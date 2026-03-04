UTEP Men’s Basketball To Play Host To Surging Kennesaw State Thursday

EL PASO, Texas -- The UTEP men’s basketball team (10-19, 6-12 CUSA) will open the final week of the 2025-26 regular season by welcoming Kennesaw State to the Don Haskins Center for a nationally-televised tilt (CBS Sports Network) at 7 p.m. MT Thursday.

The Miners are aiming to halt a four-game skid while also fighting to solidify a spot in the upcoming 2026 CUSA Championships (March 10-14). UTEP was bested at surging WKU, 97-65, in its final road contest of the campaign on Feb. 28. The Owls pushed their winning streak to four, including three straight at home, by holding off Delaware, 90-82, on Feb. 28. UTEP, which will play host to Jax State on “Senior Day” at 1 p.m. Saturday, enters the last week of action tied for 10th place in the league standings with I-10 rival NM State. FIU and Missouri State are one game in front at 7-11. The Miners do not have complete control of their fate as it relates to punching a ticket to the CUSA Championships, but they can put themselves in a good spot by picking up a pair of wins this week. Two triumphs would also mark the seventh consecutive campaign with 10+ home victories on the year for the Orange and Blue. KSU has already locked up its spot in Huntsville, Ala., by virtue of its 10-8 mark in league play, and it could finish as high as third in the standings. The Miners stand 8-6 at home (4-4) CUSA, while the Owls are 4-6 on the road (2-6 CUSA). It is the lone meeting on the season between the programs and the third all-time since KSU joined the league last season. Jon Teicher (45th year) and Steve Yellen (23rd year) will be describing the action on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso. Alex Del Barrio and Darren Collison on the call for CBS Sports Network.

GET TO KNOW KENNESAW STATE (18-11, 10-8 CUSA)

Kennesaw State rolled to an 8-3 record in nonconference play before dropping three straight out of the gates in CUSA action. The Owls responded by claiming four in a row and six of the next eight. They cooled off with three consecutive setbacks, but they’ve made that a thing of the past by winning four in a row. KSU has surpassed 90 points in two of those four tilts, including handling Delaware at home, 90-82, last time out (2/28). The Owls have done a nice job of reinventing themselves after CUSA leading scorer Simeon Cottle (20.2 ppg) was sidelined. RJ Johnson (14.5-11th CUSA) sets the tone now with Braedan Lue (11.1 ppg), Frankquon Sherman (9.8 ppg) and Trey Simpson (9.2 ppg) all being consistent threats. Johnson also is the top playmaker, dropping 3.7 assists per game (fifth CUSA). Sherman (8.3 rpg-second CUSA/63rd NCAA) gets all over the glass, particularly on the offensive end (3.17-second CUSA/35th NCAA). Lue is also active on the offensive boards (2.34-ninth CUSA). Lue (1.48-second CUSA/78th NCAA) and Simpson (1.23-sixth CUSA) are deterrents with their shot blocking. KSU is the top overall (40.7-14th NCAA) and offensive rebounding (14.1-sixth NCAA) squad in the conference, helping it boast a +5.9 rebounding margin (second CUSA/32nd NCAA). The Owls are also among the league leaders and top-100 nationally for bench scoring (27.1-fourth/59th), blocks per game (5.5-first/11th), field-goal percentage defense (40.8-second/35th), free throws made (18.1-second/31st) and attempted (26.4-first/10th), defensive rebounds per contest (26.6-third/54th), scoring margin (+8.0-third/63rd), scoring offense (84.2-first/27th), 3-point attempts/game (27.8-first/40th), 3-pointers made/contest (9.9-second/40th) and 3-point percentage (35.7-fifth/86th). The university was founded in 1963, with the basketball program launching for the 1985-86 campaign. They won the NCAA DII national championship in 2004 and started competing at the DI one in 2005-06. Notable alumni include Mac Powell (singer who helped form the band Third Day) and Shannon Pursue (actress who made her debut on Netflix’s Stranger Things).

