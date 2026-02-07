UTEP Comes Up Short Against Sam Houston, 70-58

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP women’s basketball team dropped a 70–58 decision to Sam Houston on Saturday at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners move to 10–12 overall and 2–9 in Conference USA play.

UTEP stayed within striking distance for three quarters, but Sam Houston’s ability to turn miscues into points proved decisive. The Miners shot 39.0 percent from the field and 75.0 percent at the free-throw line (9-of-12), while winning the rebounding battle 38–33 and holding a 14–5 edge in second-chance points.

Portia Adams led UTEP with 15 points and four rebounds, reaching the 1,000-point mark in her collegiate career. Delma Zita added a season-high 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Mary Moses Amaniyo and Osade Igbinedion Omoruyi paced the Miners on the glass with seven rebounds apiece.

UTEP set the tone early with defensive energy and pace in the opening quarter. After Sam Houston scored the first basket off a turnover, Zita answered with a fast-break layup to even the score. The Miners stayed aggressive on the glass, with Ndack Mbengue and Zita creating second-chance opportunities that led to a three-pointer from Ivane Tensaie. Aolani Woldai later connected from beyond the arc, and Amaniyo finished in transition to briefly give UTEP the lead. Adams closed the quarter by attacking the rim and converting at the free-throw line before adding a late basket inside, sending the Miners into the second quarter trailing just 19–17.

The Miners opened the second period with a second-chance finish by Amaniyo to pull even at 19–19, and Woldai followed with a putback as UTEP briefly regained the lead. UTEP continued to generate extra possessions on the offensive glass, with Zita pushing the pace in transition and Tensaie attacking off rebounds to keep the game close. Adams knocked down a pair of free throws during a back-and-forth stretch, and Zita’s fast-break layup trimmed the deficit to one late as Sam Houston took a 31–30 edge into halftime.

Sam Houston applied early pressure coming out of the break, but UTEP continued to battle through effort plays and transition chances. Zita opened the half with a driving finish, then followed with a fast-break bucket after a steal to cut the deficit to four. Freshman Brooklyn Terry provided a spark off the bench, scoring on a second-chance putback and adding a transition layup as the Miners pushed the pace. Omoruyi converted a second-chance finish and later knocked down a pair at the line to keep UTEP within reach, while Woldai added a late basket in the paint before Sam Houston closed the quarter with a surge to take a 56–45 lead into the fourth.

Sam Houston carried momentum from the closing moments of the third quarter, opening the final period with a 7–0 run to create early separation. The Miners responded behind Adams, who scored twice in the paint, while Amaniyo finished inside to keep UTEP within striking distance. Zita added a fast-break layup midway through the quarter, and Adams later connected from beyond the arc to pull the Miners within nine with under two minutes remaining. UTEP continued to battle down the stretch, but Sam Houston converted timely possessions and sealed the game at the free-throw line to close out the 70–58 decision.

Sam Houston was led by Deborah Ogayemi with 19 points, five rebounds and five steals. Annika Corcoran scored 14 points, while Nyla Inmon added 12 points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

UTEP will open a three-game road trip at Liberty (Feb. 12) and Delaware (Feb. 14), before closing the stretch with the second meeting of the season in the Battle of I-10 at NM State (Feb. 21).