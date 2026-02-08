UTEP Softball Splits Sunday to Close UTEP Invitational

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP softball wrapped up the UTEP Invitational on Sunday afternoon at Helen of Troy Softball Field, splitting the day to finish the weekend at 3-3 on the young season. The Miners opened Sunday with a 10-5 redemption win over Utah Valley before falling to UMass Lowell, 12-2, in five innings.

Four Miners were named to the All-Tournament Team: Aaliyah Betancourt, Camrynn Guthrie, Iliana Muñoz and Tatyana Vega. Guthrie was voted the UTEP Invitational Most Valuable Player.

GAME 1 UTEP 10, Utah Valley 5

The Miners erased multiple deficits and broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning to earn the bounce-back victory over the Wolverines.

Utah Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before UTEP answered in the bottom of the second. Cece Marquez lined a two-RBI single through the left side to knot the game at 2-2.

After Utah Valley regained the lead with three runs in the fourth to go up 5-2, the Miners responded emphatically. Aaliyah Betancourt sparked the rally with an RBI double. Bri Garcia then launched a two-run home run down the left-field line to give UTEP its first lead of the game at 6-5. An RBI reached-on-error capped the inning as the Miners surged ahead, 7-5.

UTEP continued to add on, as Betancourt crushed a two-run homer to center in the fifth and Paige Lassiter delivered an RBI single in the sixth to seal the 10-5 win.

In the circle, Tatyana Vega was dominant in relief, earning the victory with 4.0 scoreless innings. Vega allowed just four hits, struck out two, and did not surrender a run, posting a 0.00 ERA on the day.

GAME 2 UMass Lowell 12, UTEP 2 (5 innings)

UMass Lowell used early offense and capitalized on opportunities to take the finale.

The River Hawks scored in each of the first four innings, including a five-run third, to build a commanding lead. UTEP broke through in the bottom of the fourth when Halle Hogan doubled to right field to drive in a run. Marissa Burchard added a solo home run to left in the fifth for the Miners’ second run.

Team Notes

Nine Miners recorded hits on Sunday, with six posting multiple hits.

Halle Hogan led the way, going 3-for-4 on the day with a .750 batting average.

Aaliyah Betancourt paced the team with three runs and three RBI, while also totaling six total bases.

UTEP hit three home runs on the day (Garcia, Betancourt and Burchard), while neither Utah Valley nor UMass Lowell homered in the Invitational finale.

Marissa Burchard also finished with six total bases and led the defense with 10 putouts at shortstop.

Betancourt added a team-high four assists in the field.

ON DECK

UTEP returns home to host the 4th annual Dr. Diana Natalicio Memorial Tournament, Feb. 13–15, at Helen of Troy Softball Field. The Miners will welcome a strong field featuring nationally ranked Oklahoma, along with Minnesota, Idaho State and Montana.