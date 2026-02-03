Mountain West announces news media rights package in collaboration with the CW Network, CBS Sports, Fox Sports and KISWE

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – The Mountain West Conference announced today a new media rights package featuring CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe. The agreements with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, and Kiswe run for six years (2026‑27 through 2031‑32), while the CW Network has committed to a five-year partnership through the 2030‑31 season. These strategic collaborations provide extensive visibility and coverage across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms for Mountain West Football and Men’s and Women’s Basketball, along with a broad array of Olympic Sports.

“The partnerships with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe represent the broadest media distribution plan in the Conference’s history, delivering unprecedented national linear visibility coupled with a creative and comprehensive digital presence,” said Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “Aligning with three nationally recognized broadcast media partners and marquee streaming platforms powered by Kiswe’s expertise ensures that our student‑athletes showcase their athletic excellence, academic achievements, personal stories, and the pride they bring to their universities.”

The longstanding partnership between CBS Sports and the Mountain West spans more than 20 years, and the Network will continue to carry the top game selections for both football and men’s and women’s basketball. FOX Sports extends its current six-year agreement with the Mountain West, showcasing elite college football and college basketball games, including the Mountain West football championship game. The Conference also welcomes The CW Network as a national broadcast partner. Together, these networks will provide comprehensive coverage across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX One, and The CW.

“The Mountain West has been a valued partner for more than two decades, and we’re proud that CBS Sports will continue to showcase the conference’s marquee games across our platforms, including the MW Basketball Championships,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Sports. “This new agreement further elevates our multiplatform college football portfolio and adds even more depth to our robust college basketball lineup.”

“The Mountain West remains a mainstay of FOX Sports’ extensive college sports portfolio, and we are thrilled to highlight the conference’s stellar competition, passionate fan bases, and talented student-athletes,” said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. “Highlighted by the Mountain West football championship on FOX, we’re excited to continue elevating the conference on the biggest stages in sports.”

“The addition of the Mountain West to the CW Sports lineup strengthens our position as a top destination for premier college sports,” said Mike Perman, Senior Vice President of Sports, The CW Network. “We are excited to partner with the conference and bring these universities into homes across the country every week, combining our maximum national reach with our local affiliate impact to showcase these athletic programs and their student-athletes.”

CBS Sports

CBS Sports Network will feature 15 regular-season Mountain West football games, with at least one game broadcast annually on CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

A total of 18 Mountain West regular-season men’s basketball games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network will also continue to broadcast the MW men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals and semifinals, and the CBS Television Network will remain the home of the MW Men’s Basketball Championship Game, a tradition that dates back to 2013.

Two regular-season women’s basketball games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network in addition to the MW Women’s Basketball Championship Game annually.







FOX Sports

FOX retains exclusive rights to the Mountain West Football Championship Game, which it has broadcast over the past six years, and will feature 12 regular-season Mountain West football games annually on FOX, FS1, and FS2. Twenty regular-season men’s basketball games are slated for FOX, FS1, and FS2 annually.







The CW

The CW will debut its coverage of the Mountain West in 2026-27 with an annual package of 13 regular-season football games, 20 regular-season men’s basketball games, and 15 regular-season women’s basketball games. The package delivers an unprecedented level of national exposure for Mountain West women’s basketball, reflecting the sport’s rapid rise and expanding visibility across the Conference.





Collectively, the three linear television partners will deliver more than 150 live events each year, maximizing exposure through prime national broadcast windows and cross-promotion with major sports programming across CBS, FOX, and The CW.

“By extending our partnerships across broadcast, cable, and streaming, this agreement elevates the Mountain West’s national profile while ensuring long-term stability,” added Commissioner Nevarez. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with trusted partners CBS and FOX and are eager to begin our new affiliations with The CW and Kiswe.”

The Mountain West will also launch an enhanced direct-to-consumer streaming service in July 2026, developed in partnership with Kiswe. The new platform will complement the Conference’s linear television agreements and will be the exclusive streaming platform for all athletics content across all 21 Conference-sponsored sports that are not distributed on national linear television.

The MW App will be powered by Kiswe, an industry-leading streaming technology and services company. Kiswe brings extensive experience delivering direct-to-consumer sports platforms for professional organizations, including the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, and New Orleans Pelicans. Through this collaboration, the MW App will leverage Kiswe’s cloud-based video solutions to deliver a seamless, interactive streaming experience for fans worldwide.

The enhanced MW App will introduce new features designed to deliver a transformative user experience. The MW App will transition from a free model to a premium subscription service that advances the MW’s mission to showcase each school’s content with quality, stability, and revenue growth, supporting long-term innovation.

