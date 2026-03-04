UTEP Softball to Retire Chelsea Troupe’s No. 00 Jersey During Alumni Weekend

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP softball will retire the No. 00 jersey of former standout Chelsea Troupe, permanently etching her legacy into the storied history of the program. Her jersey will be displayed on the outfield wall at Helen of Troy Field, alongside former teammates Cami Carrera and Stacie Townsend.

Troupe will be honored during UTEP’s Alumni Weekend series against Sam Houston, set for March 6–8. The official jersey retirement ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Helen of Troy Field.

One of the most dynamic players in program history, Troupe competed for the Miners from 2009–12 and left her mark across the UTEP record book. She ranks first all-time in stolen bases (37) and stands second in batting average (.384), slugging percentage (.746), on-base percentage (.481), runs scored (162), home runs (50) and RBI (138). Troupe also ranks third in hits (219) and doubles (48).

A two-time First Team All-Conference USA selection (2009, 2012), Troupe made an immediate impact as a freshman, earning a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2009. That same season, she was named to the Conference USA All-Tournament Team after leading the Miners to the championship game.

Troupe’s power at the plate, speed on the basepaths and competitive fire helped elevate the program during her four-year career, cementing her place as one of UTEP softball’s all-time greats.