SERIES HISTORY: TIED, 1-1

The series is tied, 1-1, with both teams successfully defending their home court last season. The Miners won the first meeting, 73-71, (1/25/25) before the Owls avenged that setback with an 83-73 triumph in Kennesaw (2/20/25). Thursday’s matchup is the only one this season between the programs. Sam Houston is the only other school that UTEP will have faced just once this season in league play.

LAST GAME (AT WKU 97, UTEP 65, 2/28/26)

Jamal West Jr. (22 points), Kaseem Watson (15 points) and Caleb Blackwell (14 points) all reached double figures in scoring, but UTEP was bounced at high-flying WKU, 97-65, on Feb. 28. There was a frenetic pace of play from the opening tip, with the Miners and Hilltoppers tied at eight less than two minutes into the tilt. WKU turned up the heat with an 11-0 surge, and UTEP never fully recovered. The Miners were down by 10 (49-39) at the break and trailed by 12 (74-62) with eight minutes left before the home side switched into high gear with another big run to close out the contest.

SHOOT IT, WE DARE YOU

WKU dared Jamal West Jr. to shoot from 3-point range, and the senior made the Toppers pay by filling up 2-3 from distance. The two makes from beyond-the-arc tied his career high. It was the second time this season (FIU, 1/22) and fifth occasion of his career (including prior stops) that he nailed multiple treys in a tilt.

ATTACK MODE

Jamal West Jr. has gone into attack mode of late, with all three contests this year where he’s attempted 10+ free throws in a game coming within the past six tilts. Most recently, he earned 13 tries at the charity stripe at WKU (6-13). He also previously did so against NM State (12-20, 2/7) and at NM State (8-10, 2/21).

MAKING MOST OF HIS MINUTES

Mouhamed Mbaye made the most of his 12 minutes at WKU. He set career highs for free throws made (three) and attempted (four) while adding five rebounds. That is his most boards against a DI opponent and second-highest total in a game this year (eight, vs. WNMU, 11/7). Furthermore, his four defensive rebounds equaled his most (four, at Hawaii, 12/13) this season.

WEIRD BUT TRUE

KJ Thomas has registered two career blocks in 57 games at the collegiate level, both of which have come against WKU. He swatted a shot in the tilt vs. the Toppers at home earlier this year (1/10) and then last time out in Bowling Green. His blocked shot was one of three in the game by the Miners, with Kaseem Watson and Jamal West Jr. also swatting one.

DROPPING DIMES

KJ Thomas has dished out a combined seven assists the past two tilts, a step in the right direction. He had seven total helpers the prior five contests. Thomas also got his offense in gear by tallying seven points, including nailing 1-2 from beyond-the-arc and 4-4 at the charity stripe. He has now a perfect 7-7 on the line over the past three tilts.

BLACKWELL IS ROLLING ALONG

Caleb Blackwell has produced double figures in scoring in seven of the past eight contests, including recording 14 points last time out at WKU. He has hit multiple three pointers all seven games with 10+ points in the stretch, including sinking 2-6 from beyond-the-arc against the Toppers.

PASSING PLENTY TOO

For the sixth time in the past seven contests, Caleb Blackwell recorded at least three assists in the contest at WKU. He dropped four dimes against the Toppers compared to two turnovers. Blackwell has now registered 76 assists compared to 44 giveaways this season for an assist-to-turnover ratio of +1.7, which is second on the squad behind KJ Thomas.

BLACKWELL LIKE THOSE DEFENSIVE BOARDS

Caleb Blackwell registered three rebounds, all at the defensive end at WKU, continuing his season-long trend of cleaning the glass at that end of the court. Of his 69 total rebounds this year, 65 have been of the defensive variety. He had two offensive rebounds in nonconference play and two at LA Tech (12/29) in the CUSA opener, but he has not grabbed one since.

STAYING READY

Bobby Montgomery Jr. saw his first playing time in a month at WKU. He registered an offensive rebound which led to his putback layup. It marked his first game in CUSA play and sixth this season where he had a bucket. Montgomery Jr. is now 6-14 from the floor this year.

LA GETTING TO THE BOARDS

For this first time this season, LA Hayes has pulled down multiple rebounds in three consecutive contests. He also has nine total points in the stretch, doing this in roughly 10.0 mpg.

