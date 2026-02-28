UTEP Falls in Final Seconds to Kennesaw State, 58–57

EL PASO, Texas - In a one-point battle on Senior Day inside the Don Haskins Center, the UTEP women’s basketball team came up just short in a 58–57 loss to Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Miners moved to 13–14 overall and 5–11 in Conference USA play.

UTEP shot 35.8 percent from the field (19-of-53) and went 15-of-17 at the free-throw line (88.2 percent), while forcing 21 turnovers and collecting nine steals. The Orange and Blue held advantages in fast-break points (15–11) and generated 12 second-chance points, but Kennesaw State converted takeaways into a 21–17 edge in points off turnovers and finished with a 17–12 advantage in second-chance scoring.

Portia Adams led the Miners with 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Mary Moses Amaniyo added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Ndack Mbengue recorded her ninth double-double of the season and third straight with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ivane Tensaie chipped in eight points.

The opening quarter was physical and fast-paced, with both teams trading empty possessions early as Mbengue set the tone defensively with a block on the first possession. Adams ignited the Miners with a transition layup and free throw as UTEP opened on a 12–4 surge, while Mbengue and Tensaie added key second-chance finishes to keep the Orange and Blue in rhythm. Kennesaw State responded with a late push, closing the quarter on a 12–3 run over the final two minutes to take a slim 16–15 edge into the second.

The visitors built on that momentum early in the second period, opening the frame with a 6–0 run to briefly create separation. UTEP settled in by applying defensive pressure and attacking in transition, with Heaven Samayoa-Mathis converting multiple trips to the free-throw line and Amaniyo finishing through contact in the paint to pull the Miners even at 21–21 midway through the quarter. Kennesaw State answered with six straight points to regain the lead, but the Orange and Blue continued to respond by attacking inside. Amaniyo provided a steady interior presence, while UTEP forced additional turnovers to keep the margin within reach. Despite the Miners’ push, the Owls carried a narrow 27–26 advantage into halftime.

UTEP responded out of the break as Samayoa-Mathis opened the half with a three, and Mbengue followed with a bucket off a turnover to give the Miners a 31–27 lead in the opening two minutes. The Owls countered with back-to-back scores to tie the game, but Adams regained the advantage at the line before Tensaie knocked down a triple to put the Orange and Blue back in front. The quarter remained tightly contested as UTEP continued to generate defensive stops, but late offensive rebounds and transition chances allowed Kennesaw State to close the period with momentum and take a 44–40 lead into the fourth.

The final period featured multiple lead changes and late-game urgency. The Miners continued to pressure defensively and push the pace in transition, with Mbengue and Amaniyo converting inside as UTEP kept the contest within one possession throughout the closing minutes. In the final minute, Amaniyo finished inside to give UTEP a 57–54 advantage with 48 seconds remaining. Kennesaw State responded at the free-throw line, knocking down four straight attempts in the closing seconds, including the final two with one second left, to edge the Miners, 58–57.

Kennesaw State was led by Shania Nichols with 15 points and three assists, while Keyarah Berry added 14 points and seven rebounds. Trynce Taylor finished with 12 points.

UP NEXT

UTEP will close the regular season with a two-game road trip at Sam Houston (Mar. 5) and LA Tech (Mar. 7).