As part of the Conference’s commitment to elevating the student-athlete experience, the new direct-to-consumer platform is built around a reinvestment model that directly benefits Mountain West institutions. Subscription revenue is returned to member schools, helping to enhance resources, support services, and competitive opportunities for their student-athletes. By subscribing and choosing their favorite university, fans not only gain access to comprehensive coverage of their favorite teams but also actively contribute to the success and development of Mountain West student-athletes across all campuses.

Fans will be able to access the MW App through a subscription on Prime Video this fall, joining a growing list of live sports and content available on the service, including NBA League Pass, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, DAZN, and more. The MW App will also be available on a wide variety of additional devices and platforms.

“This evolution marks an exciting new chapter for the MW App,” said Nevarez. “Moving to a subscription model allows us to reinvest in smarter technology, richer content, and a more personalized experience for every user. It comes with built‑in, unlimited revenue upside. Institutions gain the ability to generate, expand, and control new earning potential without ceiling constraints, aligning growth directly with engagement.”

“The Mountain West has an incredible vision for the future of their fan experience, and we are proud to be the technology partner powering it,” said Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. “This ambitious project brings thousands of annual events across all sports into one seamless experience, built to deepen the connection between passionate fans and their favorite schools. We are thrilled to provide the infrastructure that helps the MW deliver this world-class streaming service to its member schools and their communities.”

Beginning in July 2026, the MW App will introduce two pricing tiers, available through both monthly and annual subscription plans. Subscribers will gain access to:

Over 1,000 live regular‑season and postseason events annually

On-demand full‑game replays

Media day broadcasts

Video podcasts and original programming

Game highlights, features, and more







Fans will be able to access the MW App through a wide variety of devices and platforms at launch, including:





Fans will be able to access the MW App through a wide variety of devices and platforms at launch, including: Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Google Play

Android TV

Additional platforms to be announced

In addition to the MW App, each school in the Mountain West will have the opportunity to add its school’s games on its own website, viewable by consumers who have a valid subscription to the MW App. This innovative fan-first approach ensures fans can easily find content and enjoy watching the game along with other fans.

The impressive lineup of media rights partners was constructed by Karen Brodkin, WME Basketball (former head of WME Sports), and Hillary Mandel and Anthony D’Imperio of IMG.

About The Mountain West

Since its founding in 1999, the Mountain West has remained steadfastly committed to excellence in intercollegiate athletics while advancing the academic missions of its member institutions. Central to that mission is the holistic development of our student-athletes. Championing their success not only in competition but also in the classroom and in their personal growth. Beginning with the 2026–27 season, the new Mountain West will feature a comprehensive membership model that brings together full-time, all-sport institutions alongside select sport-specific members. The Conference’s all-sport members—United States Air Force Academy; University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa; University of Nevada, Reno; University of Nevada, Las Vegas; University of New Mexico; San José State University; University of Texas at El Paso, and University of Wyoming, will continue to compete across the full Mountain West portfolio, including football. University of California, Davis and Grand Canyon University will join as all-sport members outside of football, while Colorado College (women’s soccer), Northern Illinois University (football and women’s gymnastics), and Utah Tech University (baseball and men’s swimming and diving) will compete as affiliate members in designated sports.

About CBS Sports

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in cross-platform sports coverage, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the BIG TEN ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; soccer, including the UEFA Champions League and NWSL; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports, which televises live sports programming throughout the year, including college football and basketball games, soccer matches from UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Serie A, and NWSL, as well as a full slate of original programming and studio coverage. CBS Sports also delivers an extensive lineup of global soccer coverage on Paramount+, including every UEFA club competition match, all Serie A matches, as well as English Football League competitions. Paramount+ is the exclusive home for UFC in the U.S. (with select matches airing on CBS) and is also the home of Zuffa Boxing. CBS Sports’ multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; the 24/7 streaming sports news network CBS SPORTS HQ; the free 24-hour soccer streaming network CBS SPORTS GOLAZO NETWORK; 247Sports; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing Fox Corporation’s wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, the business has ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple websites, joint-venture businesses, and several licensing relationships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Network; FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, and FOX Deportes. FOX Sports’ digital properties include FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, which provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content, instant scores, stats, and alerts to iOS and Android devices. Also included in FOX Sports’ portfolio are FOX’s interests in joint-venture businesses, Big Ten Network and the UFL, and a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.

About The CW Network

The CW is America’s fifth major broadcast network and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week in addition to nearly 400 hours of sports per year as the broadcast home to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, WWE NXT, ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football games, AVP beach volleyball, PBR Team Series, and Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) events. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 100 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and the largest CW affiliate group. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

About Kiswe

Kiswe is an award-winning technology company that enables the biggest brands in sports and entertainment to reliably reach their fans anywhere on any screen. Whether delivered directly to their audiences or distributed through third parties, Kiswe’s two flagship products, Kiswe Connect and Kiswe Core, provide partners with the tools to engage with their community, streamline their distribution process, and scale their brands.