SEEING TRIPLE

Kaseem Watson has nailed multiple 3-pointers in six straight games and 17 times total this season (14 CUSA play). Watson is a combined 17-41 (41.5 percent) from distance during the six-contest surge.

THREE’S A PLENTY

Kaseem Watson knocked down a trio of triples (3-9) at WKU. It marked his second straight game with at least three 3-pointers made, something that he has now achieved twice this year. Earlier in the season, Watson nailed five treys in consecutive contests (5-9, at FIU,1/4 and 4-8, vs. Middle Tennessee, 1/8).

900+ POINTS AND COUNTING

Kaseem Watson enters the game vs. Kennesaw State with 918 career points at the DI level. He has accounted for 371 points as a Miner.

NOBODY IS PERFECT

After missing a total of one free throw over his first 16 CUSA contests (38-39, 97.4 percent), Kaseem Watson has gone a combined 8-12 (66.7 percent) at the charity stripe the past two tilts.

KASEEM LIKES THE OFFENSIVE GLASS

Kaseem Watson has crashed the offensive glass of late, coming up with multiple offensive rebounds in six of the past seven tilts.

WE’RE GOING STREAKING

Jamal West Jr. has scored in 71 consecutive contests while Kaseem Watson now stands at 60 in a row.

DIALING IT IN FROM DISTANCE

The Miners have surpassed 40 percent from 3-point range in three of the past five contests. UTEP has nailed at least 40.0 percent from distance nine times this year, seven of which have come during league play. That’s the most such efforts in conference action since 2021-22 (10).

MAKING 3-POINTERS IN BUNCHES

The Miners have banged home at least eight triples in six straight and 11 of the past 13 tilts. Overall, there have been 18 such efforts to equal the most such tilts since 2021-22 (18). Fourteen of those have happened in league play, the highest such amount of league contests since at least 1999.

BLOCK PARTY FOR WEST JR. AND JONES

Jamal West Jr. sports 38 (fifth CUSA) on the year, followed by 35 (seventh CUSA) by Elijah Jones. It’s the first time in 25 years (’00-01) that multiple Miners had 35+ blocks in a season. Brian Stewart (48) keyed the charge, followed by Leonard Owens (35).

LOTS OF BLOCKS FOR A SENIOR

Jamal West Jr.’s 38 blocked shots on the year put him on the cusp of the cracking the top-five single season leaders for UTEP seniors in a campaign. He needs one rejection to tie Brian Stewart (39, 2001-02) for fifth and three swats to match Dave Feitl (41, ’85-86). West Jr.’s readout of 1.31 bpg would place him fourth all-time among Miner seniors.

SURPASSED 200 STEALS ON THE SEASON

For the fifth time in as many years under head coach Joe Golding, UTEP has tallied 200+ steals. The Miners head into the game vs. Kennesaw State with 218 thefts. Prior to his arrival, UTEP hadn’t surpassed 200 takeaways in a year since an eight-year streak from 2003-04 through 2010-11.

MAKE IT 100 BLOCKS THIS SEASON

For the first time in four years, the Miners have reached the century mark for blocked shots. UTEP enters the game vs. Kennesaw State with 106 rejections, the most since posting 121 swats during head coach Joe Golding’s first season (2021-22) on the sidelines.

200+ TRIPLES AGAIN

For the third time in five seasons under head coach Joe Golding, UTEP has drilled 200+ 3-pointers (215). That equals the amount of such seasons (2015-16, 2017-18, 2019-20) in the prior 11 campaigns to Golding’s arrival.

THREE MINERS WITH AT LEAST 5.0 RPG

Jamal West Jr. (6.5 rpg-14th CUSA), Elijah Jones (5.4 rpg) and Kaseem Watson (5.0 rpg) are all recording at least 5.0 rpg. The last time the Orange and Blue had a trio of players finish with at least 5.0 rpg in a season was in 2018-19 with Efe Odigie (10.1 rpg), Paul Thomas (5.2 rpg) and Jordan Lathom (5.0 rpg).

