

DON’T LEAVE HIM OPEN

Kaseem Watson has drilled a team-leading 32 triples, including going 2-5 from distance (40.0 percent) last time out vs. Missouri State. It marked his ninth game of the season where he connected on multiple treys at a rate of better than 40.0 percent.

LA HAS HEATED UP

LA Hayes has knocked down a combined 3-5 from distance the past two tilts. He was 3-15 on triples in his first 15 appearances on the season. It continues his overall recent surge (8.0 ppg past five contests). He has done lots of damage at the line in that stretch, making a combined 16-20 (80.0 percent) of his tosses.

PILING UP STEALS OF LATE

UTEP has registered at least eight steals in consecutive contests. It marks the third time the Miners have done so on the season vs. DI opposition. The surge has let the Orange and Blue move up in the rankings with 7.8 spg (second CUSA/89th NCAA).

GIVE US THAT BALL

LA Hayes has registered three steals in four of his past five games (2.4 spg). The 12 thefts easily surpass his five total steals during his first 12 contests. It’s a similar story for Jamal West Jr., who has eight steals in the last three tilts (2.7 spg). He had a total of 13 in his initial 13 appearances (1.0 spg).

SCORING SURGE

Jamal West Jr. has tallied 15+ points in five of the past six games, lifting his scoring average from 12.4 ppg to 13.5 ppg. He is 4-8 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range in the stretch after beginning the season 2-8. West Jr. is also handling double teams with eight assists the last two tilts, which is more than 25 percent of his total assists (31) on the campaign.

MAKING THE MOST OF HIS MINUTES

Mouhamed Mbaye has registered five points and five rebounds in 15 total minutes of action the past two games. His effort off the bench has given the Miners a spark against both FIU (1/22) and Missouri State.

BOXING OUT BETTER

After allowing five of the first six league opponents to secure 10+ offensive rebounds (12.0 orpg.), the Miners have kept two of the past three to single digits (6.7 orpg).

GOTTA GET BACK TO CRASHING THE GLASS

After seven straight contests with 10+ offensive rebounds, the Miners have been held to single digits the past four tilts. Part of that is better shooting, with a pair of games better than 50.0 percent and another above 46.0 percent.

LOTS OF 20+ POINT SCORERS LATELY

The Miners have had a 20+ point scorer in five of the past seven contests. Kaseem Watson has led the way with three in the stretch, followed by Elijah Jones (two) and one each from Caleb Blackwell and Jamal West Jr. That is the best such stretch at the school since there was a 20+ point scorer in eight out of nine contests late in the 2021-22 season. That year it was courtesy of both Souley Boum (seven) and Jamal Bieniemy (two) during that sequence, with both reaching 20+ points in the same game once in stretch.

WATCH OUT FOR JONES AND WEST JR. AT THE RIM

The duo of Elijah Jones (28 blocks, 1.40 bpg-sixth CUSA) and Jamal West Jr. (22 blocks, 1.10 bpg-11th CUSA) has accounted for 50 of UTEP’s 76 rejections on the season. No one else on the team has more than seven swats. Jones already has his most rejections in his third year with the program (prior best 23, 2024-25). He is two shy of becoming the first UTEP player to record at least 30 blocked shots since Tydus Verhoeven (32). in 2021-22.

JONES BLOCKING SHOT IN BUNCHES

Elijah Jones has been a shot-blocking machine of late. He has swatted 15 shots over the past six games (3/3/3/2/2/2), surpassing his total (13) the first 14 contests of the campaign. Five of those early on were vs. DII WNMU (11/7). He is now sixth in CUSA (1.40 bpg). Jamal West Jr. has been more consistent all year, with at least one rejection in 16 contests.

THEY CONNECT OFTEN

Jamal West Jr. (59.0 percent-second CUSA/36th NCAA) and Elijah Jones (50.9 percent-fourth CUSA) give the Miners two of the top four players in the league rankings for field-goal percentage.

GOTTA GET TO 70

The Miners are 7-1 on the season when scoring at least 70 points, most recently doing against FIU (W, 83-77) on Jan. 22.

WHAT A LEAP BY ELIJAH

Elijah Jones has stepped things up at both ends of the court this year, topping the team in scoring (14.1 ppg-11th CUSA) and blocked shots (1.40-sixth CUSA). Jones is also second in rebounding (4.7 rpg), field-goal percentage (111-218, 50.9 percent-fourth CUSA) and 3-pointers made (29). Last year Jones averaged 3.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg in 2024-25 and 3.9 ppg and 1.7 rpg in 2023-24.

THIS TEAM CAN RALLY

UTEP has won three different games this year in contests when it trailed by double figures. The Miners overcame a 10-point deficit (25-15, 5:41, 1H) in the 70-69 win at Delaware (1/15). They previously did so against North Dakota State (trailed 14-2, 15:50, 1H, W, 76-66, 12/22) and vs. St. Thomas of Houston (down, 41-28, 00:36, W, 84-83, OT, 11/19).

