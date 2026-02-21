Skip to Content
UTEP women’s basketball sweeps NMSU in Battle of I-10 in regular season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The UTEP women's basketball team defeats New Mexico State 69-58 for a sweep in the regular season.

The Miners had four players tally double figures with Delma Zita and Portia Adams both leading the way with 14 points each. Ndack Mbengue collected a double-double, 13 points and 14 rebounds.

This duo now sits at a 4-10 league record, but with UTEP's season sweep over NMSU, the Miners secure the tiebreaker.

Bea Martinez