KASEEM IS COOKING

Kaseem Watson has reached double figures in scoring in nine of 10 (14.2 ppg), 13 of 16 (14.6 ppg) and 20 of the past 25 contests (13.8 ppg). The effort has vaulted his scoring average from 6.8 ppg (through four tilts) to 12.8 ppg. The surge has also moved him in as the top scorer (14.4) in CUSA contests for the Miners.

WATCH OUT FROM 3-POINT LAND

Kaseem Watson has nailed a 3-pointer in 16 straight contests, including knocking down multiple triples 13 times in the stretch. Overall, Watson has drilled a team-best 55-142 (38.7 percent) from beyond-the-arc this year, with the bulk of that work coming in CUSA play. He is 45-113 (39.8 percent) in league action.

JONES IS FEELING IT FROM THREE

Even with going 0-3 from 3-point land last time out, Elijah Jones is a combined 13-27 (48.1 percent) from distance the past six tilts. The surge has moved him to 35-85 (41.2 percent) from beyond-the-arc in conference play. His percentage in CUSA action tops the team while his 35 makes trail only Kaseem Watson (45-113, 39.8 percent). Jones was 12-37 (32.4 percent) on treys in nonconference play.

THOMAS ON A STEALING SURGE

KJ Thomas has recorded a steal in 10 of the past 11 games, including five with multiple thefts. He has compiled 17 total takeaways in the stretch, twice reaching his career high of three (at Jax State, 2/11, vs. Missouri State, 1/24). the uptick has elevated him to 1.2 spg, putting him tied for first on the squad with Caleb Blackwell.

WE CLOSE THINGS OUT

UTEP is 6-0 on the year when leading with five minutes to play in regulation. The most-recent situation came was when the Miners were ahead by seven (62-55) as the clock hit 5:00, and they did enough down the stretch to hold off Jax State (2/11) on the road, 69-64.

IT’S NOT OVER ‘TIL THE CLOCK HITS ZERO

UTEP has posted five wins this year when facing a deficit of 10+ points, with four of those coming during CUSA play (two against Delaware, one vs. Middle Tennessee and one vs. NM State). The other came vs. St. Thomas (Houston) in nonconference play. It is the most such come-from-behind triumphs since at least 2004-05.

WE LIKE SCORING FIRST

While basketball is a 40-minute game, the Miners are 6-5 on the year when scoring first and 4-14 when the opposition does so.

RUNNING THE OFFENSE AND SNAGGING STEALS

Sophomore KJ Thomas has done a fine job at the point guard slot for UTEP, pacing the squad in assists (3.1-11th CUSA) while sharing it for steals (1.2). The last Miner to top the unit in each of those categories (among qualified players) was Omega Harris eight years ago. Harris had 2.0 apg and 1.0 spg.

BLACKWELL PICKING IT UP AT THE LINE

Caleb Blackwell is a combined 18-21 (85.7 percent) at the free-throw line the past eight tilts. Incredibly, he went 14-23 (60.9 percent) over his first 17 games played.

THAT’S CONSISTENT

Elijah Jones has reached double figures in 24 of 29 contests this year. He has tallied 15+ points in 14 games and 20 or more in five tilts. He had five double-digit efforts over his first two seasons as a Miner, never reaching 20.

TALKING DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Jamal West Jr.’s double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) vs. LA Tech (1/28) was the 16th of his career, with four (tied seventh CUSA) of those coming this year as a Miner. Otis Frazier III also had four double-doubles in 2024-25. The last UTEP player to have at least five such performances was Bryson Williams (five) in 2020-21. Elijah Jones (two), LA Hayes (one) and Kaseem Watson (one) have also produced double-doubles this year. UTEP’s four different players with at least one double-double are also the most in four years (2021-22). Jones did not have a double-double in his first 81 appearances as a Miner before doing so twice in the past eight tilts.

DON’T LEAVE THEM OPEN

Kaseem Watson (55-142, 38.7 percent), Elijah Jones (47-122, 38.5 percent) and Caleb Blackwell (45-122, 36.9 percent) have all proven to be threats from 3-point range in 2025-26. The last UTEP team to have three players make at least 40 triples while shooting at a clip of 35.0 percent or better was in 2021-22 thanks to Jamal Bieniemy (68-188, 36.2 percent), Souley Boum (64-174, 36.8 percent) and Jorell Saterfield (49-113, 43.4 percent).

