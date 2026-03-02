UTEP Men’s Basketball “Senior Day” Game Vs. Jax State Moved To 1 P.M On Saturday

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team “Senior Day” game against Jax State has been moved to 1 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the special pre-contest ceremony that will honor seniors Cassius Brooks and Jamal West Jr., who will be playing their final game inside the “Bear’s Den.”

It is the Miner’s 2025-26 regular-season finale, where they will be looking to complete the sweep against the Gamecocks and solidify a spot for the upcoming 2026 CUSA Championships (March 10-14).

Tickets begin as low as $9.15 and may be purchased by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or calling (915) 747-UTEP.