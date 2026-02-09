UTEP Women’s Golf Tees Off Spring Play at BGSU Women’s Intercollegiate, Feb. 10–11

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP women’s golf team will kick off its spring campaign at the BGSU Women’s Intercollegiate in Litchfield Park, Ariz., hosted by Bowling Green at the Wigwam Golf and Country Club (Par 71, 6,373 yards), running Tuesday through Wednesday.

Round one tees off Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. MT with a shotgun start, followed by round two. The final round is set for Wednesday.

Live scoring can be followed on Scoreboard.

Making the trip for the Miners are Taline Kyoumjian, Amelia Fridlund, Blanca Yrizar, Luciana Origel, and Atikan Cherdchoo. Paige Wood and Nichapas Thawinwan will both compete as individuals.

The tournament features a 15-team field, including host Bowling Green, Augusta, Central Michigan, Drake, Idaho, IU Indy, Lehigh, Montana, Northern Illinois, Portland State, Providence, Tennessee Tech, Toledo, UT Arlington, and UTEP.

LAST TIME OUT

UTEP women’s golf wrapped up its fall season with a ninth-place finish among 19 teams at The Clash at Boulder Creek, posting a season-best 54-hole total of 876 (294-281-301). The Miners’ second-round 281 marked their lowest single-round score of the fall. Freshman Blanca Yrizar led the Orange and Blue, tying for 15th with a career-best 216 (73-72-71, E), highlighted by 11 birdies and one eagle.

THE NEXT 54

The Miners will continue their spring slate Mar. 2–3 at the West Texas Classic in Abilene, Texas, hosted by Abilene Christian.