TALKING 20+ POINT SCORERS

Caleb Blackwell (22 at Sam Houston, 2/4 and 21 vs. NM State, 2/7), Kaseem Watson (25 at FIU, 1/4 and Middle Tennessee 1/8) and Jamal West Jr. (21 at Sam Houston and 20 vs. NM State, 2/7) all have produced back-to-back games with at least 20 points at some point this season. It’s the first time since the 2020-21 season that a trio of Miners (Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy and Bryson Williams) have all enjoyed consecutive contests of 20+ points in a campaign.

BEEN LOTS OF THEM THIS YEAR

Across the board, the Miners have had 20 separate showings with 20+ points this year. Jamal West Jr. leads the way with seven such outings. Elijah Jones and Kaseem Watson follow with five each while Caleb Blackwell has done so three times this season. It’s the most combined 20+ point efforts at the school since 2021-22 (28). That year was also the last time three different players had four or more 20+ outings. In ‘21-22 Souley Boum racked up 17, followed by six by Jamal Bieniemy and four courtesy of Keonte Kennedy.

WEST JR. PILING THEM UP LATELY

Jamal West Jr. has tallied a team-leading seven 20+ efforts this year, the most since Tae Hardy had eight in 2023-24. He has topped that figure in two of the past three tilts and four of the last seven games, including putting up 22 at WKU last time out.

CASSIUS 1,000+ CAREER POINTS AT THE NCAA LEVEL

Cassius Brooks enters the matchup vs. Kennesaw State at 1,011 career points at the NCAA level. The majority of those came during his stellar two-year run with DII program Arkansas Tech (933 points from 2023-25).

WATCH OUT FOR JONES AND WEST JR. AT THE RIM

The duo of Jamal West Jr. (38 blocks, 1.31 bpg-fifth CUSA) and Elijah Jones (35 blocks, 1.21 bpg-ninth CUSA) has accounted for 73 of UTEP’s 106 rejections on the season. Kaseem Watson is the only other Miner in double digits (10). They are the first pair of Miner teammates since Brian Stewart (48) and Leonard Owens (35) in 2000-01 to have at least 35 blocked shots in a season. It is also the sixth occasion (2021-22, 2014-15, 2008-09, 2000-01, 1993-94) dating to 1990 that two Miners had 30+ blocked shots in a campaign.

THEY CONNECT OFTEN

Jamal West Jr. (55.7 percent-second CUSA/56th NCAA) and Elijah Jones (48.6 percent-sixth CUSA) give the Miners two of the top 10 players in the league rankings for field-goal percentage.

IMPORTANT TO GET TO 70

The Miners are 9-1 this season when tallying 70+ points, most recently doing so with the 91-88 OT triumph vs. NM State (2/7). UTEP is 1-18 when falling shy of that figure, with the lone triumph in the situation coming at Jax State (W, 69-64, 2/11).

WHAT A LEAP BY ELIJAH

Elijah Jones has stepped things up at both ends of the court this year. He is second on the team for scoring (13.7-16th CUSA), blocked shots (1.21-ninth CUSA), field-goal percentage (48.6-sixth CUSA) and 3-pointers made (45). Last year Jones averaged 3.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg in 2024-25 and 3.9 ppg and 1.7 rpg in 2023-24.

MR AND-1

Jamal West Jr. has posted a squad-leading 13 And-1s on the season. It shouldn’t come as a surprise given that he’s leads the team in both free throws made (99-10th CUSA) and attempted (155-seventh CUSA). He’s been especially aggressive in CUSA play. He is 70-112 (62.5 percent) in 18 games (6.2 FTA/game) compared to 29-43 (67.4 percent) in 11 nonconference contests (3.9 FTA/game).

