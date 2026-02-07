UTEP Softball Sweeps UT Arlington with Dramatic Comebacks

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Softball (2–2) delivered a memorable Day 2 at the UTEP Invitational, sweeping UT Arlington in Saturday’s doubleheader at Helen of Troy Softball Field with back-to-back one-run victories.

GAME 1 UTEP 16, UTA 15

The Mavericks struck first with a two-run second inning, but the Miners answered right back in the bottom half when Cece Marquez cleared the bases with a three-run double to put UTEP in front, 3–2. UT Arlington regained the lead in the third, only for UTEP to knot the game at 4–4 on a Camrynn Guthrie sacrifice fly.

UTA built a 6–4 advantage in the fourth and then erupted for nine runs in the fifth to stretch the margin to 15–5. Refusing to fold, the Miners responded with plating seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. RBI hits from Marquez and Kendall Angulo, a three-run double by Marissa Burchard, and a pair of two-run home runs from Iliana Munoz and Guthrie pulled UTEP within one, 15–14.

The comeback was completed in the seventh. Burchard led off with a solo home run to tie the game, and moments later Guthrie reached on an error that allowed the winning run to score, sealing a wild 16–15 walk-off victory for the Miners.

GAME 2 UTEP 9, UTA 8

The Mavericks jumped out to an early 2–0 lead in the first, but UTEP responded immediately, tying the game in the bottom half on RBI groundouts from MJ Nicholson and a run-scoring single by Halle Hogan. The Miners took control in the third inning when Aaliyah Betancourt doubled down the left-field line to drive in two runs, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Bri Garcia to push UTEP in front, 5–2.

Munoz added a solo home run in the fourth to extend the lead to 6–2, before UT Arlington clawed back with six unanswered runs across the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8–6 advantage. UTEP delivered the decisive response in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs to reclaim the lead. Nicholson drove in a run with a groundout, Camrynn Guthrie tied the game with an RBI double, and Betancourt reached on an error to bring home the go-ahead run, lifting the Miners to a 9–8 advantage.

UT Arlington threatened in the top of the seventh with a leadoff walk, but UTEP’s defense shut the door, forcing three consecutive fly outs to right field to secure the victory and complete the sweep.

By the Numbers

UTEP’s offense and defense shined throughout the day:

The Miners produced the largest comeback in program history in Game 1, erasing a 10-run deficit.

10 Miners recorded hits, with six posting multiple-hit performances.

Iliana Munoz led the way, going 7-for-9 on the day (.778 batting average), while adding two home runs, six runs, and a team-best 14 total bases.

Between both teams, nine home runs were hit (four by UTEP, five by UT Arlington).

Camrynn Guthrie drove in a team-high five RBIs, while Munoz, Marissa Burchard, and Cece Marquez each tallied four.

Burchard was a perfect 3-for-3 in stolen bases.

Defensively, Munoz recorded a team-high 11 putouts, followed by Guthrie with 10 putouts behind the plate, while Burchard led the Miners with six assists.

In the circle, freshman Tatyana Vega earned both wins on the day. Vega began Game 1 at third base before entering the circle to earn the victory, then started Game 2 and tossed a complete game. Overall, she pitched 9.0 innings and recorded three strikeouts.

ON DECK

UTEP closes out opening weekend on Sunday, February 8, with a pair of games on Day 3 of the UTEP Invitational. The Miners will face Utah Valley at 9 a.m., followed by UMass Lowell at noon. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+.