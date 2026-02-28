UTEP’s first female Track and Field coach aims to get program back on track

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Following seven male head coaches, the UTEP track and field program turned a new page last July by naming Francesca Green as their first female head coach in program history.

After spending the past 20 years at the University of Arizona where she served in several roles including associate head coach, Green now takes the reins at UTEP as the program's first ever female head track and field coach.

"21 national titles, 66 conference titles, for or me to step into that, I have big shoes to fill that's for sure," Green said.

Her nickname, coach "Greedy Green", didn't come out of nowhere.

"I am going to challenge your limits, I'm going to push you to the end but I'm going to do it with a smile," Green said. "I'm going to have some compassion but I'm also going to to make sure that you understand what's expected."

Coach Green knows her initial step to bringing her vision to life is to win a conference title.

"I want to win a conference title first and then be able to get this program to where it's top ten in the country," Green said. "I know that's gonna come with a lot but I'm willing to put in the work and so is the staff."

A young squad takes the stage this season, 25 freshman, and coach Green is leaning on the program's roots as she starts to rebuild.

"Right now in our program our sprints and hurdles are really strong and our distance athletes, we have some really good distance runners" Green said. "El Paso's an amazing place for distance athletes in general but really on that distance side and we have quite a few that are from El Paso right here on the team."

Green may be coming from a program in Arizona but she understands the importance of not just recruiting athletes in El Paso but in the state of Texas.

"There's not many quote on quote track states as they say but Texas is definitely one of those," Green said. "There's so much talent right here and that is exactly what we're diving into and it's not to take away from any international students athletes that we're also recruiting or athletes that are outside of the state of Texas. It makes sense to recruit athletes that are right here in Texas so we're going keep trying to get out there and not only keep those from El Paso here at home but also bringing others in from the state of Texas, it's really important."

When coach green arrived in El Paso last July, she felt right at home from day one..

"The second I got here it has really been amazing from the people the culture the food it's been great I have no complaints."