El Pasoan Nolan Richardson to be honored with Statue at University of Arkansas

El PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bowie graduate Nolan Richardson is set to receive a statue outside of Bud Walton Arena after leading the University of Arkansas' men's basketball team to three Final Four appearances and a National Championship title.

Richardson began his collegiate playing career at Eastern Arizona College before returning home to play at the University of Texas at El Paso. He spent his final two season with the Miners under legendary head coach Don Haskins.

Richardson launched his coaching career at Bowie High School, beginning what would become a 22-year head coaching journey at the collegiate level. He later made history as the first African American head coach of a men's program in the Southwest Conference.

He is best known for his tenure at the University of Arkansas, where he led the Razorbacks to three Final Four appearances. Arkansas fell to the Duke Blue Devils in the 1990 national semifinals but earned redemption in 1994, defeating Duke to capture the program's first national championship.