THIS TRIO BRINGS IT EVERY NIGHT

UTEP’s top three scorers (Jamal West Jr., 13.8 ppg-15th CUSA, Elijah Jones, 13.7 ppg-16th CUSA and Kaseem Watson, 12.8 ppg-20th CUSA) bring it offensively every single night. Jones has recorded double figures in scoring 24 times followed by Watson (21) and West Jr. (21). Jones reached double figures the first 13 contests, which was the longest streak out of the gates by a Miner since the legendary Randy Culpepper (14, 2009-10).

TURNED THE CORNER AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

UTEP has connected on 73.3 percent (244-333) from the free-throw line in CUSA play. The Miners have nailed at least 70.0 percent in four of the past five games and 12 times total in league action. It is a stark improvement from nonconference action when the Orange and Blue were just 64.5 percent (147-228) at the stripe.

WEST JR. ON THE BOARDS

Jamal West Jr. has secured a team-leading 6.5 rebounds per game (14th CUSA). He has been a menace on the offensive boards (2.34 orpg-ninth CUSA). His overall average would be the highest by a Miner since Bryson Williams’s readout of 7.4 rpg in 2020-21.

LOOKING AT THE STARTING FIVE

UTEP has deployed eight different starting lineups this year. The Miners’ most common unit is also their most successful one. The quintet of Caleb Blackwell, KJ Thomas, Kaseem Watson, Elijah Jones and Jamal West Jr. stands 8-9 in the situation.

SCORING ACROSS THE BOARD

Fourteen times this year (9-5 overall), including six occasions in CUSA play (5-1), at least four UTEP players have reached double figures in scoring in the same game. As individuals, Elijah Jones has been the most consistent with 23 such efforts. That included the first 13 games, which was the longest such stretch to start a season by a Miner in 16 years (Randy Culpepper, 16, 2009-10). Jamal West Jr. (20) and Kaseem Watson (20) have buoyed his efforts. Caleb Blackwell (12 in 24 GP), KJ Thomas (four), LA Hayes (three) Tyreese Watson (three in seven GP) also have multiple games with 10+ points.

GETTING OFFENSIVE

Jamal West Jr. (13.8 ppg-15th CUSA), Elijah Jones (13.7 ppg-16th CUSA) and Kaseem Watson (12.8 ppg-20th CUSA) all average better than 12.0 ppg. The last time UTEP had at least three players produce 12.0 ppg or more in a season was during Joe Golding’s first year (2021-22) on the sidelines thanks to Souley Boum (19.9 ppg), Jamal Bieniemy (14.7 ppg) and Keonte Kennedy (14.1 ppg).

STEALS HAVE BEEN SECONDARY IN NATURE TO US

The Miners enter the game vs. Kennesaw State averaging 7.5 spg (third CUSA/105th NCAA). UTEP has been among the very best in the nation for the category the past few years under Joe Golding. The Orange and Blue were second nationally for steals per game in 2024-25 (10.2), led the country in 2023-24 (11.4) and were 12th in the NCAA in 2022-23 (9.0). They topped CUSA in each of those campaigns.

TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 62 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so 10 times this year (8-2). That overall figure under Golding surpasses the total number of such efforts (60) in the prior 15 seasons combined prior to his arrival (started for 2021-22 season).

TURNING TEAMS OVER IS WHAT WE’VE DONE

UTEP enters the game vs. Kennesaw State with the opposition committing 12.6 giveaways per game (third CUSA/108th NCAA). The Miners led CUSA and been among the best, if not the best in the country, in that area the past three years (2024-25, 16.0-sixth, 2023-24, 18.7-first and 2022-23,16.8-10th).

WAS A DAUNTING NON D1 SCHEDULE

UTEP endured a challenging nonconference vs. DI foes. Through March 3, those eight opponents have combined to go 155-84.

OT WARRIORS

UTEP rallied back from as many as 14 down to force OT in the eventual 91-88 victory against NM State (2/7). It moved the Miners to 3-0 this year in overtime, the most such victories since the 2016-17 campaign (3-0). UTEP’s three-game winning streak in OT affairs is also the longest since that ’16-17 season. The Miners previously bested Middle Tennessee (83-80, 1/8) and St. Thomas (Houston), 84-83 (11/19) in OT earlier this season.