WE CAN WIN THEM CLOSE

UTEP is 3-1 on the year in contests decided by three points or less, with two of those triumphs coming by a single point (W, 84-83, OT, vs. St Thomas, 11/19 and W, 70-69, at Delaware, 1/15). It’s the first time in six years that the Miners have picked up multiple wins by one point (W, 71-70, vs. Ball State, 12/23/19 and W, 67-66, at Middle Tennessee, 1/30/20).

MR AND-1

Jamal West Jr. has posted a squad-leading 12 And-1s on the season. It shouldn’t come as a surprise given that he’s leads the team in both free throws made (53) and attempted (86).

KASEEM IS COOKING

Kaseem Watson has reached double figures in scoring in 12 of the past 16 contests. Watson is accounting for 13.4 ppg in the stretch, elevating his season scoring average from 6.8 ppg (through four tilts) to 12.1 ppg.

KJ SCORING SOME TOO

While defense, ball-handling and setting up teammates for success has been his focus, KJ Thomas has found a way to score as well of late. He has tallied at least six points in eight straight games after failing to produce back-to-back such efforts (vs. DI competition) over his first 41 contests of his career.

THE TRIO BRINGS IT EVERY NIGHT

UTEP’s top three scorers (Elijah Jones, 14.1 ppg-10th CUSA, Jamal West Jr., 13.5 ppg-16th CUSA and Kaseem Watson, 12.2 ppg-22nd CUSA) bring it offensively every single night. Jones has recorded double figures in scoring 18 times followed by West Jr. (14) and Watson (13). Incredibly, in the two games Jones failed to hit double figures this year he had eight in one and nine in the other. Furthermore, Jones reached double figures the first 13 contests, which was the longest streak out of the gates by a Miner since the legendary Randy Culpepper (14, 2009-10).

TURNING THE CORNER AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

UTEP has connected on 72.3 percent (107-148) from the free-throw line in CUSA play. It is a notable improved from nonconference action when the Miners were just 64.5 percent (147-228).

STREAKING AT THE LINE

Kaseem Watson has made 18 consecutive free throws, including going 4-4 from the stripe in final five seconds to help hold off Middle Tennessee, 83-80, in OT (1/8). He also was 2-2 (one-and-one format) for two huge insurance points in the win at Delaware (1/15). His efforts have moved him to 78.3 percent (47-60) on free throws this year.

WEST JR. SURGING ON THE BOARDS

Jamal West Jr. has piled up 103 rebounds (7.9 rpg) over the past 13 games, a marked improvement from his seven contests (4.4 rpg). The surge has elevated him to 6.7 rpg (14th CUSA), aided by 2.55 orpg (seventh CUSA). His overall average would be the highest by a Miner since Bryson Williams’s readout of 7.4 rpg in 2020-21.

LOOKING AT THE STARTING FIVE

UTEP has deployed eight different starting lineups this year. The Miners’ most common unit is also their most successful one. The quintet of Caleb Blackwell, KJ Thomas, Kaseem Watson, Elijah Jones and Jamal West Jr. stands 5-3 in the situation.

SCORING FROM LOTS OF PLAYERS

Ten times this year, at least four UTEP players have reached double figures in scoring. Elijah Jones has been the most consistent with 18 such efforts. That included the first 13 games, which was the longest such stretch to start a season by a Miner in 16 years (Randy Culpepper, 16, 2009-10). Jamal West Jr. (14) and Kaseem Watson (13) have buoyed his efforts. Caleb Blackwell (six in 15 GP), KJ Thomas (three), LA Hayes (three) Tyreese Watson (three in seven GP) also have multiple games with 10+ points.

GETTING OFFENSIVE

Elijah Jones (14.1 ppg-11th CUSA), Jamal West Jr. (13.5 ppg-16th CUSA) and Kaseem Watson (12.1 ppg-22nd) all average better than 12.0 ppg. The last time UTEP had at least three players produce 12.0 ppg or more in a season was during Joe Golding’s first year (2021-22) on the sidelines thanks to Souley Boum (19.9 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (14.7 ppg) and Keonte Kennedy (14.1 ppg).

TALKING DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Jamal West Jr. (three) and LA Hayes (one) are the lone Miners on the year to have produced double-doubles. Hayes came off the bench to register his first career double-double with 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds (four offensive) in the 83-80 OT win vs. Middle Tennessee on Jan. 8. West Jr. put up 16 points and grabbed 10 boards in the win at Delaware (1/15). He posted a pair over the course of a three-game span in nonconference play (21 points, Miner season-high 14 rebounds at Seattle U, 12/7 and 16 points, 13 boards vs. Norfolk State, 12/21).

STEALS HAVE BEEN SECONDARY IN NATURE TO US

The Miners enter the game vs. LA Tech averaging 7.8 spg (second CUSA/89th NCAA), aided by a total of 17 the past two tilts. UTEP has been among the very best in the nation for the category the past few years under Joe Golding. The Orange and Blue were second nationally for steals per game in 2024-25 (10.2), led the country in 2023-24 (11.4) and were 12th in the NCAA in 2022-23 (9.0). They topped CUSA in each of those campaigns.

TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 60 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so six times this year. To put that overall figure under Golding into perspective, consider that it matches the total such efforts (60) in the prior 15 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival (started for 2021-22 season).

TURNING TEAMS OVER IS WHAT WE’VE DONE

UTEP enters the game vs. LA Tech with the opposition committing 13.3 giveaways per game (second CUSA/91st NCAA), helped by forcing 15 last time out against Missouri State. The Miners have led CUSA and been among the best, if not the best in the country, in that area the past three years (2024-25, 16.0-sixth, 2023-24, 18.7-first and 2022-23,16.8-10th).

WAS A DAUNTING NON D1 SCHEDULE

UTEP endured a challenging nonconference DI foes. Through Jan. 26, those eight opponents have combined to go 110-58, with both Hawaii and North Dakota State currently in first place of their respective leagues.

HEALTH CHECK

With two Miners (David Tubek and Tyreese Watson), sidelined to injuries vs. Missouri State, UTEP has now lost 23 man-games to injury after having only three such contests a year ago. It’s the most such man-games lost to injury since the 2022-23 season (34).

QUICK RUNDOWN

- Lost all five starters and 11 letter winners overall from last year.

- Lost 89.0 percent of scoring, 77.7 percent of the rebounding, 90.3 percent of its assists, 90.8 percent of the steals and 74.7 percent of its blocks.

- Returned four players from last year, including two who started the opener (Elijah Jones & KJ Thomas), and another (Jordan Hernandez) who made his UTEP debut.

- Ten newcomers joined the squad, including DI transfers C.J. Smith (Oklahoma State), David Tubek (Seton Hall), Tyreese Watson (ULM), third-team All-MEAC member Kaseem Watson (Delaware State) and back-to-back All-Southland Conference second-team honoree Jamal West Jr. (Nicholls State). Second-team NJCAA All-American and the No. 12 JUCO player nationally Caleb Blackwell (South Plains), first-team all-conference and NJCAA All-Tourney team LA Hayes (Frank Phillips College) and 2025 NJCAA National Champion Mouhamed Mbaye (Trinity Valley CC) venture from the JUCO ranks. Three-star recruit Bobby Montgomery Jr. (Mt. Zion Prep) is a true freshman. DII transfer and second-team All-GAC recipient Cassius Brooks (Arkansas Tech), who scored more than 900 points in two years, rounds out the list of newcomers.

WINNING WAYS WITH GOLDING

UTEP head coach Joe Golding has led his squad to three winning seasons in four years, securing 18+ wins in each of them. That hadn’t happened since the Miners claimed 18+ games in four straight seasons from 2012-16. UTEP has also posted consecutive campaigns with 18 wins for the first time since that stretch.

HOME COOKING

The Miners are 6-4 thus far at home (2-2 CUSA), and they are looking for 10+ wins in the Sun City for the sixth straight year (eight home games left). UTEP was 11-5 at the Bear’s Den last year, including winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight year.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for all four years of head coach Joe Golding’s tenure. In 2024-25 the Orange and Blue topped the league in both categories. UTEP averaged a CUSA-best 5,247 fans and had a league-most 83,954 pass through the turnstiles.

PRESEASON PREMONITIONS

UTEP was predicted to finish eighth in Conference USA for the 2025-26 season, as voted upon by the league’s head coaches. Defending regular-season and tournament champion Liberty (143) led the way, followed by Kennesaw State (113), NM State (113), Middle Tennessee (103), LA Tech (82), WKU (79), Jax State (67), the Miners (66), Sam Houston (56), FIU (36) and league newcomers Delaware (35) and Missouri State (30). UTEP did not land anyone on the league’s All-CUSA Preseason Team.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Compiled a record of 18-15 in 2024-25, marking the third season of at least 18 triumphs in four years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Outlasted I-10 rival NM State, 66-63, on the road, for its first victory against the Aggies in the Pan-American Center in 14 years.

- Won the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season.

- Surged out to the best record through 20 games (15-5) in 15 years.

- Won at least one contest at the CUSA Championships for the second consecutive campaign. That hadn’t happened since an eight-season run (2010-17).

- Nailed 241 triples, the second-most in a single season in program history.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 105th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fifth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 235-220 in his 15th season as a collegiate head coach, including 77-76 at UTEP. He has enjoyed three winning seasons in four years, piling up at least 18 triumphs in those campaigns above .500. He is tied for fourth all time with George McCarty (77-58, 1954-59) after the vanquishing of FIU last time out. If the Miners can get hot, he could tie or surpass Tony Barbee (82-52, 2006-10, third place) by year’s end. Golding set the tone for his tenure in his first year on the sidelines in the Sun City in 2021-22. He became the fourth head coach in program history to have a winning season in their initial season. Don Haskins was the first to do so when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