ANOTHER CLOSE WIN

UTEP marched to 4-1 this year in contests decided by three points or less with the 91-88 OT triumph against NM State (2/7), with two of those victories coming by a single point (W, 84-83, OT, vs. St Thomas, 11/19 and W, 70-69, at Delaware, 1/15). It’s the first time in six years that the Miners have picked up multiple wins by one point (W, 71-70, vs. Ball State, 12/23/19 and W, 67-66, at Middle Tennessee, 1/30/20).

HEALTH CHECK

With two Miners (David Tubek and Tyreese Watson), sidelined to injuries at WKU, UTEP has now lost 41 man-games to injury after having only three such contests a year ago. It’s the most such man-games lost to injury since at least 2020-21.

QUICK RUNDOWN

- Lost all five starters and 11 letter winners overall from last year.

- Lost 89.0 percent of scoring, 77.7 percent of the rebounding, 90.3 percent of its assists, 90.8 percent of the steals and 74.7 percent of its blocks.

- Returned four players from last year, including two who started the opener (Elijah Jones & KJ Thomas), and another (Jordan Hernandez) who made his UTEP debut.

- Ten newcomers joined the squad, including DI transfers C.J. Smith (Oklahoma State), David Tubek (Seton Hall), Tyreese Watson (ULM), third-team All-MEAC member Kaseem Watson (Delaware State) and back-to-back All-Southland Conference second-team honoree Jamal West Jr. (Nicholls State). Second-team NJCAA All-American and the No. 12 JUCO player nationally Caleb Blackwell (South Plains), first-team all-conference and NJCAA All-Tourney team LA Hayes (Frank Phillips College) and 2025 NJCAA National Champion Mouhamed Mbaye (Trinity Valley CC) venture from the JUCO ranks. Three-star recruit Bobby Montgomery Jr. (Mt. Zion Prep) is a true freshman. DII transfer and second-team All-GAC recipient Cassius Brooks (Arkansas Tech), who scored more than 900 points in two years, rounds out the list of newcomers.

WINNING WAYS WITH GOLDING

UTEP head coach Joe Golding has led his squad to three winning seasons in four years, securing 18+ wins in each of them. That hadn’t happened since the Miners claimed 18+ games in four straight seasons from 2012-16. UTEP has also posted consecutive campaigns with 18 wins for the first time since that stretch.

HOME COOKING

The Miners are 8-6 at home (4-4 CUSA), meaning they need to win their final two tilts at the Don Haskins Center to secured 10+ victories in the Sun City for a seventh straight year.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP has led Conference USA in attendance for either total number of fans or average attendance for all four years of head coach Joe Golding’s tenure. In 2024-25 the Orange and Blue topped the league in both categories. UTEP averaged a CUSA-best 5,247 fans and had a league-most 83,954 pass through the turnstiles.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Compiled a record of 18-15 in 2024-25, marking the third season of at least 18 triumphs in four years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Outlasted I-10 rival NM State, 66-63, on the road, for its first victory against the Aggies in the Pan-American Center in 14 years.

- Won the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season.

- Surged out to the best record through 20 games (15-5) in 15 years.

- Won at least one contest at the CUSA Championships for the second consecutive campaign. That hadn’t happened since an eight-season run (2010-17).

- Nailed 241 triples, the second-most in a single season in program history.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 105th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fifth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 238-226 in his 15th season as a collegiate head coach, including 80-82 at UTEP. He has enjoyed three winning seasons in four years, piling up at least 18 triumphs in those campaigns above .500. He is fourth all time at UTEP. Golding needs three wins to surpass Tony Barbee (82-52, 2006-10, third place). Golding set the tone for his tenure in his first year on the sidelines in the Sun City in 2021-22. He became the fourth head coach in program history to have a winning season in their initial season. Don Haskins was the first to do so when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

UTEP will lock up with Jax State on "Senior Day" at 1 p.m. MT Saturday. Jon Teicher (45th year) and Steve Yellen (23rd year) will be describing the action on "The Home of UTEP Basketball" 600 ESPN El Paso. It will also stream on ESPN+ with Andy Morgan and Bobby Braswell on the call.